Christmas morning breakfast recipes

The excitement of Christmas is building for many families as lights adorn houses around town, radio stations are playing Christmas music, and plans are being made to gather with loved ones.
You may have a tradition of a Christmas morning breakfast or brunch at your house, as we do. I enjoy trying different recipes, so I have already started planning what I will be making. As I have found recipes that are in my "possible" list for this year, I thought you might enjoy seeing them as well.
Have fun planning for your Christmas morning brunch!
Here's a one-way ticket to Flavorville! Use maple flavored sausage strips to make this sweet and salty breakfast pastry with five ingredients. Everyone will rave that it's delicious.
Preheat oven to 375 degrees.
In a skillet over medium heat, cook and stir sausage pieces until lightly browned; about 2 minutes. Unroll both cans of dough; separate dough into 4 long rectangles. In a greased 15-inch-by-10inch-by-1-inch baking pan, place dough; press into bottom. Pinch seams and prick roll dough all over with fork.
Spread 1/4 cup maple syrup on top of dough using a pastry brush. Evenly sprinkle with sugar; top with sausage and pecan pieces. Drizzle with remaining maple syrup. Bake until crust is golden brown; about 15 to 17 minutes. Allow to cool; cut into pieces.
Source: www.johnsonville.com/recipe/Maple-Sausage-Crack.html?
In a small bowl, mix stuffing and butter together; set aside. In another bowl, whisk together soup and water; set aside. In a large bowl, combine remaining ingredients except cheese; add stuffing mixture and gently fold together. Spread in a buttered 3-quart casserole dish; spoon soup mixture over top. Sprinkle with cheese.
Bake, uncovered, at 350 degrees for 60 to 75 minutes. Serves four.
Source: www.gooseberrypatch.com/gooseberry/recipe.nsf/55e548eeef8c89b9852568d4004c5ffe/B3942FDB21C73C0C85258140004FBFD0
In large bowl, whisk together eggs, milk, sugar and cinnamon. Place coconut in a shallow dish; set aside. Add bread slices to egg mixture, a few at a time; allow to soak on both sides. Coat bread slices on both sides with coconut.
Place on lightly greased baking sheets. Bake at 475 degrees for 5 minutes; turn slices over and bake for 5 minutes on the other side. Serve with warmed maple syrup. Serves 6, 2 slices each.
Source: www.gooseberrypatch.com/gooseberry/recipe.nsf/55e548eeef8c89b9852568d4004c5ffe/A7A229CCA1222D988525813E00532D9D
Grease your pizza pan, and the sides of a small Pyrex bowl.
Preheat your oven per cookie mix directions.
If you're making your sugar cookie dough for the crust from a bag - prepare as per directions on the back of the bag.
Spread cookie mixture evenly on pizza pan. (I used a cookie mix, and the cookie crust baked perfectly to the end of the pizza pan.)
In a mixing bowl, mix soften cream cheese, sugar, milk and lime juice together with a hand mixer.
Once the cookie crust has cooled completely, spread your cream cheese mixture on top of your crust.
Arrange your fruit on top of your cream cheese mixture.
Add your fresh mint for garnish.
Source: www.nestofposies-blog.com/2017/11/fruit-pizza-christmas-wreath/
Make your loved ones gingerbread French toast with cinnamon honey sauce! A great breakfast-in-bed or brunch recipe with a hint of Christmas and mouth-watering sauce.
For the French Toast:
3 tablespoons unsalted butter, for frying
In a mixing bowl or an oven dish, whisk the eggs, milk, cream and spices until well combined.
Slice the baguette into 1-inch slices.
Melt butter in a frying pan. Dip each bread slice in the batter and add them to the pan. Cook until nice golden. This will take about 1-2 minutes. Flip each bread slice over and cook for a further 1-2 minutes or until golden.
For the Cinnamon Honey Dip you simply melt butter in a sauce pan. Add cinnamon, honey and lemon juice. Stir until well combined. Slowly pour in the cream while stirring constantly. Slowly bring to a boil and stir for a further minute.
Pour over the toast or dip each French toast in and enjoy!
Source: www.happyfoodstube.com/gingerbread-french-toast-recipe/
These Christmas morning muffins are made with Greek yogurt, filled with rosemary, dried cranberries, nutmeg and vanilla bean. Topped with a cinnamon crumble and vanilla nutmeg glaze they're the perfect festive bite for Christmas morning.
For the muffins:
Crumble topping:
Glaze:
Preheat oven to 400 degrees. Grease a muffin tin with baking spray and set aside.
Combine the flours, baking powder, cinnamon, nutmeg, salt, sugar, rosemary and cranberries in a large bowl.
Whisk together the eggs, Greek yogurt, milk, butter and vanilla bean paste in a medium bowl until smooth.
Add the wet ingredients to the dry and mix until incorporated.
Scoop the batter evenly into the muffin tins.
Make the crumble topping by combining all the ingredients in a small bowl and working the diced butter into the mixture using your fingers or a fork until the texture of coarse meal. Sprinkle the crumble mixture on top of the muffin batter in the tins.
Bake for 15-18 minutes until set.
Remove from oven, let cool in the tin for 5 minutes before transferring to a cooling rack.
Make the glaze by combining all the ingredients in a small bowl and stirring. Add milk as you go until desired consistency.
Drizzle the glaze over completely cooled muffins and serve.
Source: www.runningtothekitchen.com/christmas-morning-muffins/
In a heatproof 2-quart pitcher, combine hot water, sugar and instant coffee. Stir until sugar dissolves; set aside to cool.
In a separate pitcher, combine milk, chocolate syrup and vanilla; mix well and stir into cooled coffee mixture. Cover and refrigerate overnight.
When ready to serve, pour mocha mixture into a large punchbowl. Stir in big scoops of softened ice cream. Ladle into cups and serve. Makes 10 to 12 servings.
Source: www.gooseberrypatch.com/gooseberry/recipe.nsf/55e548eeef8c89b9852568d4004c5ffe/A334BAA1874820368525813E005CCECF
Melt butter in a large skillet over medium heat. Add onion and cooked bacon; cook until onion is soft. Stir in pears, apples and thyme; cook until heated through.
Meanwhile, in a bowl, stir together flour, baking powder and salt. Add 1/2 cup milk and beat until smooth. Add eggs and remaining milk; beat well.
Spread fruit mixture in a buttered 13- x 9-inch baking pan. Pour batter over fruit mixture. Bake, uncovered, at 350 degrees for 30 minutes, or until golden. Serve hot with warmed maple syrup. Serves 4 to 6.
Source: www.gooseberrypatch.com/gooseberry/recipe.nsf/55e548eeef8c89b9852568d4004c5ffe/A4AF23A3F1E266078525813E00532FCB
Grease a 13- x 9-inch baking dish.
Add chopped English muffins to the bottom of the pan. Add diced bacon scattered on top.
In a large bowl, whisk together eggs, milk, garlic powder, and onion powder. Pour on top of the bread and bacon.
Cover and place in the fridge overnight.
In the morning, remove casserole from the refrigerator.
Preheat oven to 375 degrees.
Sprinkle paprika on top of casserole. Cover with aluminum foil and bake for 35 minutes.
Wash asparagus and cut off the tips. Reserve remaining asparagus stems for use at another time.
Remove casserole, uncover, and add asparagus tips to the top. Bake for 15 more minutes.
Remove from oven and drizzle with hollandaise sauce and top with chives.
Cut into squares and serve warm for breakfast or brunch.
For Hollandaise sauce: Melt the butter slowly in a small pot. Try not to let it boil — you want the moisture in the butter to remain there and not steam away.
Add the egg yolks, lemon juice, salt, Dijon, and cayenne (optional) into a bowl. Blend the egg yolk mixture at a medium speed with an immersion blender (or use a traditional bender or a whisk) until it lightens in color, about 20-30 seconds.
Once the yolks have lightened in color, turn the blender down to its lowest setting and drizzle in the melted butter slowly, while the blender is going until it is a smooth sauce. *You can also use a whisk and stir constantly over a double boiler.
Serve warm.
Notes: Can be made the night before, refrigerated, and reheated the next morning.
Source: www.4theloveoffoodblog.com/overnight-eggs-benedict-casserole-with?
This sun-shaped wreath of crescent roll deliciousness with melted cheese and savory premium pork sausage makes holiday mornings even better.
Cook sausage in large skillet over medium-high heat 8-10 minutes or until thoroughly cooked, stirring frequently. Drain and set aside.
Beat eggs with chives and garlic powder in medium bowl with wire whisk until well blended. Season with salt and pepper. Add to skillet; cook over medium-low heat 3-4 minutes or until eggs are set and still moist, stirring occasionally.
Line two large baking sheets with parchment paper or spray with cooking spray. Unroll dough and separate into 16 triangles. Arrange 8 triangles with shortest sides toward center slightly overlapping in a sun shape and leaving a 4-inch round circle open in center. Place 1/2 of the cooked sausage on top of each crescent roll ring. Top with 1/2 of the cheddar and scrambled eggs and sprinkle with 1/2 of the mozzarella. Repeat with remaining ingredients forming 2 crescent rings.
Pull points of triangles over the ingredients and tuck dough under to form a rings.
Brush with egg wash, if desired and bake at 375 degrees for 20 to 25 minutes or until golden brown. Sprinkle with additional chives, if desired.
Source: www.jimmydean.com/recipes/breakfast/breakfast-crescent-ring/
Melt butter at 350 degrees in a 9- x 9-inch glass baking pan.
Meanwhile, in a large bowl, whisk together eggs, milk, sour cream and seasonings. Stir in ham and cheese; pour mixture into pan.
Bake, uncovered, at 350 degrees for 40 to 45 minutes, until eggs are set. Makes 4 servings.
Source: www.gooseberrypatch.com/gooseberry/recipe.nsf/55e548eeef8c89b9852568d4004c5ffe/76E2CB25E0A1CDDA8525813E00532F19
Separate crescent rolls into 2 large rectangles; place in an ungreased 13x9-inch baking pan. Press over the bottom and 1/2-inch up in the sides to form a crust. Arrange sliced sausages over crust; top with cheese. Combine remaining ingredients in a bowl; whisk well and pour over cheese. Bake, uncovered, at 425 degrees for 20 to 25 minutes, until golden. Makes 5 to 6 servings.
Source: www.gooseberrypatch.com/gooseberry/recipe.nsf/55e548eeef8c89b9852568d4004c5ffe/90D17569ABA5F78C85257F84006B8B8B
Make the holidays sweeter with Eggnog Muffins! Loaded with a double dose of eggnog, in the batter, and in the glazed icing, these cake-like muffins are full of warm cinnamon and nutmeg flavors.
Glaze:
Heat oven to 400 degrees. Line muffin pans with cupcake liners or lightly coat with cooking spray. Set aside.
In a small bowl, whisk together flour, baking powder, salt, cinnamon and nutmeg.
In the bowl of a stand mixer or a large bowl using a hand mixer, beat together the granulated sugar, brown sugar and butter until fluffy. Add in eggs 1 at a time. Add in vegetable oil and beat until incorporated. Add vanilla and mix.
Gradually add in dry ingredients and eggnog. Blend until just mixed. Pour batter into prepared muffin pans. Bake for 15-18 minutes until done in center. Remove from oven and place muffins on a wire rack to cool.
Glaze: In a small bowl, whisk together confectioners sugar and eggnog. Dip the top of each muffin into the glaze. Sprinkle with cinnamon and drizzle on additional glaze.
Serve immediately or store covered for up to 3 days.
Source: www.asouthernsoul.com/eggnog-muffins/
Meat and potatoes make up traditional hash. Our version uses sausage, sweet potatoes and sometimes, a little salsa.
In a large nonstick skillet, cook sausage over medium heat 4-6 minutes or until no longer pink, breaking into crumbles; drain. Stir in sweet potato, onion, chili powder and 1/4 teaspoon each salt and pepper. Cook, uncovered, 15-20 minutes or until potatoes are tender, stirring occasionally. Remove from heat. Sprinkle with cheese; cover and let stand until cheese is melted.
Meanwhile, in another nonstick skillet, heat butter over medium-high heat. Break eggs, 1 at a time, into pan; immediately reduce heat to low. Cook, covered, 5-6 minutes or until whites are completely set and yolks just begin to thicken. If desired, carefully turn eggs and cook second side to preferred doneness. Sprinkle with the remaining salt and pepper. Serve hash with eggs and, if desired, salsa.
Source: www.tasteofhome.com/recipes/sausage-sweet-potato-hash/print/
Your family will definitely want to rise, shine, and dine when they smell these baking in the oven.
Preheat oven to 375 degrees.
Beat cream cheese, light brown sugar, and orange zest at medium speed with an electric mixer until smooth.
Unroll French bread dough onto a lightly floured surface. Spread cream cheese mixture over dough, leaving a 1/4-inch border. Sprinkle with granulated sugar. Gently roll up dough, starting at 1 long side. Cut into 11 (1 1/4-inch) slices.
Place slices in a lightly greased 8-inch round cake pan. Brush top of dough with melted butter.
Bake 25 to 30 minutes or until golden.
Stir together powdered sugar and orange juice in a small bowl until smooth. Drizzle over hot rolls. Serve immediately.
For testing purposes, Pillsbury Crusty French Loaf was used.
Source: www.southernliving.com/syndication/easy-orange-rolls
It wouldn't be Christmas morning without a big batch of sausage biscuits with preserves. These sweet and savory rolls could be on their way to becoming a new family tradition. Filled with caramelized bits of sausage melted together with honey and brown sugar, these honey buns may make you think of having a side of sausage with pancakes.
Honey Glaze:
Sausage Filling:
Prepare the Honey Glaze: Melt butter in a 2- to 3-quart saucepan over medium. Stir in honey, corn syrup, granulated sugar, orange zest, orange juice, and thyme. Increase heat to medium-high, and bring to a boil; cook 1 minute. Remove from heat, and set aside. (Glaze may be refrigerated in an airtight container up to 1 week.)
Prepare the Sausage Filling: Cook sausage in a 12-inch cast-iron skillet over medium, stirring to crumble, until browned and done. Remove from heat; drain well. Beat butter, honey, and brown sugar with a heavy-duty electric stand mixer fitted with the paddle attachment on medium speed until incorporated. Add sausage, and beat until incorporated. Set aside. (Filling may be refrigerated in an airtight container up to 3 days. Bring to room temperature before using.)
Prepare the Bun Dough: Heat milk in a 3-quart saucepan over medium until bubbles begin to form around the edge of pan. Remove from heat. Combine warm water and yeast in a 1-cup measuring cup. Let stand 10 minutes. Add yeast mixture, salt, 2 cups of the flour, and 1 tablespoon of the granulated sugar to warm milk; stir until relatively smooth. Place mixture in a warm place (85 degrees) until bubbly, 10 to 15 minutes.
Meanwhile, beat shortening with a heavy-duty electric stand mixer fitted with the paddle attachment on medium-high speed until fluffy. Add remaining 2/3 cup granulated sugar; beat until combined. Add eggs, 1 at a time, beating just until blended after each addition. With mixer running on low, gradually add bubbly yeast mixture to shortening mixture until fully incorporated. Add remaining 3 cups flour, in 4 batches, beating just until blended after each addition. Replace the paddle attachment with the dough hook; beat dough on medium speed until smooth, 10 to 12 minutes.
Turn dough out onto a floured work surface; knead until very smooth, about 2 minutes. Transfer to a lightly oiled bowl; cover with plastic wrap. Let stand in a warm place (85 degrees) until dough doubles in size, about 1 hour.
Place 2 1/2 cups of the Honey Glaze in a 12-inch cast-iron skillet. Place dough on a lightly floured surface; punch dough down, and divide in half. Roll 1 dough half out into a 10- x 8-inch rectangle. Spread half of the Sausage Filling over dough rectangle, leaving a 1-inch border. Starting from one long side, roll dough up to enclose filling. Place dough cylinder seam side down; cut off and discard 2 short ends to create smooth ends. Cut cylinder crosswise into 4 to 5 (1 1/2-inch-thick) rounds. Starting in center of skillet and working outward, place rounds, cut side down, on Honey Glaze in skillet. Repeat with second dough half and remaining Sausage Filling. Place skillet in a warm place (85 degrees); let stand until dough rounds have plumped up and press against each other, 20 to 30 minutes.
Preheat oven to 375 degrees. Bake honey buns on middle oven rack until golden brown on top, 55 minutes to 1 hour. (If buns are getting too brown, cover with aluminum foil after baking 30 minutes.)
Carefully invert honey buns onto a serving platter. Serve warm or at room temperature, drizzled with remaining Honey Glaze.
Source: www.southernliving.com/recipes/sausage-stuffed-honey-buns-recipe
This easy eggnog bread is a holiday favorite. Serve it for breakfast, snack time, or dessert. It also makes a great holiday gift!
For the bread:
For the eggnog glaze:
Preheat oven to 350 degrees. Spray a 8 1/2- x 4 1/2-inch loaf pan with cooking spray and set aside.
In a large bowl, whisk together the flour, sugar, salt, baking powder, cinnamon, and nutmeg.
In a separate medium bowl, combine the eggnog, oil, eggs, vanilla extract, and rum extract.
Slowly add the wet ingredients to the dry ingredients. Stir until combined. Pour batter into prepared loaf pan. Pound on the counter so the loaf cake is evenly set in the pan.
Bake for 65-70 minutes, or until toothpick comes out clean. Place the loaf on a cooling rack and cool for 15 minutes. Loosen the sides of the bread with a knife. Carefully remove loaf from pan. Let cool completely on wire rack.
While the bread is cooling, make the eggnog glaze. In a small bowl, whisk together powdered sugar, eggnog, vanilla extract, rum extract, and nutmeg. Drizzle the glaze of the cooled loaf cake. Cut into slices and serve.
Note-if the cake isn't done and the top is browning too much, drape a piece of aluminum foil over the top and finish baking until a toothpick comes out clean.
Source: www.twopeasandtheirpod.com/eggnog-bread/
Crescent rolls are shaped like a candy cane and get stuffed with a cherry and cream cheese filling for an easy Christmas brunch treat.
Glaze:
Preheat oven to 350 degrees.
On a cookie sheet, arrange crescent roll triangles pointing inward into the shape of a candy cane with edges overlapping (you may wish to go online at the address below to view the photo). Lightly press triangles together to seal. Use exactly 1 1/2 packages of crescent rolls to make the candy cane shape.
In a mixing bowl, beat together cream cheese and sugar, add egg; beat until smooth.
Using a teaspoon, spoon cream cheese filling onto the larger part of each triangle; leaving around 1/2inch from the edges. You will have extra cheese left.
Add teaspoons of cherry filling over the top of the cream cheese.
Fold tops of triangles towards the base end of each triangle and press lightly to seal. Using the extra croissant roll dough, cut the triangle ends off of 2 rolls to fill in extra spaces at the top of the candy cane as necessary.
Bake for around 15 minutes or until top of pastry is golden brown.
Allow to cool slightly before adding glaze.
Prepare Glaze: Beat together powdered sugar and milk until smooth. May add an additional 1/2 tablespoon of milk if too thick.
Using a teaspoon, drizzle glaze over crescent tops of candy cane.
Source: www.3yummytummies.com/candy-cane-crescent-roll-breakfast-pastry/
Have a great week, and until next time, happy cooking.
