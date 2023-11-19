Club news 11-19-23

The Kage Family and Community Education Club met Thursday, Nov. 9, at the Cape Girardeau Senior Center. Jobyna Daume called the meeting to order. Judie Herbst gave the devotion titled "The More You Do." It was one her mother had used many years ago. Another tidbit from her mother was she reminded us that patience is the ability to keep your motor idling when you feel like stripping the gears (now will probably be peeling your tires.}
Sarah Ross gave us the history of Thanksgiving Day and when the tradition of watching football games on the day began.
Barbara Marshall lead the group in reading the words to "America." We are so thankful for freedom.
Roll call were items related to the letters in Thanksgiving. Among those mentioned were turkey, ham, apple pie, kindness, grace, neighbors and God, among others.
Daume gave a report on the District meeting held Tuesday, Oct. 10. Kage had eight members present. The morning program was on aging adult safe driving with tips on now to stay safe and navigate some of the changes in intersections, such as roundabouts. A major idea was keeping your health information in your vehicle in the event you are alone and have an accident. This will inform responding officers of what medications you take and what health issues my affect your treatment. The group enjoyed the afternoon entertainment provided by Steve Schaffner.
Ross reported on the autism weighted blanket workshop held Tuesday, Oct 3. Kage was represented by Jo Dixon, Barbara Marshall, Daume and Ross. It was a long day but the end result of 47 blankets, also lap pads, made the the day worth it.
The program on Monarch Butterflies was presented by Barbara Schaffner's daughter, Helen. These beautiful pollinators are on the endangered list. Monarchs have an amazing migration, going from Northern United States and Southern Canada to Mexico/California in winter; traveling approximately 3,000 miles. Monarchs especially like a diet of milkweed and ragweed. Their decreasing numbers are caused by climate change, decreasing native prairies and industrial agriculture. Most advise to plant more milkweed.
A large collection of gloves, caps and socks will go to the Cape Girarduea Health Department. Also items were collected to help with the Salvation Army Thanksgiving dinner and will be delivered.
The Cape Girardeau County FCE Council Meeting will be Thursday, Dec. 7 at the Missouri Extension Center, lower level. Registration 9:30 a.m.
The next meeting will be a Christmas dinner at 11:30 a.m., Thursday, Dec. 14 atDelmonico's, in Jackson. Bring a gift exchange of $10.
