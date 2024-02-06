color my world

The rose has long been regarded as the "queen of flowers," revered for its fragrance and beauty. But less lauded are the orange and red hips, or seedpods, that form after the flowers fade. And that's a shame.

If they're left on the plant, the rose hips will take center stage in autumn and provide a beautiful pop of color through the winter -- or at least until the birds get them.

Like every fruiting plant and tree, a rose's blossoms will give way to fruit if left undisturbed. That fruit, the hip, contains a seed.

Not all roses produce hips, however. Some modern cultivars are sterile. For the biggest, best or tastiest hips, seek out rambling, shrub and wild, non-hybrid species roses. My favorites are the North American native Rosa Virginiana's glossy, scarlet hips, Rosa glauca's clusters of small, deep red hips and Rosa rugosa's sweet hips, which are so large and round they remind me of cherry tomatoes.

To improve and increase the hips your roses produce, treat plants to monthly applications of a bloom-boosting fertilizer during the growing season. The more roses the plant produces, the more hips you'll have.

Ripening hips on a rose shrub. Associated Press

Stop deadheading roses in August to allow the last flush of blooms to develop hips.

Tea and jam

Rich in vitamin C and high in antioxidants, calcium and magnesium, all rose hips are edible. However, most are too tart to eat without sweeteners, so they are used to make jams and jellies, syrups and tea-like beverages.

Only hips from plants not treated with pesticides should be considered for consumption.