Colorful skies introduce, conclude these beautiful fall days

By Darla Buckhannon

Happy birthday to Jim Emerson, Yolanda Schlosser, Travis Dumey, Lawrence Seyer, Virginia Bohnsack, Lauren Bader, Jeanette Wachter, George Burton, Larry Hendrickson, Betty Nordin, Monica Senciboy, Joyce McCullough, Jim Hodge, Mary Craft, Brenda Swain, Allen Cox, Julie Prindle, Christa Beck, Jodi Pfefferkorn, Tony Swain, Kelly Burnett, Diane Eftink, Mike Eichhorn and Shirley Moberly.

Happy anniversary to Danny and Joyce Loucks and Jerry and Jeanette Beck.

The clear cool mornings have resulted in a sky with ribbons of pink and blue as if God took out his paintbrush and painted the sky himself. Beautiful! The sunsets have been equally as stunning.

As we welcomed the month of December, many ladies are happy to say goodbye to "No-Shave November" and see the men folk looking clean-shaven once again. We are enjoying the full moon of December, often referred to as Cold Moon, Frosty Moon, Moon Before Yule, Long Nights Moon and Christmas Moon.

The weather has been so nice that folks have been out mowing or raking and burning their leaves. We remind residents once again that burning in culverts and alleyways is not permitted. When you do burn, do it on a calm day and have a water hose handy.

Remembering Mom

Richard and I did our annual red balloon release on my Mother's birthday, which this year was the day after Thanksgiving. We released the balloon at the North Cape County Park, a place where my sister Jo and I often took Mother. We would enjoy a donut from Schnucks, after which Jo and I would walk a few laps, waving and wondering if she could see us across the pond.

Around town

The Chaffee Public Library fundraiser is 1 to 4 p.m. today at the VFW Hall. Drop by and purchase a bowl of chili and perhaps a fuzzy animal for a little one. A fun afternoon for a great cause -- helping our city library.

City council meets 7 p.m. Monday at city hall. The city reminds us to check the back of water bills for notices and updates. Taxes are due the end of the month. Scott County Collector Mark Hensley is at city hall 3 to 5 p.m. on Wednesdays.