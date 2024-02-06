Class of 2020 Valedictorians honored

Archna Sobti, Cape Girardeau Central

Cape Girardeau Central High School valedictorian Archna Sobti poses for a photo Wednesday, June 24, 2020, at the Southeast Missourian photo studio in Cape Girardeau. NICOLETTE BAKER ~ nbaker@semissourian.com

Cape Central's 2020 valedictorian, Archna Sobti, was involved in a variety of clubs such as Beta Club, Future Business Leaders, National Honor Society, Tennis and Thrive -- an environmental club she founded.

She plans to attend the University of Illinois at Urbana-Champaign in the fall as an undeclared engineering major. Archna hopes to positively impact the environment, as well as start her own business which has been a longtime dream of hers. Her biggest inspiration in her life has been her mom; Archna said she's "dedicated, caring and strong" and said she wishes to be like her when she's older.

Isaac Layton, St. Vincent, Perryville

St. Vincent valedictorian Isaac Layton poses for a portrait Wednesday, July 8, 2020, at the Southeast Missourian photo studio in Cape Girardeau. NICOLETTE BAKER ~ nbaker@semissourian.com

Valedictorian at St. Vincent in Perryville, Isaac Layton was involved in football, track and field and National Honor Society, among other clubs. He was president of his school's chapter of National Honor Society and the vice president of student council.

Delta High School valedictorian Morgan Crutsinger poses for a portrait Wednesday, July 8, 2020, at the Southeast Missourian photo studio in Cape Girardeau. NICOLETTE BAKER ~ nbaker@semissourian.com

He plans to major in aerospace engineering at Missouri S&T in the fall, later obtaining an internship at Boeing. Long term, he hopes to contribute to the air travel industry by making it faster, more efficient and safer. He gains inspiration from his math teacher, Mr. McLain, who he said provides genuine help on any problem.