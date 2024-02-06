Cleaning the clutter

By Rob Hurtgen

May is one of the busiest months of my year.

In the month of May, I will honor my mom, my wife and my girls on Mother's Day. I have the privilege of celebrating the high-school and college graduates in my church. And I get to recognize Memorial Day with an incredible barbecue.

Of all the wonderful events in the month of May, one that ranks high on my priority list is to clean out the garage!

Sweeping out the months of road grime and salt left over from the winter.

Going through the shelves of stuff asking, "What is this, and why do I have it?"

It may just be me, but when I get rid of unimportant junk, I can then focus on what really matters.

Cleaning out the clutter clears up my priorities.