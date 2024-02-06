Coconut? Marshmallows? Feelings run hot for ambrosia salad

NEW YORK -- "My name's Joyce," drawls a neighbor to Edward Scissorhands, "and I noticed that you have not tasted any of the ambrosia salad that I made especially for you."

Johnny Depp's character in the 1990 cult film opens wide to receive a giant spoonful of the fluffy pink-tinged fruit confection.

He manages an "mmm" as he chews, but not before viewers are treated to a food-sexy little scene involving Joyce's disembodied hands laboriously preparing the dish, which has a long history and passionate protectors.

Mostly a holiday treat for Easter, Thanksgiving and Christmas, ambrosia of yore was a humble delight. At least when compared to Joyce's version or many of the fluffy parties in fancy bowls seen now on TikTok and Instagram.

In 1867, Maria Massey Barringer of Concord, North Carolina, provided a recipe in her "Dixie Cookery; or, How I Managed My Table for Twelve Years." She counseled readers to stick to fresh grated coconut, sweetened with a little sugar in alternating layers with pulped oranges.

The stages of preparation for Ambrosia salad. Associated Press

The stages of preparation for Ambrosia salad. Associated Press

Godey's Lady's Book and Magazine, founded in Philadelphia, agreed with Barringer's take on ambrosia in 1870, but offered pineapple as a worthy alternative. "Some use both," the magazine noted, "but it is better with only one fruit."

Joyce's version, on the other hand, is far busier, involving pineapple, peaches, oranges, heavy cream, yogurt, cherry juice, toasted coconut and chopped pecans. She tops the pile with marshmallows and cherries.

The whole shebang, say purists, is nothing less than an abomination.

"Classic ambrosia consists of oranges and coconut, then sugar to taste," said James Beard Award-winning chef Virginia Willis in Atlanta. "Ambrosia isn't retro. Ambrosia has never gone out of fashion in the South. I've probably had ambrosia every year of my 56 years."

Aficionados like Willis feel strongly about their ambrosia, sometimes relying on recipes passed down within families for generations. Willis melds her Southern roots and French culinary training in her cookbooks, including "Bon Appetit, Y'all."

Among her most cherished childhood memories, she said, "was my grandfather boring a hole in the coconut and turning it upside down to let the water drip into the glass."

Feelings run hot all along the ambrosia spectrum, starting with the name. It's ambrosia if it's a dessert. It's ambrosia salad when it takes a prideful spot on the table during the main course.

There are other debates.

Coconut: Use it or forget it? Fresh or pre-shredded? Toasted or not?

Fruit: Canned or fresh? One type or several? Drain or use the juices?