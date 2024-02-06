Clothes then and now

We have been super busy the past week or so. We finished the fencing back by the pipelines so our steers are back on the new grass. When Marge and I opened the gate, they ran and bucked and kicked up their heels in excitement. They enjoyed the new grass but also being turned into a new pasture. Down through the years, we have fed a bunch of calves on the bottle. Usually we kept them in the barn till they were drinking the milk bottle pretty good. Once you turned them out of the barn, they had a blast running and having a good time.

It kind of reminds me of when growing up we would get a new pair of tennis shoes. We didn't get very many, but, man, when we put on those new canvas tennis shoes, we felt like we could outrun Superman. Usually the tennis shoes were black canvas with a white sole and white laces. Sure were nice shoes. Comfortable and lasted pretty good.

As we got older and more conscious of how we dressed and looked, Mom and Dad would buy us cowboy boots. Back then the cheaper boots were Acme boots, but we didn't want them. We wanted real cowboy boots like the cowboys wore. So Mom and Dad would buy us Hyer or Tony Lama or Cowtown or such. Man, they were comfortable.

Funny how clothes have changed down through the years. Most everyone wore button fly Levi's when I was growing up. You bought them two inches longer then you needed and one inch bigger in the waist. Then when they shrunk, they would fit just right. Back then most of the time Mom would hang our clothes on the clothes line to dry. It seemed like the dryer would shrink them, so she would hang them and let them dry outdoors. Man, they smelled good.

Shirts had to be a non-iron type shirt. Mom didn't like to iron so they had to be those that didn't need ironing. My favorite shirt has always been an all-cotton shirt or t-shirt. There is nothing like a cotton shirt for comfort. Sometimes Mom would use those pants stretchers when drying them on the line. It made the Levi's have a seam down the front of both legs. Really looked neat. Almost like the pants had been ironed.

Back then there seemed like there were two hat makers, Stetson and Resistol. I always wore Stetson. I just liked them better. Most of the time the felt hats came with a kind of generic crease or pinch to the crown. Those where you was buying the hat would start up their steamer and put the pinch or crease in it just like you wanted and then shape the brim to your liking.

Dad worked for a large ranch close to where we grew up, and Dad talked about one of the guys who worked there always wore bib overalls. I believe he was a darn-good roper the way Dad talked. But back in the early days or first part of the 1900s, a lot of guys wore bib overalls. A friend of ours puts a lot of early pictures on Facebook and a good many of the guys and children are in bibs.