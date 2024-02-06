Churches are embracing change out of necessity

What we are experiencing as a society with the coronavirus will be remembered as a significant historical event. It is hard to say what changes will remain permanent. My motivation to close my church to public gatherings is the health and safety of our community. The Bible admonishes us to respect those who are placed in positions of authority, Romans 13:1-7. At the same time, in the book of Acts, the government officials overstepped their authority when they told Peter and John to cease preaching in the name of Jesus. Their response is as relevant today as when they first spoke the words, "Whether it's right in the sight of God for us to listen to you rather than to God, you decide; for we are unable to stop speaking about what we have seen and heard," Acts 4:19-20.

Most churches have been willing to comply with the requests to practice social distancing, and not to meet in groups larger than 10 people. Church leaders have exercised a high level of creativity to continue to preach the Bible to their congregations. Some churches were already innovative and offered online services. Almost all churches have websites, and many have at least one form of social media. Many churches did not keep their online information up to date in the past. Now that it has become our sole means of communication, it is essential to keep it current. Technology has gained a new level of approval among churches and places of worship.

My prediction that livestreaming thousands of church services would completely crash the Internet was incorrect. For the most part, this new approach is working well. My preference is to prerecord the message, then to release it at a specific time. A lot of us would have never put our messages into this format if it wasn't for the coronavirus. We have the false notion that we must have a slick production to share the message of Jesus. Not true, if the content of our message is solid, God will bless it.