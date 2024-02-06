Comforting, nutritious soups for winter

By Susan McClanahan
Winter has certainly put a chill in the air over the past couple of weeks, and I have found myself reaching for soup recipes. Most soups are quick and easy to put together, keep well and rewarm very well. They are nice to have on hand for a quick lunch or as a hearty supper.
I went looking for soup recipes I have not made before and found these I have put on my to-do list for this winter. I hope you might do the same.
Leeks and potatoes provide the base for this hearty vegetable soup, and butternut squash adds a hint of sweetness. GruyÃ¨re toast adds a salty note.
Preheat broiler. Melt butter in a large Dutch oven over medium-high heat. Add squash, potato, salt, and pepper to pan; saute 3 minutes. Add leek; saute 1 minute. Stir in broth; bring to a boil. Reduce heat, and simmer 20 minutes or until potato is tender, stirring occasionally. Place half of potato mixture in a blender. Remove center piece of blender lid (to allow steam to escape); secure blender lid on blender. Place a clean towel over opening in blender lid (to avoid splatters). Blend until smooth. Pour into a large bowl. Repeat procedure with remaining potato mixture. Stir in half-and-half. Cover and keep warm.
Arrange bread slices in a single layer on a baking sheet; sprinkle evenly with cheese. Broil bread slices 2 minutes or until golden. Ladle 1 cup soup into each of 8 bowls; top each serving with about 1 teaspoon chives. Serve 2 bread slices with each serving. Garnish with freshly ground black pepper, if desired.
This soup will warm up your family on the chilliest of winter nights. It features smoked sausage, beans and other vegetables. It's a hearty way to start a meal or a satisfying lunch all by itself.
In a Dutch oven, heat butter over medium-high heat; saute sausage with pepper and shallots until browned. Add kale; cook, covered, until kale is wilted, 2 to 3 minutes. Stir in all remaining ingredients except orzo; bring to a boil. Reduce heat; simmer, uncovered, 20 minutes.
Return to a boil. Stir in orzo. Cook until pasta is tender, 8 to 10 minutes, stirring occasionally. Yield: 12 servings (3 quarts).
When we were in Minnesota, where wild rice grows in abundance, we saw soups of various types on several menus. With this recipe, to save time, you can cook the chicken and wild rice and cut up the vegetables the day before.
In a large saucepan, combine the first nine ingredients. Bring to a boil. Reduce heat; cover and simmer for 30 minutes.
In Dutch oven, melt butter; stir in flour until smooth. Gradually whisk in broth mixture. Bring to a boil; cook and stir for 2 minutes or until thickened. Whisk in soup and wine. Add rice and chicken; heat through. Yield: 14 servings (3 1/2 quarts).
This chowder is chock-full of potatoes, ham and carrots. It is a great go-to recipes all winter long.
In a Dutch oven or large soup kettle, cook the bacon over medium heat until crisp. Remove to paper towels to drain. In the drippings, saute onion and carrots until tender. Stir in flour until blended. Gradually add milk and water. Bring to a boil; cook and stir for 2 minutes or until thickened. Add the potatoes, corn, bouillon and pepper. Reduce heat; simmer, uncovered, for 20 minutes or until potatoes are tender. Add cheese and ham; heat until cheese is melted. Stir in bacon. Yield: 10 servings.
For the cheesy topping:
In a large Dutch oven, heat olive oil over medium-high heat until shimmering. Add the onions, garlic and red-pepper flakes. Cook for 8-10 minutes, or until the onions have softened and browned. Add the ground Italian sausage and cook, using a wooden spoon to break up large pieces, until no longer pink, about 5 minutes. Add the tomato paste, salt and pepper and stir well to incorporate. Cook for 3 to 4 minutes, or until the tomato paste turns a rusty brown color. Add diced tomatoes, bay leaves, oregano and chicken stock. Stir to combine. Bring to a boil, then reduce heat and simmer for 30 minutes. Add uncooked pasta and cook until al dente.
While the soup is simmering, combine the ingredients for the cheesy topping in a large bowl; set aside until ready to use.
Right before serving, stir in the basil and season to taste with additional salt and freshly ground black pepper, if desired. To serve, place a dollop of the cheesy topping in each soup bowl and sprinkle with mozzarella cheese.
Recipe Note: If you expect to have any leftovers, I suggest cooking the noodles separately, then add them to the individual bowls before serving. This way the noodles do not absorb all of the soup broth when stored.
To save chopping time, use frozen sliced carrots, frozen diced onions and cubed hash brown potatoes in this savory winter soup recipe.
In a large skillet, cook beef and onions over medium heat until the meat is no longer pink. Add garlic; cook 1 minute longer. Drain. Transfer to a 5-quart slow cooker. Stir in the remaining ingredients. Cover and cook on high for 8 hours or until heated through. Yield: 14 servings (3-1/2 quarts).
Other vegetables may be added or substituted such as corn, zucchini, tomatoes, potatoes, peas and mushrooms.
In large saucepan, combine first 6 ingredients. Simmer covered, 1 1/2 hours. Remove bones; cut off meat and return meat to broth. Add remaining ingredients, except parsley, to broth. Simmer covered, 30 minutes or until vegetables and barley are tender. Garnish with parsley. Makes 6 to 8 servings.
Have a great week, and until next time, happy cooking.
