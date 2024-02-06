All sections
January 6, 2018

Cold but beautiful

By Aaron Horrell

A wind-chill temperature in the teens greeted me the evening of Dec. 30 as I went outdoors with my camera. I slowly walked the shoreline of a pond frozen over with a thin layer of ice.

Under American bald cypress trees near the bank, small, fanciful ice formations had formed on recently fallen leaf litter. Some of the cypress leaves were only partly submerged, making identification easy.

I had found beauty in nature, even on a very cold, windy evening as light was fading.

Column

For corrections to this story or other insights for the editor, click here. To submit a letter to the editor, click here. To learn about the Southeast Missourian’s AI Policy, click here.

