Citizens save Cape Rock Park... 100 years ago

Cape Rock's history unfolded when Ensign Sieur Girardot (Girardeau), upon resignation as officer of the French army in Kaskaskia, Illinois, came across to the west side of the Mississippi River and founded a trading post at Cape de la Roche, known as Cape Rock.
A fur trader, Matthew Clarkson wrote in his diary in 1766, "Mons. Jeredot had a trading point in the Big Bend and...made this Cape a rendezvos while trading with the Indians on this portion of the Mississippi." The promontory of the cape into the river made it quite visible to traders going up and down the river. This stretch of the river was designated on the old maps as "Cap Girardot," and became known as such by voyagers.
Fast forward to the 20th century and we find the Cape Girardeau Commercial Club in the spring of 1919 discussing among themselves an article they had seen in The Southeast Missourian. St. Vincent's College was offering the historic Cape Rock property to be subdivided and sold. Did the club, made up of leading businessmen, wish the most picturesque spot on the Mississippi sold off, or saved for a park for all citizens to enjoy?
Soon, a proposition came forth...to have 100 interested citizens put up the total asking price of $9,800 for the 107 acres, known as the Cape Rock property. President H.L. Albert had a contract drawn up and presented to the newly founded Rotary Club's president I. Ben Miller. Immediately 30 members signed, followed by a dozen more. It wasn't long, enough signatures were added before the deadline. The stipulations, 10% of the purchase price was due June 1, 1919. Having no trouble getting signatures, it was decided as more investors were secured, the excess dollars would go to develop the area.
St. Vincent's College, founded in 1843, was to release the property to the corporation of citizens. Prior to 1919, effort had been made by the college to sell the acreage to investors for a country club, which would have included clubhouse, tennis courts and golf links. However, World War I came along, and the idea was abandoned.
On June 2, 1919, carloads of enthusiastic new park association members and others (in their Sunday best) drove over Capaha Trail to Cape Rock Point. "Walks were taken over the acreage viewing the historical stretch to the site of the first trading post west of the Mississippi," stated The Missourian.
Development was ongoing. In 1920, 80 acres were sold to those who wanted to found the Cape Girardeau Country Club.
The Cape Special Road District took responsibility for the development of the park. In September 1933, Dennis Scivally as the district's chief engineer made arrangements for a three-ton stone moved from the old Wilson property on North Main to the highest point of the park overlooking the river.
A brass plaque was added by the Cape Girardeau Rotary Club outlining its history, including,"from this site Cape Girardeau took its name."
