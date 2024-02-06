Christmases past and present

My brother in Nebraska and I both have these new cell phones. I've been texting for a good while, and my brother is new to texting. This Christmas morning we texted back and forth for a while and then we called and just visited. We talked about his weather and odds and ends and finally talked about the Christmases that we remembered when we were kids.

I asked Mick what gifts he remembered from when we were little. After some discussion Mick said that most Christmases he got the same as I got. Normally where I was two years older I asked for a gift and he got the same. He sounded OK with that but with reservations. One year I asked for a new three-speed bicycle. But Mick had a traditional bicycle that he really loved. So what Mom and Dad did was buy me a three-speed bicycle and Mick a new traditional bicycle and then sold his old bicycle. So at Christmas he ended up with a bicycle he didn't want and lost the old bicycle that he loved, while I got what I wanted. Since it was right at 55-60 years ago he didn't really seem that upset.

One year I must have wanted boxing gloves because Mick and I got boxing gloves. And even to this day I wonder why they got us boxing gloves! I wondered if we had tried them out and Mick said we had, so we must have bloodied up each other's noses a little bit. But what I remember about the gloves is that our two brothers-in-law, Duane and Don, tried them out with gusto. They had it out on the porch where Dad used to hang meat when he butchered. At that time I thought it looked a lot too violent to enjoy. Don't know who won if one of them did.