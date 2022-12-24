Christmas provides a reason for hope

"I'll bake the cookies, this year." Janice heard from her daughter, Jane's, room. "I'll pick up a vegetable tray and a fruit tray," said her middle son, Brett. "We kids will prepare the Christmas Eve and Christmas day, meal this year, mom," came from the eldest son, Michael. "We want you to rest and let us do the work." All three children wanted to have a part in making sure, their mother, would experience a degree of joy, even this Christmas. This Christmas was going to be different from those shared in the past. Janice's husband, and the children's father, had recently passed away. It was a sudden death, one of which no one had time to prepare. The family discussed how they would celebrate, this year -- or would they?
Janice pondered the question of how they could best honor her husband, Jake. He was still within her heart, but the wound was still raw. Janice decided to take the approach that she had heard from others that had lost a loved one. She would ask, "What would Jake do, and what would he want for the family? Would he desire that they sit and mourn excessively, or that they celebrate his life?" Jake had always entered into the full swing of Christmas. God, and attending church services, came first--then the family gatherings at his and Janice's home. He always decorated the outside of the home with multicolored lights, and greenery. Janice and daughter, Jane, usually took care of the inside. He enjoyed, getting groceries, helping bake cookies, and making candy, especially for the children's enjoyment. His favorite Christmas ritual was placing the manger scene beside the decorated tree, but he refused to place the small statue of baby Jesus in the manger until Christmas morning.
While Jane contemplated what sort of Christmas the family would have, she remembered Jake's love of making his own special egg nog, touched up with a bit of spirits. Her head exploded as the veil was lifted. Her answer had been staring at her, all along, as she filled her heart with past memories of Jake's love for Christmas. It was certainly a worthwhile reason to celebrate. Although Janice wondered if it was a sacrilegious act, to continue the festivities that she and Jake's family had enjoyed in the past, she felt that he would want his family to continue on living life. The mood would be somber, but Jake would most likely say "Celebrate my life, for I will be among you." Janice felt at peace. The family would focus on the happiness they used to share, and continue to be as joyful as they could. They would honor his life, rather than his death.
Christmas is a time when everyone can experience hope. Regardless of how bad our circumstances may seem to be, Christians know that God is by their side. The holiday commemorates the fact that we are remembering the meaning of Christmas because the birth of Jesus changed our lives. It changed them from a path towards despair and desperation to one of hope, happiness, and the assurance of a glorious future. We are promised a new life, one where our spiritual lives will never end, and we will never feel unhappiness again. It's a signal to never give up and to keep ploughing on, because we're never alone. Often we become sad when we look outside ourselves and see all the hoopla of gift-giving in excess, and the overspending, and exhaustion of the season. Our feelings are influenced by the example of our culture, one where Christmas becomes a hardship rather than a happy and momentous occasion. Without God in our lives, the work we perform such as wrapping gifts, sending cards and buying and preparing excessive food, can seem like empty gestures from which we receive little contentment. We can be laughing on the outside when we're with others, but crying when we're alone. Actions without inside satisfaction are unfulfilling.
Let us celebrate life this year, and look forward to the coming joys and bliss that we have inherited because of the true meaning of Christmas -- the proclaiming of the Savior, Jesus Christ.
Connect with the Southeast Missourian Newsroom:
For corrections to this story or other insights for the editor, click here. To submit a letter to the editor, click here. To learn about the Southeast Missourian’s AI Policy, click here.