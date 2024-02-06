Christmas tree for the birds

Decades ago a small eastern red cedar was the Christmas tree of choice in many homes in rural Southeast Missouri.

A fun Christmastime activity for mom and children is to pop and string some popcorn on sewing thread. It can be challenging and fun to keep the strings of popcorn from becoming tangled. Take the strands of popcorn outside to the tree, where songbirds and deer may eat it. Be sure to pile some popcorn on the ground for squirrels, raccoons, foxes and doves.