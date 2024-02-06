College of Nursing dean's list

Southeast Missouri Hospital College of Nursing and Health Sciences recognizes area students who excelled in academics during the Fall 2019 semester.
President's List: 3.9 to 4.0 GPA
Advance, Missouri: Presley DeLay
Cape Girardeau: Wilmer Jacob, Amanda Pitts, Allison Stephens
Jackson: Amy Banda, Jacklyn Burke, Mallorie Masterson, Chantalle Pelletier, Ashley Seabaugh
Marble Hill, Missouri: Cassidy Sawyer, Jade Toombs
Oran, Missouri: Julie Adams
Whitewater: Amy Jeffries
Dean's List: 3.5 to 3.89 GPA
Benton, Missouri: Wyatt Kinney
Cape Girardeau: Juliette Gray, Christina Huffman, Haylee Kilburn, Matthew Lynn, Scott Smith
Jackson: Collin Barrett, Angela Hahn, Chelsey Kight, Rebecca Lohman, Cheyenne Long, Samantha Matthews, Morganne Nabors, Zachary Preusser, Naomi Williams
Marble Hill, Missouri: Lyndsay Swader
Millersville: Shadowlyn Werner
Scott City: Ashley Cato
Tamms, Illinois: Elizabeth Davis
Whitewater: Jennifer Moore
Emily Kellum of Cape Girardeau, a senior at Notre Dame Regional High School, has been admitted to the University of Illinois-Springfield for fall semester 2020 and awarded a $4,000 Lincoln Merit Scholarship for tuition over two years. At UIS, she plans to major in pre-nursing.
The scholarship is awarded based on GPA and ACT/SAT scores and can be renewed for a total of two years if the student maintains college GPA requirements.
At Notre Dame Regional High School, Kellum plays on the basketball and soccer teams.
