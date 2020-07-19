Club news 7-19-20

The Town and Country FCE club met July 9 at the home of Judy Niswonger.
The club had its last meeting in February and due to COVID-19 canceled March, April, May and June meetings.
Members recited the Club Collect.
Niswonger gave the devotional entitled "God wants you to enjoy life." Roll call was given by Sue Jones. She also read the February minutes. The minutes were approved as read.
Brenda Pender, treasurer, gave the report on the treasury and it was approved as read.
Pennies for Friendship were collected. Since we have missed several meetings, Shirley Heise made a motion to send a designated amount to Pennies for Friendship. The motion was seconded by Niswonger and it passed.
Several business items that happened since February were: The club hosted a St. Patrick's Day Party at Parkview State School; Easter treats were delivered to the door at Cottonwood Treatment Center; fans were delivered by Mary Klaproth to the Salvation Army; and a memorial donation was sent to the Humane Society of Southeast Missouri in memory of Gary Pender who passed away March 21.
Klaproth and Jones reported that they had pulled weeds and put down mulch in the club-sponsored flower bed at the University of Missouri Extension office in Jackson. Also, flowers were planted by Jones for the summer season. Mums will be planted for fall.
There was a June Council meeting. It was announced that the fall district meeting is scheduled for Oct. 6 at Temple Baptist Church in Poplar Bluff, Missouri. Town and Country FCE will furnish a centerpiece at the meeting which will be given as the door prize.
The NAFCE National Conference to be held in July has been canceled. Also, the MAFCE Conference in Jefferson City, Missouri, has been canceled.
It was decided to keep current club officers the same for 2021 who have served in 2020.
Club dues will be collected in August. Younger than 80 years of age will be a total of $37.50 And older than 80 years will be $32.80.
The program was given by Klaproth on Hearth Fire #64, Someone's asking ... How do I manage my Obesity?"
The door prize was won by Shirley Heise. The next meeting will be held at 6 p.m. Aug. 13 at the home of Jones. The club's international dinner on the country of Uganda will take place at this meeting. Klaproth reminded members, of the food dish they are to prepare and bring for the meal.
Members were asked to keep Linda Thompson, who recently had knee surgery, in our thoughts and prayers.
Connect with the Southeast Missourian Newsroom:
For corrections to this story or other insights for the editor, click here. To submit a letter to the editor, click here. To learn about the Southeast Missourian’s AI Policy, click here.