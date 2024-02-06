Christmas spirit lights up downtown

The 29th Parade of Lights was held Sunday, Nov. 28, 2021, through downtown Cape Girardeau. Part of Old Town Cape Inc.'s Christmas in Downtown, this year's theme was 'Ringing in the Holidays with Old Town Cape!'
Winners of this year's Parade of Lights include: Best Theme - Cape Shrine Club; Best Appearance Business/Organization: Plants Plus; Best Appearance Nonprofit: The Bridge Church; Best Music: Steve and Eric Dueling Pianos; Best Lighting: The Dream Factory; Best Marching Band: Meadow Heights; Chairman's Award: In Memory of Eric Uhrhan and Memory of Dominik.
