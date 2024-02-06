All sections
FeaturesJanuary 6, 2018

Comforting, nutritious soups for winter

Susan McClanahan avatar
Susan McClanahan

By Susan McClanahan

Winter has certainly put a chill in the air over the past couple of weeks, and I have found myself reaching for soup recipes. Most soups are quick and easy to put together, keep well and rewarm very well. They are nice to have on hand for a quick lunch or as a hearty supper.

I went looking for soup recipes I have not made before and found these I have put on my to-do list for this winter. I hope you might do the same.

Golden Winter Soup

Leeks and potatoes provide the base for this hearty vegetable soup, and butternut squash adds a hint of sweetness. GruyÃ¨re toast adds a salty note.

  • 2 tablespoons butter
  • 5 cups (1/2-inch) cubed peeled butternut squash (about 1 1/2 pounds)
  • 2 cups (1/2-inch) cubed peeled russet potato (about 12 ounces)
  • 1 teaspoon kosher salt
  • 1/2 teaspoon freshly ground black pepper
  • 2 cups sliced leek (about 2 medium)
  • 4 cups fat-free, less-sodium chicken broth
  • 1 cup half-and-half
  • 12 ounces baguette, cut into 16 slices
  • 3/4 cup (3 ounces) shredded GruyÃ¨re cheese
  • 3 tablespoons chopped chives
  • Freshly ground black pepper (optional)

Preheat broiler. Melt butter in a large Dutch oven over medium-high heat. Add squash, potato, salt, and pepper to pan; saute 3 minutes. Add leek; saute 1 minute. Stir in broth; bring to a boil. Reduce heat, and simmer 20 minutes or until potato is tender, stirring occasionally. Place half of potato mixture in a blender. Remove center piece of blender lid (to allow steam to escape); secure blender lid on blender. Place a clean towel over opening in blender lid (to avoid splatters). Blend until smooth. Pour into a large bowl. Repeat procedure with remaining potato mixture. Stir in half-and-half. Cover and keep warm.

Arrange bread slices in a single layer on a baking sheet; sprinkle evenly with cheese. Broil bread slices 2 minutes or until golden. Ladle 1 cup soup into each of 8 bowls; top each serving with about 1 teaspoon chives. Serve 2 bread slices with each serving. Garnish with freshly ground black pepper, if desired.

Winter Country Soup

This soup will warm up your family on the chilliest of winter nights. It features smoked sausage, beans and other vegetables. It's a hearty way to start a meal or a satisfying lunch all by itself.

  • 1 tablespoon butter
  • 8 shallots, chopped
  • 1 large sweet red pepper, cut into 1/2-inch pieces
  • 1 package (14 ounces) smoked sausage, cut into 1/4-inch slices
  • 8 cups chopped fresh kale
  • 3 cups frozen corn (about 15 ounces)
  • 1 can (15-1/2 ounces) great northern beans, rinsed and drained
  • 1/2 teaspoon cayenne pepper
  • 1/4 teaspoon pepper
  • 8 cups vegetable broth
  • 3/4 cup uncooked orzo pasta

In a Dutch oven, heat butter over medium-high heat; saute sausage with pepper and shallots until browned. Add kale; cook, covered, until kale is wilted, 2 to 3 minutes. Stir in all remaining ingredients except orzo; bring to a boil. Reduce heat; simmer, uncovered, 20 minutes.

Return to a boil. Stir in orzo. Cook until pasta is tender, 8 to 10 minutes, stirring occasionally. Yield: 12 servings (3 quarts).

Chicken Wild Rice Soup

When we were in Minnesota, where wild rice grows in abundance, we saw soups of various types on several menus. With this recipe, to save time, you can cook the chicken and wild rice and cut up the vegetables the day before.

  • 2 quarts chicken broth
  • 1/2 pound fresh mushrooms, chopped
  • 1 cup finely chopped celery
  • 1 cup shredded carrots
  • 1/2 cup finely chopped onion
  • 1 teaspoon chicken bouillon granules
  • 1 teaspoon dried parsley flakes
  • 1/4 teaspoon garlic powder
  • 1/4 teaspoon dried thyme
  • 1/4 cup butter, cubed
  • 1/4 cup all-purpose flour
  • 1 can (10-3/4 ounces) condensed cream of mushroom soup, undiluted
  • 1/2 cup dry white wine or additional chicken broth
  • 3 cups cooked wild rice
  • 2 cups cubed cooked chicken

In a large saucepan, combine the first nine ingredients. Bring to a boil. Reduce heat; cover and simmer for 30 minutes.

In Dutch oven, melt butter; stir in flour until smooth. Gradually whisk in broth mixture. Bring to a boil; cook and stir for 2 minutes or until thickened. Whisk in soup and wine. Add rice and chicken; heat through. Yield: 14 servings (3 1/2 quarts).

Cheesy Ham Chowder

This chowder is chock-full of potatoes, ham and carrots. It is a great go-to recipes all winter long.

  • 10 bacon strips, diced
  • 1 large onion, chopped
  • 1 cup diced carrots
  • 3 tablespoons all-purpose flour
  • 3 cups milk
  • 1 1/2 cups water
  • 2 1/2 cups cubed potatoes
  • 1 can (15 1/4 ounces) whole kernel corn, drained
  • 2 teaspoons chicken bouillon granules
  • Pepper to taste
  • 3 cups (12 ounces) shredded cheddar cheese
  • 2 cups cubed fully cooked ham

In a Dutch oven or large soup kettle, cook the bacon over medium heat until crisp. Remove to paper towels to drain. In the drippings, saute onion and carrots until tender. Stir in flour until blended. Gradually add milk and water. Bring to a boil; cook and stir for 2 minutes or until thickened. Add the potatoes, corn, bouillon and pepper. Reduce heat; simmer, uncovered, for 20 minutes or until potatoes are tender. Add cheese and ham; heat until cheese is melted. Stir in bacon. Yield: 10 servings.

Lasagna Soup

  • 2 teaspoon olive oil
  • 1 1/2 pounds ground Italian sausage
  • 3 cup chopped onions
  • 4 garlic cloves, minced
  • 1/2 teaspoon crushed red-pepper flakes
  • 2 tablespoons tomato paste
  • 1/2 teaspoon salt
  • 1/2 teaspoon black pepper
  • 1 (28-ounce) can fire-roasted diced tomatoes
  • 2 bay leaves
  • 2 tablespoons fresh oregano, chopped
  • 6 cups chicken stock
  • 8 ounces mafalda or fusilli pasta
  • 1/2 cup finely chopped fresh basil leaves
  • 2 cups shredded mozzarella cheese

For the cheesy topping:

  • 8 ounce ricotta cheese
  • 1/2 cup grated Parmesan cheese
  • 1/4 teaspoon salt
  • Pinch of freshly ground pepper

In a large Dutch oven, heat olive oil over medium-high heat until shimmering. Add the onions, garlic and red-pepper flakes. Cook for 8-10 minutes, or until the onions have softened and browned. Add the ground Italian sausage and cook, using a wooden spoon to break up large pieces, until no longer pink, about 5 minutes. Add the tomato paste, salt and pepper and stir well to incorporate. Cook for 3 to 4 minutes, or until the tomato paste turns a rusty brown color. Add diced tomatoes, bay leaves, oregano and chicken stock. Stir to combine. Bring to a boil, then reduce heat and simmer for 30 minutes. Add uncooked pasta and cook until al dente.

While the soup is simmering, combine the ingredients for the cheesy topping in a large bowl; set aside until ready to use.

Right before serving, stir in the basil and season to taste with additional salt and freshly ground black pepper, if desired. To serve, place a dollop of the cheesy topping in each soup bowl and sprinkle with mozzarella cheese.

Recipe Note: If you expect to have any leftovers, I suggest cooking the noodles separately, then add them to the individual bowls before serving. This way the noodles do not absorb all of the soup broth when stored.

Savory Winter Soup

To save chopping time, use frozen sliced carrots, frozen diced onions and cubed hash brown potatoes in this savory winter soup recipe.

  • 2 pounds ground beef
  • 3 medium onions, chopped
  • 1 garlic clove, minced
  • 3 cans (10-1/2 ounces each) condensed beef broth, undiluted
  • 1 can (28 ounces) diced tomatoes, undrained
  • 3 cups water
  • 1 cup each diced carrots and celery
  • 1 cup fresh or frozen cut green beans
  • 1 cup cubed peeled potatoes
  • 2 tablespoons minced fresh parsley or 2 teaspoons dried parsley flakes
  • 1 teaspoon dried basil
  • 1/2 teaspoon dried thyme
  • Salt and pepper to taste

In a large skillet, cook beef and onions over medium heat until the meat is no longer pink. Add garlic; cook 1 minute longer. Drain. Transfer to a 5-quart slow cooker. Stir in the remaining ingredients. Cover and cook on high for 8 hours or until heated through. Yield: 14 servings (3-1/2 quarts).

"Leftover Turkey" Soup

Other vegetables may be added or substituted such as corn, zucchini, tomatoes, potatoes, peas and mushrooms.

  • 1 1/2 teaspoons salt
  • 1/4 teaspoon poultry seasoning or sage
  • Bones and trimmings from one turkey or two chickens
  • 3 cubes or 3 teaspoons chicken bouillon
  • 1 bay leaf
  • 6 cups water
  • 1/2 cup barley or rice, or 1 cup noodles
  • 3 medium carrots, sliced
  • 2 ribs celery, sliced
  • 3 medium onions, sliced or chopped
  • 2 tablespoons chopped parsley

In large saucepan, combine first 6 ingredients. Simmer covered, 1 1/2 hours. Remove bones; cut off meat and return meat to broth. Add remaining ingredients, except parsley, to broth. Simmer covered, 30 minutes or until vegetables and barley are tender. Garnish with parsley. Makes 6 to 8 servings.

Have a great week, and until next time, happy cooking.

Column
Connect with the Southeast Missourian Newsroom:

For corrections to this story or other insights for the editor, click here. To submit a letter to the editor, click here. To learn about the Southeast Missourian’s AI Policy, click here.

