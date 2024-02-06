Column: Community generosity on display through the Toybox program

By Tracy Haggerty

Forty-two years ago, a group of young professionals began a new holiday tradition in the City of Cape Girardeau. Working out of Pizza Hut with a handful of families in need of assistance for the holiday, the Jaycee Toybox Project was born. Over the years the project has grown to service over 350 families at Christmas. Although the project has evolved and changed, one thing that has remained constant is the generosity of our community. Year after year, the Jaycee Organization is able to reach into the homes of our neighbors and deliver joy to children in need during the holiday season.

The Toybox Project is collecting toy and monetary donations now through Dec. 20. Area businesses will have drop boxes available for your gifts of new and unwrapped toys for boys and girls ages 0-13. (Watch the Southeast Missourian for a complete list of businesses.) Monetary donations may be dropped off at the Southeast Missourian on Broadway or mailed to Cape Jaycees, P.O. Box 4, Cape Girardeau, MO 63702.