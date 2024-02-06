All sections
November 19, 2017
Column: Community generosity on display through the Toybox program
Tracy Haggerty

By Tracy Haggerty

Forty-two years ago, a group of young professionals began a new holiday tradition in the City of Cape Girardeau. Working out of Pizza Hut with a handful of families in need of assistance for the holiday, the Jaycee Toybox Project was born. Over the years the project has grown to service over 350 families at Christmas. Although the project has evolved and changed, one thing that has remained constant is the generosity of our community. Year after year, the Jaycee Organization is able to reach into the homes of our neighbors and deliver joy to children in need during the holiday season.

The Toybox Project is collecting toy and monetary donations now through Dec. 20. Area businesses will have drop boxes available for your gifts of new and unwrapped toys for boys and girls ages 0-13. (Watch the Southeast Missourian for a complete list of businesses.) Monetary donations may be dropped off at the Southeast Missourian on Broadway or mailed to Cape Jaycees, P.O. Box 4, Cape Girardeau, MO 63702.

Elderly program

Christmas for the Elderly, the sister program to Toybox, reaches out to seniors in need to provide gifts of clothing, household needs and other personal wishes during the holiday season. Cleaning supplies, toiletries and gift cards for pharmaceutical needs and/or groceries are also appreciated. In collaboration with the Department of Health and Senior Services and Aging Matters, individuals are identified based on current living and financial situations. In the spirit of the holiday season, the Jaycees do their best to fulfill the Christmas wish lists of our cherished elderly. Monetary and gift donations may be dropped off at the Southeast Missourian in Cape Girardeau from now until Dec. 15.

Please add these holiday efforts to your shopping list this Christmas season. In the hustle and bustle of the upcoming days, remember those who are not as fortunate and consider sharing your blessings with those in need. Thank you in advance for your continued support!

Tracy Haggerty is a Jaycee member and Christmas for the Elderly Chair.

Column
