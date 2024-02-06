Have you ever heard of the term "Clobber Passages"? According to progressives, the six passages of Scripture that clearly forbid homosexuality are used by conservatives to make people feel guilty. These passages are Genesis 19:4-25 (the story of Sodom and Gomorrah), Leviticus 18:22, Leviticus 20:13, Romans 1:26-27, 1 Corinthians 6:9-11, and 1 Timothy 1:9-10.

If you have been a follower of Jesus for very long, you understand that there are more than a few passages of Scripture that clobber us for a broad range of sinful attitudes and lifestyle choices. We take no pleasure in condemning anyone.

Hebrews 4:11-13 says, "Let us therefore strive to enter that rest, so that no one may fall by the same sort of disobedience. For the word of God is living and active, sharper than any two-edged sword, piercing to the division of soul and of sprit, of joints and of marrow, and discerning the thoughts and intentions of the heart."

The word "rest" in this passage refers to the eternal state of believers in Heaven. The point of the passage is that the Bible cuts us as we examine it. It exposes our sin so that we may repent of it, apologize to God and work on being a better person. Sin is offensive to God, so our aim is to sin less and know God better.

Imagine if we were to avoid difficult topics in our Bible study. Take racism for example, do we want racists to feel convicted and change their behavior? Or do we want to affirm them and avoid using the expression "God hates the sin (racism) but loves the sinner (the person who struggles with racism). Many who claim that people are born racists offer no hope for change.

What about adultery? The Bible condemns the practice of adultery. Jesus said we are guilty of adultery when we lust after someone who is not our wife. That is painful to hear.