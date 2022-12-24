Christmas provides a reason for hope

While Jane contemplated what sort of Christmas the family would have, she remembered Jake's love of making his own special egg nog, touched up with a bit of spirits. Her head exploded as the veil was lifted. Her answer had been staring at her, all along, as she filled her heart with past memories of Jake's love for Christmas. It was certainly a worthwhile reason to celebrate. Although Janice wondered if it was a sacrilegious act, to continue the festivities that she and Jake's family had enjoyed in the past, she felt that he would want his family to continue on living life. The mood would be somber, but Jake would most likely say "Celebrate my life, for I will be among you." Janice felt at peace. The family would focus on the happiness they used to share, and continue to be as joyful as they could. They would honor his life, rather than his death.

Christmas is a time when everyone can experience hope. Regardless of how bad our circumstances may seem to be, Christians know that God is by their side. The holiday commemorates the fact that we are remembering the meaning of Christmas because the birth of Jesus changed our lives. It changed them from a path towards despair and desperation to one of hope, happiness, and the assurance of a glorious future. We are promised a new life, one where our spiritual lives will never end, and we will never feel unhappiness again. It's a signal to never give up and to keep ploughing on, because we're never alone. Often we become sad when we look outside ourselves and see all the hoopla of gift-giving in excess, and the overspending, and exhaustion of the season. Our feelings are influenced by the example of our culture, one where Christmas becomes a hardship rather than a happy and momentous occasion. Without God in our lives, the work we perform such as wrapping gifts, sending cards and buying and preparing excessive food, can seem like empty gestures from which we receive little contentment. We can be laughing on the outside when we're with others, but crying when we're alone. Actions without inside satisfaction are unfulfilling.

Let us celebrate life this year, and look forward to the coming joys and bliss that we have inherited because of the true meaning of Christmas -- the proclaiming of the Savior, Jesus Christ.