September 24, 2022

Club news 9-25-22

The professional Home Economists of Cape Girardeau met recently for their annual September dinner meeting. The highlight of the meeting was to award scholarships of $750 each to two undergraduate students from Southeast Missouri State University. Yearly, the recipients of the competitive scholarships are outstanding students majoring in academic programs historically identified within the field of home economics. ...

Shown, from left, are scholarship chairwoman Loretta Prater, Erin Leezer, Annie Kreitler and Sandra Dobnikar, committee member.
Shown, from left, are scholarship chairwoman Loretta Prater, Erin Leezer, Annie Kreitler and Sandra Dobnikar, committee member.
Home Economists of Cape Girardeau

The professional Home Economists of Cape Girardeau met recently for their annual September dinner meeting. The highlight of the meeting was to award scholarships of $750 each to two undergraduate students from Southeast Missouri State University. Yearly, the recipients of the competitive scholarships are outstanding students majoring in academic programs historically identified within the field of home economics. This year's undergraduate recipients are Erin Leezer and Annie Krietler. An annual graduate $750 scholarship was awarded earlier to LeEllen Velasco, a student currently completing a dietetics internship in Florida.

Community
