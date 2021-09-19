Club news 9-19-21

SEMO Pachyderm Club

Southeast Missouri Pachyderm installed new officers and board recently. They are Victor Gunn, president; Doug Austin, vice president; Carolyn Davis, secretary; and Fran Austin, treasurer. Additional board members are Kathy Swan, Robin Slinkard and Marnie Mitchel.

The local club chartered in March 1998 is unified in promoting good government at all levels. With a motto of "Freedom Requires Active Citizens," Pachyderm is dedicated to the concept of a responsive government by more good citizens participating in politics. Pachyderm comes together on the third Thursday, to "break bread" at Delmonico's in Jackson, at 5pm, meeting starts at 6pm. All meetings open to the public.

Town and Country FCE

The Town and Country FCE Club met on Sept. 9 with Karen Murphy the hostess. Murphy gave the devotion. Darlene McCain provided a summer word search game. Mary Klaproth was the winner. Pennies for "Coins for Friendship" were collected. Brenda Pender gave the treasurer's report.

The business meeting was presided over by Klaproth. Linda Thompson and McCain delivered food items for a back-to-school party for the students at Cottonwood Residential Treatment Center on Aug. 24,. It was reported the Cape Girardeau County FCE members made 44 weighted blankets on Aug. 16 for persons with autism.

The upcoming MAFCE Conference in Columbia, Missouri, Sept. 22 and 23, was discussed. McCain is the recipient of the Mary Martens Scholarship to the conference, and Donna Woolsey will attend as the Cape Girardeau County vice president. Klaproth, MAFCE vice president, will also attend the conference.