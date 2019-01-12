Club news 12-1-19

John Guild Chapter, NSDAR

The John Guild Chapter, NSDAR met Nov. 20 at Dexter BBQ in Cape Girardeau. The chapter recognized KRCU Public Radio for not only the National Public Radio programming it provides, but for the local programming it provides that entertains and educates these communities: On health issues "To Your Health;" For preserving history through "Almost Yesterday and Your Folk Connection;" For education "Focus on Southeast, SEMO Spotlight; As well as a variety of other programming like A Harte Appetite, Lunchtime Caffe Concerto, Going Public, Discover Nature and many more. A certificate of recognition for excellence in local media and entertainment was presented by John Guild Chapter Regent Beth Biri to Dan Woods, General Manager of KRCU Public Radio.

Lamplight FCE

The Lamplighter FCE Club gathered Nov. 21 at Grandma's House in Daisy. Dodie Eisenhauer was hostess. Judy Strickland, president, called the meeting to order. Eisenhauer gave the devotion, "Celebration." Roll call was answered by telling a Thanksgiving memory. There were eight members in attendance and one visitor, Doris Dace.

Eisenhauer read the minutes, Linda Seabaugh gave the treasurer's report and both reports were approved and placed on file. Strickland announced that the December Council meeting will be Dec. 5. Lamplighter Club will host. Members are asked to bring two dozen cookies for morning refreshments as well as a dessert for the noon meal. Also, bring items to donate to the silent auction. Registration begins at 9:30 a.m., and the program begins at 10 a.m. Strickland also said leader training will be held Dec. 9 with registration at noon.