August 10, 2019

Club news 8-11-19

The National FCE Conference was held July 18 through 21 at the Marriott Hotel in St. Louis. The theme of the conference was "celebrate your journey with FCE." Two new Hearth Fire Series were introduced at the conference, "Someone's in the Kitchen ... using new kitchen gadgets" and "Someone's asking ... What is ACWW and how does FCE fit in?"...

Shown from left are three women from Cape Girardeau County who attended the National FCE Conference: Judy Strickland of Jackson, MAFCE treasurer; Mary Klaproth of Jackson, MAFCE vice president; Ardyce Snyder from North Dakota, national president; JoAnn Hahs of Daisy, MAFCE parliamentarian; and Dana Harris of Fulton, Missouri, MAFCE president.
Shown from left are three women from Cape Girardeau County who attended the National FCE Conference: Judy Strickland of Jackson, MAFCE treasurer; Mary Klaproth of Jackson, MAFCE vice president; Ardyce Snyder from North Dakota, national president; JoAnn Hahs of Daisy, MAFCE parliamentarian; and Dana Harris of Fulton, Missouri, MAFCE president.
FCE Conference

The National FCE Conference was held July 18 through 21 at the Marriott Hotel in St. Louis. The theme of the conference was "celebrate your journey with FCE." Two new Hearth Fire Series were introduced at the conference, "Someone's in the Kitchen ... using new kitchen gadgets" and "Someone's asking ... What is ACWW and how does FCE fit in?"

FCL training was done on Driving Ms. Daisy, communicating in the 21st Century and lasagna gardening. The keynote speaker was Bonnie Teeples from Oregon who told of her trip to Melbourne, Australia, to attend the ACWW meeting April 2019. The next conference will be held July 23 through 26 in Portland Oregon.

Community
