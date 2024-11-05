Club news 5-11-24

Chapter vice regent Robin Blair received a “Triple Crown” for completing all three leadership courses in one year and was recognized for her Outstanding Service in Historic Preservation.

Greg Kester, 2023 MSSDAR Outstanding Teacher of American History (OTAH), was in attendance as the 2024 Missouri Department of Education Teacher of the Year and was the keynote speaker at the Honors and Awards luncheon on Saturday. He received the Lois Turner Allen DAR Missouri Teacher of the Year Award. Kester teaches American History at Potosi High School.

Kyle Mabuce, Jackson Junior High School history teacher, was awarded as the State Winner for Outstanding Teacher of American History for 2024. Mabuce also finished second place in the National Society of the Daughters of the American Revolution Outstanding Teacher of American History Contest.

Jimmy Williams, nominated by the John Guild Chapter, was the recipient of the national Mary Desha Founders Medal for Youth, and the featured speaker on Opening Night. The Mary Desha Medal for Youth honors a youth (21 years of age and younger) for exemplary service to the community, state or nation, through participation and/or leadership in such activities as conservation, organized sports, scouting, church or community, or state or national service organizations. This individual will have exceeded expectations for the nominee’s age. Williams’ nomination was approved by the National Society’s Founders Medals trustees under the auspices of the Office of the Reporter General in Washington, D.C. He is a heart transplant survivor, who shares his heart-wrenching memoir in his book “Attitude of Grace”, and has found his calling as a motivational speaker and serving others.

The Daughters of the American Revolution is a nonprofit, nonpolitical, volunteer women’s service organization dedicated to promoting historic preservation, education, patriotism, and honoring the patriots of the Revolutionary War. Any woman 18 years or older who can prove lineal, bloodline descent from an ancestor who aided in achieving American independence is eligible to join the DAR. Find out more information by visiting www.DAR.org.