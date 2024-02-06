Class of 2020 Valedictorians honored

Cape Central's 2020 valedictorian, Archna Sobti, was involved in a variety of clubs such as Beta Club, Future Business Leaders, National Honor Society, Tennis and Thrive -- an environmental club she founded.
She plans to attend the University of Illinois at Urbana-Champaign in the fall as an undeclared engineering major. Archna hopes to positively impact the environment, as well as start her own business which has been a longtime dream of hers. Her biggest inspiration in her life has been her mom; Archna said she's "dedicated, caring and strong" and said she wishes to be like her when she's older.
Valedictorian at St. Vincent in Perryville, Isaac Layton was involved in football, track and field and National Honor Society, among other clubs. He was president of his school's chapter of National Honor Society and the vice president of student council.
He plans to major in aerospace engineering at Missouri S&T in the fall, later obtaining an internship at Boeing. Long term, he hopes to contribute to the air travel industry by making it faster, more efficient and safer. He gains inspiration from his math teacher, Mr. McLain, who he said provides genuine help on any problem.
Delta's 2020 valedictorian Morgan Crutsinger was involved in 4-H Club, FFA, Art Club, Missouri Farm Bureau, National Honor Society and Science Club, among many others. She received several 4-H And FFA awards, in addition to honor roll and the 2020 Daughters of American Revolution Good Citizen Award.
In the fall, she plans to study agriculture education at the University of Missouri. In her career, she'd like to become heavily involved in the Agriculture industry by teaching agriculture and continuing to raise registered Hereford cattle. She's inspired most by her high school teachers Mr. Weber, Coach Walton and Mrs. Seabaugh.
Kelly Ivy, Class of 2020 valedictorian at Kelly high school, was involved in soccer and track, winning All-State Academic Athlete three years in a row and Johnny Merrick award for Female Athlete of the Year. She also participated in clubs such as Beta Club, Student Council, Pep Club and yearbook, among others.
She plans to attend Murray State University in the fall and major in pre-veterinary medicine. She would like to become a practicing veterinarian in the future to help animals in need. Her mother inspires her the most, as Kelly said she's "never let her circumstances change who she is as a person."
Scott City valedictorian Jordanne Talley was involved in softball, volleyball, Debate Club, Student Council, National Honor Society and Art Club, among many others. She received several awards for athletic achievement in addition to recognitions at Math Field Day.
In the fall, Jordanne plans to attend Southeast to earn her BSN, and hopes to later earn a doctorate to work as a neonatologist. She chose this career path as it gives her the opportunity to help people as well as work with children. Her grandmother inspires her the most, as Jordanne said she's always given back to people and is "one of the best people" she knows.
Connect with the Southeast Missourian Newsroom:
For corrections to this story or other insights for the editor, click here. To submit a letter to the editor, click here. To learn about the Southeast Missourian’s AI Policy, click here.