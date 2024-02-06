Club news 10-29-23

The Town and Country club met for its Thursday, Oct. 12 meeting at Say Grace Cafe in Altenburg, Missouri, with Lois Seabaugh as hostess. Pledges to the United States flag, flag of Missouri and the Club Collect were repeated in unison by club members. Lori Quade was a guest at the meeting,
Seabaugh asked as the devotion to remember the country of Israel and keep their people in our prayers.
Darlene McCain used "The Price is Right" format to auction off different items and each member was asked to guess the price of the item. The person who was correct received the item.
Roll call was given by Sue Jones, secretary, and the minutes from the September meeting were read. At the absence of Linda Thompson, treasurer, the financial report was given by Mary Klaproth. Both reports were approved as read. Pennies for Rural Women of America were collected.
The citrus recipe testing for "Today's Farmer" magazine was completed Wednesday, Sept. 27 at the University of Missouri Extension Center in Jackson. Cape Girardeau County will receive $200 for participation in the test.
The District meeting was held Tuesday, Oct. 10 at the extension center. Cape Girardeau County silent auction proceeds amounted to $231.
Klaproth reported that at the State Conference in Columbia, Missouri, Town and Country received first place in education for the report on Iceland. Also, the report on the Cottonwood Treatment Center project in Cape Girardeau was awarded a certificate.
National FCE week was celebrated at the Jackson History Center Saturday, Oct. 14.
The club delivered Halloween treat sacks to Cottonwood Treatment Center on Tuesday, Oct. 24 and then traveled to Rosati's Pizza in Town Plaza for lunch to support Cape Girardeau County's 10% Tuesday.
On Friday, Oct. 27, the club gave a Halloween party at Parkview State School.
Various baked items and fruit were donated by club members and ice cream cups for the party were donated by Prairie Farms. Punch was supplied by Thompson.
Weighted blanket work day will be held at the extension center on Tuesday, Oct. 31. It will begin at 9:30 a.m. on the lower level of the building. Each person is to bring a sack lunch.
The December Christmas Council meeting will be held on the lower level of the extension center Thursday, Dec. 7.
Members are considering a trip to Grand Rivers, Kentucky, for the Christmas show at the Badgett Theater. Plans will be finalized at the November meeting.
The program was given by Brenda Pender on Hearth Fire No. 61 -- The Future of FCE.
The next meeting will be held at the home of Donna Woolsey at 6:30 p.m. Thursday, Nov. 9. The program will be given by Seabaugh. Members are to bring a toy for the Jackson Police Toy Drive to the meeting.
Connect with the Southeast Missourian Newsroom:
For corrections to this story or other insights for the editor, click here. To submit a letter to the editor, click here. To learn about the Southeast Missourian’s AI Policy, click here.