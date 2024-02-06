Churches must protect the vulnerable

My denomination made the news last week. Did you hear about the Guidepost investigation? At last year's annual meeting of the Southern Baptist Convention, allegations were made accusing key leaders on the Executive Committee of covering up cases of abuse that occurred in churches and institutions. The messengers (people representing congregations) approved an investigation to uncover whether such claims were true. The report came out recently, and the findings were upsetting.
One of the most troubling revelations was that a retired mega church pastor and former president of the convention, was accused of assaulting another pastor's wife. The details were specific and hard to dismiss. We are reminded that members of the clergy are capable of the same level of sin as anyone else. The difference is that we expect pastors to have a higher level of integrity than the average person. Sexual predators use this kind of trust as a weapon with which to victimize others for their own sinful gratification.
It is shocking to read in the report that there were around 700 incidents of abuse. The Southern Baptist Convention contains more than 47,500 autonomous congregations, and this investigation covered the timeframe of Jan. 1, 2000, to June 14, 2021. Our hearts are broken that such a thing would ever occur. The most upsetting revelation is that the Executive Committee was not willing to warn churches about such predators, instead they chose to protect the institution from lawsuits. Sadly, survivors were either ignored or vilified in many cases.
For those who are unfamiliar with the structure of the SBC, local churches do not have to answer to the denomination. If they give a minimal level of financial support and agree with the statement of faith, the Baptist Faith and Message 2000, they are considered in good standing. No one can tell a local church who to hire and who not to hire. Unfortunately, a congregation can ignore warnings or knowingly hire someone who is on a sex offender registry. This does not excuse the executive board's inactivity.
Most churches are like mine. They require background checks and have security teams that are prepared to defend the vulnerable. We must not allow known child molesters to attend churches where children are present. That may sound harsh to some, but that is the first step to taking abuse seriously. Any minister who engages in any sexual activity outside of marriage is not biblically qualified to lead a church and must be fired. He should be arrested in cases where it was nonconsensual. Accusations must be taken seriously, while at the same time there should be an investigation to determine guilt or innocence.
I have written about Joseph in the past, but I am reminded how he was sexually harassed by Potiphar's wife. She then turns the tables and accuses him of abusing her. We see this technique repeatedly, and sadly people who worship celebrities often accuse the victims who make accusations of being liars. Joseph was a slave and Potiphar's wife was in a position of power and authority over Joseph. There is a sense of pressure to comply with the abuse, or have your reputation destroyed by your abuser. In the end Joseph was vindicated and rose in power to become second in command in Egypt.
Later this month, the Southern Baptist Convention will hold its annual meeting in Anaheim, California. I expect the messengers will adopt resolutions and recommendations to protect victims of abuse.
If your church does not perform background checks and takes no measures to prevent abuse, you are at risk. Do everything you can to prevent abuse from happening, and if it happens, prosecute to the full extent of the law. We must not cover for abusers, or they will seek more victims. The Good Shepherd laid down his life for the sheep, we must protect the vulnerable.
Connect with the Southeast Missourian Newsroom:
For corrections to this story or other insights for the editor, click here. To submit a letter to the editor, click here. To learn about the Southeast Missourian’s AI Policy, click here.