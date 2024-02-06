Club news 9-25-22

Home Economists of Cape Girardeau

The professional Home Economists of Cape Girardeau met recently for their annual September dinner meeting. The highlight of the meeting was to award scholarships of $750 each to two undergraduate students from Southeast Missouri State University. Yearly, the recipients of the competitive scholarships are outstanding students majoring in academic programs historically identified within the field of home economics. This year's undergraduate recipients are Erin Leezer and Annie Krietler. An annual graduate $750 scholarship was awarded earlier to LeEllen Velasco, a student currently completing a dietetics internship in Florida.