Sewing and a creative nature run in the family for Emily Colbert.

"Growing up, my grandma, when I would go stay with her we would sew," she says. "She would give me pieces of cloth that had a pattern on it and you would just needle and thread, and you would just sew it. And she actually kept all of them and gave me a baby blanket for my son when I had him four years ago."

Due to her health, her grandmother has since had to be relocated, along with the majority of her belongings.

"Her sewing machine ended up at my house, and I think I just one day was like, 'I just want to try this, I just want to try sewing, why not?'" Colbert says.

So she found a pattern for a shirt for herself, and set about putting the pattern together.

Emily Colbert works on her grandmother's sewing machine in her kitchen Monday, Oct. 23, 2017 in Cape Girardeau. Colbert has a fashion blog called Rag + Relic where she sells items she makes from her sewing machine. Andrew J. Whitaker

"I was like, 'I want to make something I'm going to wear, I don't want to just sew...,'" Colbert says. "I grew up with [my grandma] sewing quilts and things like that, and not that I don't want to do that, I just wanted to sew something I wanted to wear."

Her Aunt Carol helped her get started and walked her through the process step by step.

"I'm super happy she did because I basically got done making that shirt and I posted it, and after that it was almost like it came naturally, just certain things, and I started sewing off of patterns but making them my own pieces," she says.

Eventually the idea for Rag + Relic, Colbert's fashion-and-lifestyle blog came to fruition. Although still a work in progress, she says she has produced several pieces and is working on building up content for the blog to be stable and interesting for readers in the future.

"I want to make sure I find something people are even going to be interested in reading the blog post about," she says.

Cutline Email/Stock:Photos by ANDREW J. WHITAKER ~Cutline Email/Stock:awhitaker@semissourian.comFashion description:Emily Colbert lines up fabric to sew together on her grandmother's sewing machine in her kitchen. Colbert has a fashion blog called Rag + Relic where she hand crafts.

With her family growing and her husband starting a master's program, life has been a little busy in regard to building up the blog.

"The timing was just off a little bit, but I have every intention of continuing to write and things like that because writing is a good outlet for my creativeness," Colbert says. "It's just a good way for me to get everything in my brain out."