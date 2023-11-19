Club news 11-19-23

Kage FCE Club

The Kage Family and Community Education Club met Thursday, Nov. 9, at the Cape Girardeau Senior Center. Jobyna Daume called the meeting to order. Judie Herbst gave the devotion titled "The More You Do." It was one her mother had used many years ago. Another tidbit from her mother was she reminded us that patience is the ability to keep your motor idling when you feel like stripping the gears (now will probably be peeling your tires.}

Sarah Ross gave us the history of Thanksgiving Day and when the tradition of watching football games on the day began.

Barbara Marshall lead the group in reading the words to "America." We are so thankful for freedom.

Roll call were items related to the letters in Thanksgiving. Among those mentioned were turkey, ham, apple pie, kindness, grace, neighbors and God, among others.