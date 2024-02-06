City Tavern: Belly up to the bar after Sunday service

Just when I thought I’d run out of new restaurants to try, a friend with good judgment suggested I might want to take a quick road trip over to City Tavern in downtown Perryville for some good old homestyle cooking. I was intrigued by the suggestion, and immediately squeezed the visit onto my Sunday "to do" list, right between church and grocery shopping.

I easily found City Tavern in the heart of courthouse square, beneath a faded Bud Light sign and tucked between an old-fashioned barber shop and Villainous Grounds coffee shop.

Upon entering the front door, I found myself in ... a bar. A BAR bar, complete with wood-paneled walls decorated with outdated sports memorabilia accompanied by promotional posters from past events, several hand-carved cuckoo clocks imported from Germany, left over Mardi Gras beads and a blinking fluorescent Bud Light sign which made the bar top appear to come alive with movement. There were approximately 10 small tables, one large corner table and several bar stools that were all occupied by individuals, groups and families alike.

A short wait, and the first wave of customers made their way out the door, making room for the next group of hungry patrons — me included.

I quickly bellied up to the bar where the server immediately took my drink order while effectively balancing several other duties. They say you should always go with your first instinct so, despite several menu options to choose from, Doc’s Philly Cheese Steak Omelet was a no-brainer.

City Tavern in Perryville is the perfect place to explore some of your homestyle faves. Submitted by Mary Ann Castillo

As I waited for breakfast to be served, I couldn’t help but chuckle to myself as the bottles of liquor behind the bar seemed to smirk back at me. If only Mom could see me now. I thought to myself, I’m not sure this is what Pastor Ron had in mind when he talked about "community" and encouraged us to "break bread with others" earlier that morning. Amused, my gaze wandered up and to my right, where they quickly stopped at a TV screen with the words "So let’s not get tired of doing what is good. At just the right time we will reap a harvest of blessing if we don’t give up" on the screen.

You’ve got to be kidding me.