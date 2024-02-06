Christmas parade plays out on glorious day

By Darla Buckhannon

Happy birthday to Bob Sullivan, Bradley Uhrhan, Doug Mirly, Alex Stone, Kim Wagoner, Kevin Lape, Leroy Uhrhan, Daniel Rains, Christina Daniels, Jason Ourth, Scott Hendrix, August Asmus, Teresa Tipler, Jamie Pennington, Kayla Chapman, Siddie Swain, Vernon Pobst, Tyler Bollinger, Brian Hamm, Paul Lappe, Marie Elfrink, Leroy Eftink, Jae Hopkins, Jeannie Williams, Candace Witcher, Alfred Kluesner, Charley Robinson, Ron Kiefer, Randall Hibdon II, Carolyn Walther, Bob Uhrhan, Delbert Phillips, Vera Redfern and Austin Dirnberger.

Happy anniversary to Richard and Julie Seyer and Ray and Donna Fisher.

Congratulations to Jordan and Stefanie Hall on the birth of their daughter, Landry Jean. This is their second child.

We also congratulate Danny and Joyce Loucks on the birth of their fifth grandchild. The parents are Bradley and Courtney Arnold of Ste. Genevieve. Lawson Jack is the first son and the third child for the happy couple. Also, congratulations to HB and Kathy Rice, whose son, Walker, and his wife, Kaitlyn, gave birth to their first child, Addison June, in October.

There was a great turnout for the Chaffee Christmas Parade last Saturday. We could not have wished for a prettier day! Among the participants were three high-school bands, three tractors, color guard, fire trucks, three radio-station vans, VFW Riders, Chaffee Historical Society, S&W Cabinets, Don Leggett in his hot-rod coupe and a great showing by WarChild. Santa Claus and the svelte, stunning Mrs. Claus also were there! St. Ambrose won best float, General Baptist took second and Legacy Hospice and Sheer Delight tied for third. The Chamber of Commerce thanks all who participated and attended and is looking forward to doing it again next year!

Chaffee Historical Society

The Chaffee Historical Society has elected the following officers for 2018: Ronnie Eichhorn, president; Barb Eichhorn Simpson, vice president; Janet Boyts Loucks, secretary, Debra Simpson, treasurer and William Hargroves, Richard Vandeven and Sue Bess Scheffer as trustees. The society meets at 10 a.m. the first Saturday of each month at the museum. You can join for only $10 a year.

The museum windows have been changed and are a delight to see. Also, if you look closely, the old-flashing traffic light that hung at the intersection of Yoakum and Main for so many years is in view.

The Historical Society presents "A Christmas Concert" at 2 p.m. Sunday at the VFW. Featured are Big Band of the Heartland and Chaffee Elementary Honor Choir. Doors open at 1 p.m. Chicken-noodle soup and hot chocolate will be available for purchase. An extra treat is a visit from Santa Claus and his elves.

Classy Chassy Country (Becki and Leroy) will sing Christmas songs 5:30 p.m. Sunday at the First United Methodist Church. Chili will be served afterward. Free admission.