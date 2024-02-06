All sections
E-EditionObituariesNewsLatest StoriesBusinessSportsHealthArts & EntertainmentPhoto & VideoHistoryFoodFaithEventsRecordsSubmit Speak OutOpinionCommunityFamilyEducationsemoEventsWorld
Shopping
ClassifiedsAuctionsHomesSEMO SearchJobs
Submission Forms
Letter to the EditorPaid Election LetterSubmit Speak OutSubmit a Story or PhotoSubmit ClassifiedDelisting RequestSubmit EventWedding Form
Links
Contact UsSupport GuideNewslettersTerms of ServiceAI Policy
FeaturesDecember 4, 2021

Christmas spirit lights up downtown

The 29th Parade of Lights was held Sunday, Nov. 28, 2021, through downtown Cape Girardeau. Part of Old Town Cape Inc.'s Christmas in Downtown, this year's theme was 'Ringing in the Holidays with Old Town Cape!' Winners of this year's Parade of Lights include: Best Theme - Cape Shrine Club; Best Appearance Business/Organization: Plants Plus; Best Appearance Nonprofit: The Bridge Church; Best Music: Steve and Eric Dueling Pianos; Best Lighting: The Dream Factory; Best Marching Band: Meadow Heights; Chairman's Award: In Memory of Eric Uhrhan and Memory of Dominik.. ...

Photos and Text by Brooke Holford ~ Southeast Missourian
Fire trucks, cars and floats covered in Christmas themed lights and decorations come down Main Street in Cape Girardeau Sunday, Nov. 28, 2021, during the 29th Parade of Lights. (Brooke Holford ~ Southeast Missourian)
Fire trucks, cars and floats covered in Christmas themed lights and decorations come down Main Street in Cape Girardeau Sunday, Nov. 28, 2021, during the 29th Parade of Lights. (Brooke Holford ~ Southeast Missourian)

The 29th Parade of Lights was held Sunday, Nov. 28, 2021, through downtown Cape Girardeau. Part of Old Town Cape Inc.'s Christmas in Downtown, this year's theme was 'Ringing in the Holidays with Old Town Cape!'

Receive Daily Headlines FREESign up today!

Winners of this year's Parade of Lights include: Best Theme - Cape Shrine Club; Best Appearance Business/Organization: Plants Plus; Best Appearance Nonprofit: The Bridge Church; Best Music: Steve and Eric Dueling Pianos; Best Lighting: The Dream Factory; Best Marching Band: Meadow Heights; Chairman's Award: In Memory of Eric Uhrhan and Memory of Dominik.

Story Tags
Community
Advertisement
Related
CommunityOct. 28
Get ready for a spooky night at the Lutheran Home's trunk-or...
FeaturesOct. 24
First Responders Month: The dedication and challenges of Cha...
CommunityOct. 16
Third annual Riverfront Fall Festival this weekend in downto...
FeaturesJuly 27
Stay away from this

Connect with the Southeast Missourian Newsroom:

For corrections to this story or other insights for the editor, click here. To submit a letter to the editor, click here. To learn about the Southeast Missourian’s AI Policy, click here.

Related
New playground equipment donated
FeaturesJuly 27
New playground equipment donated
Adopt Trixie 7-27-24
FeaturesJuly 27
Adopt Trixie 7-27-24
Captured on Film
FeaturesJuly 27
Captured on Film
Senior Center Menus for July 29-Aug. 2
FeaturesJuly 27
Senior Center Menus for July 29-Aug. 2
Thinking of others is the best therapy
FeaturesJuly 27
Thinking of others is the best therapy
Settling Louis Lorimier's estate: His widow Marie and son Manuel
FeaturesJuly 27
Settling Louis Lorimier's estate: His widow Marie and son Manuel
We are designed
FeaturesJuly 23
We are designed
Revolutionary home kitchen conveniences that changed everything
FeaturesJuly 20
Revolutionary home kitchen conveniences that changed everything
Advertisement
Receive Daily Headlines FREESign up today!
image
Shopping
Links
Submission Forms
© 2024 rustmedia
SitemapTermsPrivacy