FeaturesMay 11, 2024

Club news 5-11-24

John Guild Chapter, NSDAR &#8203; Members of the John Guild Chapter, NSDAR of Jackson attended the 125th Missouri State Society of the Daughters of the American Revolution (MSSDAR) State Conference in St. Louis, April 12 through 14.

Pictured from left are Cheryl Cook, chapter member; Martha Venable, chapter member; Beth Biri, chapter treasurer, state vice chair protocol; Robin Blair, chapter vice regent, state chair junior sales, page; Morgan Lake, chapter registrar, honorary state regent, State chair budget & finance committee, national advisor to the DAR school committee; Greg Kester, 2023 MSSDAR OTAH, 2024 Missouri teacher of the year, Lois Turner Allen awardee; Linda Venable, chapter regent; Kyle Mabuce, 2024 MSSDAR OTAH, 2024 second place NSDAR OTAH; Linda Hutson, chapter member; Lori Franklin, associate member; Pam Johnson, chapter parliamentarian, state chair The Flag of the United States of America, national co-chair house committee; Lorilee Short, state chair Golden Spike Society; and Karen Wilson, chapter recording secretary.
Submitted &#8203;

__John Guild Chapter, NSDAR__

&#8203;

Members of the John Guild Chapter, NSDAR of Jackson attended the 125th Missouri State Society of the Daughters of the American Revolution (MSSDAR) State Conference in St. Louis, April 12 through 14.

Renee Pace, MSSDAR State Regent awards Jimmy Williams with the Mary Desha Medal for Youth Award.
Submitted

The chapter received the following awards: Level 1 Honor Roll 2023, Outstanding Service in Historic Preservation, and Excellence in Recognizing Outstanding Community Service. The chapter was also recognized for its support of Veterans Homes in Missouri, Wreaths Across America and their commitment to honoring DAR Distinguished Citizens.

Chapter vice regent Robin Blair received a “Triple Crown” for completing all three leadership courses in one year and was recognized for her Outstanding Service in Historic Preservation.

Greg Kester, 2023 MSSDAR Outstanding Teacher of American History (OTAH), was in attendance as the 2024 Missouri Department of Education Teacher of the Year and was the keynote speaker at the Honors and Awards luncheon on Saturday. He received the Lois Turner Allen DAR Missouri Teacher of the Year Award. Kester teaches American History at Potosi High School.

Kyle Mabuce, Jackson Junior High School history teacher, was awarded as the State Winner for Outstanding Teacher of American History for 2024. Mabuce also finished second place in the National Society of the Daughters of the American Revolution Outstanding Teacher of American History Contest.

Jimmy Williams, nominated by the John Guild Chapter, was the recipient of the national Mary Desha Founders Medal for Youth, and the featured speaker on Opening Night. The Mary Desha Medal for Youth honors a youth (21 years of age and younger) for exemplary service to the community, state or nation, through participation and/or leadership in such activities as conservation, organized sports, scouting, church or community, or state or national service organizations. This individual will have exceeded expectations for the nominee’s age. Williams’ nomination was approved by the National Society’s Founders Medals trustees under the auspices of the Office of the Reporter General in Washington, D.C. He is a heart transplant survivor, who shares his heart-wrenching memoir in his book “Attitude of Grace”, and has found his calling as a motivational speaker and serving others.

The Daughters of the American Revolution is a nonprofit, nonpolitical, volunteer women’s service organization dedicated to promoting historic preservation, education, patriotism, and honoring the patriots of the Revolutionary War. Any woman 18 years or older who can prove lineal, bloodline descent from an ancestor who aided in achieving American independence is eligible to join the DAR. Find out more information by visiting www.DAR.org.

Community
