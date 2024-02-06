Elaine "Tommie" Davis opened the Co-op Cut Rate Drug Store, at 40 N. Main St., in Cape Girardeau on Oct. 18, 1933. An article ran in a 1941 issue of "Drug Topics" stating that Davis's store was one of the first to operate a Women's Department in a drug store. This ground-breaking department, for the time, combined baby needs, "Beauty Bar" and personal needs into one area of the store. This allowed for a one-stop-shop for female shoppers in downtown Cape Girardeau. The store also catered to men by selling liquor, cigarette and pipe holders.

Mary Jane Barnett was born in Litchfield, Illinois, on July 19, 1908, a daughter of William C. "Claud" Barnett and Bertha C. Waggoner. The family later moved to Peoria, Illinois. After graduating with a degree in public school music from Illinois Woman's College (now MacMurray College) in 1930, she attended the Normal School in Bloomington, Illinois, and Bradley University in Peoria. After school, she spent six months traveling with Universal Producing Company of Fairfield, Iowa, "selling tickets, coaching and managing." She decided she wasn't suited for always being on the road. She moved to southeast Missouri where she began teaching high school in Hornersville in 1931. Mary Jane taught for seven years in Hornersville, Diehlstadt and Sikeston. Davis asked Barnett to be her business partner, after having two previous partners, in 1938. Both women became well known in the business and philanthropic community of Cape Girardeau.