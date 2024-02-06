Christmas treat

By Tom Harte

Just about every country has a special dessert to mark the holidays, ranging from the famous English plum pudding (ironically containing no plums) to the less familiar Pan de Pascua, a cross between panettone and stollen popular in Chile.

Of all the national holiday desserts, however, none is as iconic as the classic French yule log or BÃ»che de No'l. It's traditionally a filled and rolled sponge cake covered with chocolate buttercream that has been scumbled (that's Julia Child's term) to look like tree bark and bedecked with edible decorations, such as meringue mushrooms.

Without the BÃ»che de No'l, Christmas just wouldn't be Christmas for the French. A couple of months before the holiday, literally every pastry shop in the country, no matter how small, puts out its interpretation of the cake. Some get carried away, not unlike their couturier counterparts, and conjure up out-of-this-world creations like Christophe Michalak's bÃ»che, modeled after the cascading staircase at Paris' Hotel Plaza AthenÃ¨e. (Frankly, this strikes me as sacrilegious, like colorizing the movie "Miracle on 34th Street.")

Traditional or modern, the BÃ»che de No'l has its origins in the ancient Celtic tradition of celebrating the winter solstice by bringing a log of wood, often decorated, into the home to burn in the hearth, typically for days, for good luck. As large hearths disappeared to be replaced by small stoves, burning huge logs became increasingly inconvenient, so ultimately the yule-log cake symbolically took its place.

Clemence Pereur, who was born and trained in France and now owns her own French bakery in St. Louis, pours rich chocolate mousse into a log-shaped mold which will be frozen to create her modern Buche de Noel. TOM HARTE

Eager this year to participate in the tradition with a BÃ»che de No'l of my own, I quickly realized I had only two choices. I could buy one at Williams-Sonoma, but it would set me back $90. (For that sum it seems like I should get not just a cake log but a cake log cabin!) Or I could make one from scratch. So I opted for the latter.

First I consulted my well-worn copy of "The French Chef Cookbook," and found Julia Child's recipe which, she claims, is "quite easy to do." Still it has 40 steps and takes hours. I thought I'd better get some help, so I headed to Like Home, the charming little bakery on Lindell Boulevard in St. Louis, run by French expat Clemence Pereur who, having put in a stint at France's famed emporium Fouchon, knows her way around a BÃ»che de No'l.