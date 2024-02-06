Citizens save Cape Rock Park... 100 years ago

Cape Rock's history unfolded when Ensign Sieur Girardot (Girardeau), upon resignation as officer of the French army in Kaskaskia, Illinois, came across to the west side of the Mississippi River and founded a trading post at Cape de la Roche, known as Cape Rock.

A fur trader, Matthew Clarkson wrote in his diary in 1766, "Mons. Jeredot had a trading point in the Big Bend and...made this Cape a rendezvos while trading with the Indians on this portion of the Mississippi." The promontory of the cape into the river made it quite visible to traders going up and down the river. This stretch of the river was designated on the old maps as "Cap Girardot," and became known as such by voyagers.

Fast forward to the 20th century and we find the Cape Girardeau Commercial Club in the spring of 1919 discussing among themselves an article they had seen in The Southeast Missourian. St. Vincent's College was offering the historic Cape Rock property to be subdivided and sold. Did the club, made up of leading businessmen, wish the most picturesque spot on the Mississippi sold off, or saved for a park for all citizens to enjoy?

Soon, a proposition came forth...to have 100 interested citizens put up the total asking price of $9,800 for the 107 acres, known as the Cape Rock property. President H.L. Albert had a contract drawn up and presented to the newly founded Rotary Club's president I. Ben Miller. Immediately 30 members signed, followed by a dozen more. It wasn't long, enough signatures were added before the deadline. The stipulations, 10% of the purchase price was due June 1, 1919. Having no trouble getting signatures, it was decided as more investors were secured, the excess dollars would go to develop the area.