FeaturesDecember 23, 2017

Christmas tree for the birds

The eastern red cedar is an evergreen tree native to Southeast Missouri and much of the eastern half of the United States. This tree can grow to over 50 feet tall. Decades ago a small eastern red cedar was the Christmas tree of choice in many homes in rural Southeast Missouri...

Aaron Horrell avatar
Aaron Horrell
story image illustation

By Aaron Horrell

The eastern red cedar is an evergreen tree native to Southeast Missouri and much of the eastern half of the United States. This tree can grow to over 50 feet tall.

Decades ago a small eastern red cedar was the Christmas tree of choice in many homes in rural Southeast Missouri.

A fun Christmastime activity for mom and children is to pop and string some popcorn on sewing thread. It can be challenging and fun to keep the strings of popcorn from becoming tangled. Take the strands of popcorn outside to the tree, where songbirds and deer may eat it. Be sure to pile some popcorn on the ground for squirrels, raccoons, foxes and doves.

For corrections to this story or other insights for the editor, click here. To submit a letter to the editor, click here. To learn about the Southeast Missourian's AI Policy, click here.

