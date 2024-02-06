Comforting, nutritious soups for winter

By Susan McClanahan

Winter has certainly put a chill in the air over the past couple of weeks, and I have found myself reaching for soup recipes. Most soups are quick and easy to put together, keep well and rewarm very well. They are nice to have on hand for a quick lunch or as a hearty supper.

I went looking for soup recipes I have not made before and found these I have put on my to-do list for this winter. I hope you might do the same.

Golden Winter Soup

Leeks and potatoes provide the base for this hearty vegetable soup, and butternut squash adds a hint of sweetness. GruyÃ¨re toast adds a salty note.

2 tablespoons butter

5 cups (1/2-inch) cubed peeled butternut squash (about 1 1/2 pounds)

2 cups (1/2-inch) cubed peeled russet potato (about 12 ounces)

1 teaspoon kosher salt

1/2 teaspoon freshly ground black pepper

2 cups sliced leek (about 2 medium)

4 cups fat-free, less-sodium chicken broth

1 cup half-and-half

12 ounces baguette, cut into 16 slices

3/4 cup (3 ounces) shredded GruyÃ¨re cheese

3 tablespoons chopped chives

Freshly ground black pepper (optional)

Preheat broiler. Melt butter in a large Dutch oven over medium-high heat. Add squash, potato, salt, and pepper to pan; saute 3 minutes. Add leek; saute 1 minute. Stir in broth; bring to a boil. Reduce heat, and simmer 20 minutes or until potato is tender, stirring occasionally. Place half of potato mixture in a blender. Remove center piece of blender lid (to allow steam to escape); secure blender lid on blender. Place a clean towel over opening in blender lid (to avoid splatters). Blend until smooth. Pour into a large bowl. Repeat procedure with remaining potato mixture. Stir in half-and-half. Cover and keep warm.

Arrange bread slices in a single layer on a baking sheet; sprinkle evenly with cheese. Broil bread slices 2 minutes or until golden. Ladle 1 cup soup into each of 8 bowls; top each serving with about 1 teaspoon chives. Serve 2 bread slices with each serving. Garnish with freshly ground black pepper, if desired.

Winter Country Soup

This soup will warm up your family on the chilliest of winter nights. It features smoked sausage, beans and other vegetables. It's a hearty way to start a meal or a satisfying lunch all by itself.

1 tablespoon butter

8 shallots, chopped

1 large sweet red pepper, cut into 1/2-inch pieces

1 package (14 ounces) smoked sausage, cut into 1/4-inch slices

8 cups chopped fresh kale

3 cups frozen corn (about 15 ounces)

1 can (15-1/2 ounces) great northern beans, rinsed and drained

1/2 teaspoon cayenne pepper

1/4 teaspoon pepper

8 cups vegetable broth

3/4 cup uncooked orzo pasta

In a Dutch oven, heat butter over medium-high heat; saute sausage with pepper and shallots until browned. Add kale; cook, covered, until kale is wilted, 2 to 3 minutes. Stir in all remaining ingredients except orzo; bring to a boil. Reduce heat; simmer, uncovered, 20 minutes.

Return to a boil. Stir in orzo. Cook until pasta is tender, 8 to 10 minutes, stirring occasionally. Yield: 12 servings (3 quarts).

Chicken Wild Rice Soup

When we were in Minnesota, where wild rice grows in abundance, we saw soups of various types on several menus. With this recipe, to save time, you can cook the chicken and wild rice and cut up the vegetables the day before.

2 quarts chicken broth

1/2 pound fresh mushrooms, chopped

1 cup finely chopped celery

1 cup shredded carrots

1/2 cup finely chopped onion

1 teaspoon chicken bouillon granules

1 teaspoon dried parsley flakes

1/4 teaspoon garlic powder

1/4 teaspoon dried thyme

1/4 cup butter, cubed

1/4 cup all-purpose flour

1 can (10-3/4 ounces) condensed cream of mushroom soup, undiluted

1/2 cup dry white wine or additional chicken broth

3 cups cooked wild rice

2 cups cubed cooked chicken

In a large saucepan, combine the first nine ingredients. Bring to a boil. Reduce heat; cover and simmer for 30 minutes.

In Dutch oven, melt butter; stir in flour until smooth. Gradually whisk in broth mixture. Bring to a boil; cook and stir for 2 minutes or until thickened. Whisk in soup and wine. Add rice and chicken; heat through. Yield: 14 servings (3 1/2 quarts).