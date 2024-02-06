FCE clubs unite for community support and emergency preparedness

Town & Country FCE

The Town and Country FCE club met Thursday, Sept. 12 at the home of Linda Thompson. Pledges to the US flag, the State of Missouri flag and the National FCE Creed were repeated in unison by club members.

Thompson gave the devotional entitled “The Seasons of the Soul.” Roll call was given by Sue Jones, secretary. She also read a thank-you note from Community Counseling Center thanking the club for a back-to-school party for the residents at Cottonwood Treatment Center on Wednesday, Aug. 14.

Jones read the minutes from the August club meeting and Thompson gave the treasurers report. Both were approved as read.

Mary Klaproth, president, made the following announcements:

The MAFCE Conference will be held Tuesday, Oct. 1, through Thursday, Oct. 3, in Columbia. Klaproth plans to attend the conference.

National FCE week is Sunday, Oct. 6, through Saturday, Oct. 12. In observance of the week, Members will attend church together at Emanuel United Church of Christ Church in Jackson at 10:10 a.m. Sunday, Oct. 6, and go out to lunch after the service.

Fall District meeting will be hosted Tuesday, Oct. 22, by Ripley County in Doniphan. Refreshments will be served at 9:30 a.m. and the business meeting will begin at 10 a.m. Cost of lunch will be $1.

The club can no longer get program books supplied to it from FCE. Klaproth asked members if they would approve having them printed by Benchmark Printing in Cape Girardeau at a cost of $5 each. Brenda Pender made a motion to purchase the books with a second by Donna Woolsey. The motion passed.

FCE Extension clubs will meet at 10 a.m. Tuesday, Oct. 6, to test Christmas Cookie recipes for” Today’s Farmer” magazine. The meeting will be held on the lower level at the University of Missouri Extension Center in Jackson. Ten recipes will be tested. Volunteers to bake two recipes from Town and Country FCE for the test are Klaproth and Pender. The remaining recipes will be given to other Cape County FCE clubs.

The program was given by Jones on “saving food when the power goes off” and “three keys to emergency preparedness".

The door prize was won by Jones.

The next meeting will be hosted by Lois Seabaugh at 6:30 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 10. Pender will give the program. Members will need to bring Halloween candy for treat bags to be given to Cottonwood Treatment Center in Cape Girardeau.

