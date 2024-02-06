Club news 10-29-23

Town & Country FCE

The Town and Country club met for its Thursday, Oct. 12 meeting at Say Grace Cafe in Altenburg, Missouri, with Lois Seabaugh as hostess. Pledges to the United States flag, flag of Missouri and the Club Collect were repeated in unison by club members. Lori Quade was a guest at the meeting,

Seabaugh asked as the devotion to remember the country of Israel and keep their people in our prayers.

Darlene McCain used "The Price is Right" format to auction off different items and each member was asked to guess the price of the item. The person who was correct received the item.

Roll call was given by Sue Jones, secretary, and the minutes from the September meeting were read. At the absence of Linda Thompson, treasurer, the financial report was given by Mary Klaproth. Both reports were approved as read. Pennies for Rural Women of America were collected.

The citrus recipe testing for "Today's Farmer" magazine was completed Wednesday, Sept. 27 at the University of Missouri Extension Center in Jackson. Cape Girardeau County will receive $200 for participation in the test.

The District meeting was held Tuesday, Oct. 10 at the extension center. Cape Girardeau County silent auction proceeds amounted to $231.

Klaproth reported that at the State Conference in Columbia, Missouri, Town and Country received first place in education for the report on Iceland. Also, the report on the Cottonwood Treatment Center project in Cape Girardeau was awarded a certificate.