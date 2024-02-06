Climber airlifted off Mount Hood, others remain stranded on mountain

GOVERNMENT CAMP, Ore. -- An Oregon Army National Guard helicopter airlifted a critically injured climber off the state's tallest peak as tumbling rocks imperiled a separate group of stranded climbers.

Authorities said the injured climber fell up to 1,000 feet on a sunny, relatively warm day melting snow and making climbing treacherous.

KOIN-TV reported video taken from a helicopter showed other climbers performing CPR on the injured man, whose name has not been released.

Separately, a party of four climbers is stranded and one of them is hurt, said Sgt. Brian Jensen, a sheriff's office spokesman. Other climbers were on the mountain Tuesday afternoon, but it's unknown whether they are in trouble.

Jensen said it's imperative to get the stranded climbers off the mountain because a winter storm is expected early today.

The stuck climbers were on the Hogsback area near the summit of the 11,240-foot mountain east of Portland.

Air Force Maj. Chris Bernard of the 304th Rescue Squadron said climbers reported from their cellphones conditions were deteriorating, with rocks and ice falling.