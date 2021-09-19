Club news 9-19-21

Southeast Missouri Pachyderm installed new officers and board recently. They are Victor Gunn, president; Doug Austin, vice president; Carolyn Davis, secretary; and Fran Austin, treasurer. Additional board members are Kathy Swan, Robin Slinkard and Marnie Mitchel.
The local club chartered in March 1998 is unified in promoting good government at all levels. With a motto of "Freedom Requires Active Citizens," Pachyderm is dedicated to the concept of a responsive government by more good citizens participating in politics. Pachyderm comes together on the third Thursday, to "break bread" at Delmonico's in Jackson, at 5pm, meeting starts at 6pm. All meetings open to the public.
The Town and Country FCE Club met on Sept. 9 with Karen Murphy the hostess. Murphy gave the devotion. Darlene McCain provided a summer word search game. Mary Klaproth was the winner. Pennies for "Coins for Friendship" were collected. Brenda Pender gave the treasurer's report.
The business meeting was presided over by Klaproth. Linda Thompson and McCain delivered food items for a back-to-school party for the students at Cottonwood Residential Treatment Center on Aug. 24,. It was reported the Cape Girardeau County FCE members made 44 weighted blankets on Aug. 16 for persons with autism.
The upcoming MAFCE Conference in Columbia, Missouri, Sept. 22 and 23, was discussed. McCain is the recipient of the Mary Martens Scholarship to the conference, and Donna Woolsey will attend as the Cape Girardeau County vice president. Klaproth, MAFCE vice president, will also attend the conference.
Thompson and Woolsey gave a report on the recent Sept. 2 council meeting.
In recognition of NAFCE Week, which is Oct. 3 through 9, the club will attend Shawnee Hills Baptist Church in Jackson as a group Oct. 3 and then go to lunch at Delmonico's Steak House. The club continues to maintain the flower bed at the University of Missouri Extension Center.
The club planned meet and attend the SEMO District Fair on Sept. 14 and deliver bingo prizes to the Lutheran Home and have lunch at the Southerner Restaurant on Sept. 15.
The Fall District FCE Meeting will be held Oct. 14 at the Doniphan United Methodist Church in Doniphan, Missouri. Registration will begin at 9:15 to 9:45 a.m. Several club members plan to attend leaving Jackson at 7 a.m. Town and Country FCE Club will furnish a centerpiece for the meeting with McCain in charge of purchasing the centerpiece.
Thompson presented the program on Boost your Immunity.
Club out will be at 5 p.m. on Thursday at Hickory House in Jackson.
The next meeting will be at 6:30 p.m. Oct. 14 with Woolsey as the hostess. The program will be presented by Karen Murphy on declutter. Members will bring Christmas Cards for the military and Halloween candy for treat sacks for the students at Cottonwood Residential Treatment Center.
Connect with the Southeast Missourian Newsroom:
For corrections to this story or other insights for the editor, click here. To submit a letter to the editor, click here. To learn about the Southeast Missourian’s AI Policy, click here.