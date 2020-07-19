Club news 7-19-20

Town and Country FCE

The Town and Country FCE club met July 9 at the home of Judy Niswonger.

The club had its last meeting in February and due to COVID-19 canceled March, April, May and June meetings.

Members recited the Club Collect.

Niswonger gave the devotional entitled "God wants you to enjoy life." Roll call was given by Sue Jones. She also read the February minutes. The minutes were approved as read.

Brenda Pender, treasurer, gave the report on the treasury and it was approved as read.

Pennies for Friendship were collected. Since we have missed several meetings, Shirley Heise made a motion to send a designated amount to Pennies for Friendship. The motion was seconded by Niswonger and it passed.

Several business items that happened since February were: The club hosted a St. Patrick's Day Party at Parkview State School; Easter treats were delivered to the door at Cottonwood Treatment Center; fans were delivered by Mary Klaproth to the Salvation Army; and a memorial donation was sent to the Humane Society of Southeast Missouri in memory of Gary Pender who passed away March 21.