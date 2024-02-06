College of Nursing dean's list

Cape Girardeau: Juliette Gray, Christina Huffman, Haylee Kilburn, Matthew Lynn, Scott Smith

Jackson: Collin Barrett, Angela Hahn, Chelsey Kight, Rebecca Lohman, Cheyenne Long, Samantha Matthews, Morganne Nabors, Zachary Preusser, Naomi Williams

Marble Hill, Missouri: Lyndsay Swader

Millersville: Shadowlyn Werner

Scott City: Ashley Cato

Tamms, Illinois: Elizabeth Davis

Whitewater: Jennifer Moore

Kellum receives scholarship

Emily Kellum of Cape Girardeau, a senior at Notre Dame Regional High School, has been admitted to the University of Illinois-Springfield for fall semester 2020 and awarded a $4,000 Lincoln Merit Scholarship for tuition over two years. At UIS, she plans to major in pre-nursing.

The scholarship is awarded based on GPA and ACT/SAT scores and can be renewed for a total of two years if the student maintains college GPA requirements.

At Notre Dame Regional High School, Kellum plays on the basketball and soccer teams.