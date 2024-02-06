Churches must protect the vulnerable

My denomination made the news last week. Did you hear about the Guidepost investigation? At last year's annual meeting of the Southern Baptist Convention, allegations were made accusing key leaders on the Executive Committee of covering up cases of abuse that occurred in churches and institutions. The messengers (people representing congregations) approved an investigation to uncover whether such claims were true. The report came out recently, and the findings were upsetting.

One of the most troubling revelations was that a retired mega church pastor and former president of the convention, was accused of assaulting another pastor's wife. The details were specific and hard to dismiss. We are reminded that members of the clergy are capable of the same level of sin as anyone else. The difference is that we expect pastors to have a higher level of integrity than the average person. Sexual predators use this kind of trust as a weapon with which to victimize others for their own sinful gratification.

It is shocking to read in the report that there were around 700 incidents of abuse. The Southern Baptist Convention contains more than 47,500 autonomous congregations, and this investigation covered the timeframe of Jan. 1, 2000, to June 14, 2021. Our hearts are broken that such a thing would ever occur. The most upsetting revelation is that the Executive Committee was not willing to warn churches about such predators, instead they chose to protect the institution from lawsuits. Sadly, survivors were either ignored or vilified in many cases.

For those who are unfamiliar with the structure of the SBC, local churches do not have to answer to the denomination. If they give a minimal level of financial support and agree with the statement of faith, the Baptist Faith and Message 2000, they are considered in good standing. No one can tell a local church who to hire and who not to hire. Unfortunately, a congregation can ignore warnings or knowingly hire someone who is on a sex offender registry. This does not excuse the executive board's inactivity.