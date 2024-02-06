All sections
E-EditionObituariesNewsLatest StoriesBusinessSportsHealthArts & EntertainmentPhoto & VideoHistoryFoodFaithRecordsSubmit Speak OutOpinionCommunityFamilyEducationsemoEventsWorld
Shopping
ClassifiedsAuctionsHomesSEMO SearchJobs
Submission Forms
Letter to the EditorPaid Election LetterSubmit Speak OutSubmit a Story or PhotoSubmit ClassifiedDelisting RequestSubmit EventWedding Form
Links
Contact UsSupport GuideNewslettersTerms of ServiceAI Policy
FeaturesJanuary 11, 2020

College of Nursing dean's list

Southeast Missouri Hospital College of Nursing and Health Sciences recognizes area students who excelled in academics during the Fall 2019 semester. President's List: 3.9 to 4.0 GPA Advance, Missouri: Presley DeLay Cape Girardeau: Wilmer Jacob, Amanda Pitts, Allison Stephens...

Dean's List

Southeast Missouri Hospital College of Nursing and Health Sciences recognizes area students who excelled in academics during the Fall 2019 semester.

President's List: 3.9 to 4.0 GPA

Advance, Missouri: Presley DeLay

Cape Girardeau: Wilmer Jacob, Amanda Pitts, Allison Stephens

Jackson: Amy Banda, Jacklyn Burke, Mallorie Masterson, Chantalle Pelletier, Ashley Seabaugh

Marble Hill, Missouri: Cassidy Sawyer, Jade Toombs

Oran, Missouri: Julie Adams

Whitewater: Amy Jeffries

Dean's List: 3.5 to 3.89 GPA

Benton, Missouri: Wyatt Kinney

Receive Daily Headlines FREESign up today!

Cape Girardeau: Juliette Gray, Christina Huffman, Haylee Kilburn, Matthew Lynn, Scott Smith

Jackson: Collin Barrett, Angela Hahn, Chelsey Kight, Rebecca Lohman, Cheyenne Long, Samantha Matthews, Morganne Nabors, Zachary Preusser, Naomi Williams

Marble Hill, Missouri: Lyndsay Swader

Millersville: Shadowlyn Werner

Scott City: Ashley Cato

Tamms, Illinois: Elizabeth Davis

Whitewater: Jennifer Moore

Kellum receives scholarship

Emily Kellum of Cape Girardeau, a senior at Notre Dame Regional High School, has been admitted to the University of Illinois-Springfield for fall semester 2020 and awarded a $4,000 Lincoln Merit Scholarship for tuition over two years. At UIS, she plans to major in pre-nursing.

The scholarship is awarded based on GPA and ACT/SAT scores and can be renewed for a total of two years if the student maintains college GPA requirements.

At Notre Dame Regional High School, Kellum plays on the basketball and soccer teams.

Story Tags
Community
Advertisement
Related
CommunityOct. 16
Third annual Riverfront Fall Festival this weekend in downto...
FeaturesJuly 27
Stay away from this
FeaturesJuly 27
New playground equipment donated
FeaturesJuly 27
Reflections on the death of Jerome 'Dizzy' Dean

Connect with the Southeast Missourian Newsroom:

For corrections to this story or other insights for the editor, click here. To submit a letter to the editor, click here. To learn about the Southeast Missourian’s AI Policy, click here.

Related
Adopt Trixie 7-27-24
FeaturesJuly 27
Adopt Trixie 7-27-24
Captured on Film
FeaturesJuly 27
Captured on Film
Senior Center Menus for July 29-Aug. 2
FeaturesJuly 27
Senior Center Menus for July 29-Aug. 2
Thinking of others is the best therapy
FeaturesJuly 27
Thinking of others is the best therapy
Settling Louis Lorimier's estate: His widow Marie and son Manuel
FeaturesJuly 27
Settling Louis Lorimier's estate: His widow Marie and son Manuel
We are designed
FeaturesJuly 23
We are designed
Revolutionary home kitchen conveniences that changed everything
FeaturesJuly 20
Revolutionary home kitchen conveniences that changed everything
Captured on film 7-20-24
FeaturesJuly 20
Captured on film 7-20-24
Advertisement
Receive Daily Headlines FREESign up today!
image
Shopping
Links
Submission Forms
© 2024 rustmedia
SitemapTermsPrivacy