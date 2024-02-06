Christmas then and now

It's was back in the 1950s, or say 60 years ago, but some of my memories makes it seem like yesterday. Our District No. 2 schoolhouse was about 6 miles north of Arthur, Nebraska, and a half mile west. It was a one-room school running north south with a little enclosed porch off the south end. We hung our coats on the porch, and that's where the water bucket and ladle sat on a little cupboard. You entered the school from the back so the north end was the front. This was where the stove sat and also where the blackboards were.

Maybe 75 to 100 feet north of the school was the horse barn, where the kids back through the years would ride to school and tied their horses. West of the barn was the girls' outhouse, and the boys' was east of the barn. It seems like they were one-hole outhouses. In all the years I used an outhouse, I can't remember a single time when two of us used a two-holer at the same time.

A few weeks before Christmas, the big kids strung a wire across the back of the room from side to side where they'd pin sheets from side to side that made a kind of stage. When the evening of the Christmas program rolled around, it seemed like everyone in the community attended. The one-room school was full. Of course the parents came, but so did neighbors and friends. It was a big deal back then.

Everyone had to memorize a saying or verse or something. The older you were, the longer the piece. It was always scary saying the memorized pieces. One year I made a one-string guitar. I used a broom stick, an old cigar box of Grandpa Piihl's and one guitar string. So I played a special that one year. We'd sing songs and do a skit.