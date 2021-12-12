Club news 12-12-21

Church Women United

Church Women United of Cape Girardeau and Surrounding Areas honored Jessica Hill, executive director of Safe House of Southeast Missouri, with its Human Rights Award during its Christmas Celebration held Dec. 3 at the Old St. Vincent Fuerth House. The event was hosted by Carol Simon and Arlene Schnurbusch.

Hill is a member and the pastor's wife of the Church of Nazarene in Cape Girardeau. She and her husband, Jason, reside in Cape Girardeau with their two children.

She began her career with the Safe House as the Director of Development in 2014. Church Women United recognized Hill for her work in the community and as the executive director of the Safe House of Southeast Missouri, a non-profit organization providing safe shelter and support services to adults and children who have experienced violence. Through this outreach hundreds of individuals have found secure safe shelter counseling, court advocacy and case management. By her leadership service as a mentor and social activists on human rights and human development and as an advocate for peace, Jessica Hill has consistently demonstrated a high regard for the dignity of others.

Cape Girardeau County FCE Council

The Cape Girardeau County Quarterly FCE Council met on Dec. 2, at the University of Missouri Extension Center in Jackson. Lamplighters FCE Club was in charge of arrangements for the meeting. Agnes Wachter, president, presided over the business meeting. The pledges to the United States and Missouri Flags were said in unison and the Club Collect. Judie Herbst, member of Kage FCE Club, gave the devotion, When the angels come to sing. Mary Klaproth, recording secretary, did the roll call with 23 members in attendance. Barbara Barks gave the treasurer's report which was placed on file. All club presidents received packets containing the names of all the Cape Girardeau County FCE members, calendar for 2022 and the committees for 2022 and 2023. These are to be distributed to all the FCE members.

During the business meeting, Darlene McCain, Jo Dixon and Verla Mangels shared highlights of attending the MAFCE Conference in Columbia, Missouri, in September. They all reported it was a good conference which they enjoyed. Judy Strickland gave a report on the fall district meeting held in Doniphan, Missouri, and hosted by Ripley County on Oct. 12. At the meeting, Phyllis Flanigan of Qulin, Missouri, was elected Southeast District director to assume her duties on Jan. 1. The program was a tribute to Lynn Maples, past Missouri and national FCE president, who died on July 1, 2021. Strickland, MAFCE treasurer, announced she has received dues from 200 Missouri FCE members for 2022.

Marilyn Retherford gave a report for the scholarship committee. Blake Thompson is the recipient of the $300 FCE scholarship. He attends Southeast Missouri State University. He was unable to attend the meeting, but his grandmother, Linda Thompson, received the check to be given to him.

Klaproth gave a report on the oatmeal recipe testing done by the Cape Girardeau County FCE members on Nov. 15. Twenty nine recipes were tested. Twenty one FCE members assembled at the University of Missouri Extension Center to test the recipes. Ten recipes were selected as the best and were submitted to the "Today's Farmer Magazine." The group will receive $200 for testing the recipes. All members attending the meeting today were given copies of the top ten recipes.

JoAnn Hahs gave a report on the weighted blanket project. At this time, fabric is needed for stuffing the blankets. Wachter announced she brought fabric to be washed and then can be used for that purpose. Hahs will check with the Autism Center if they have a need for weighted blankets, and if they do the group will stuff the 17 blankets with fabric.