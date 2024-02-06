Christmas morning breakfast recipes

The excitement of Christmas is building for many families as lights adorn houses around town, radio stations are playing Christmas music, and plans are being made to gather with loved ones.

You may have a tradition of a Christmas morning breakfast or brunch at your house, as we do. I enjoy trying different recipes, so I have already started planning what I will be making. As I have found recipes that are in my "possible" list for this year, I thought you might enjoy seeing them as well.

Have fun planning for your Christmas morning brunch!

Maple Sausage Crack

Here's a one-way ticket to Flavorville! Use maple flavored sausage strips to make this sweet and salty breakfast pastry with five ingredients. Everyone will rave that it's delicious.

1 package (12 ounces) Johnsonville Maple Flavored Sausage Strips, cut 1/2-inch pieces

2 tubes (8 ounces each) crescent rolls

1/2 cup pure maple syrup, divided

3/4 cup brown sugar

1 cup chopped pecans

Preheat oven to 375 degrees.

In a skillet over medium heat, cook and stir sausage pieces until lightly browned; about 2 minutes. Unroll both cans of dough; separate dough into 4 long rectangles. In a greased 15-inch-by-10inch-by-1-inch baking pan, place dough; press into bottom. Pinch seams and prick roll dough all over with fork.

Spread 1/4 cup maple syrup on top of dough using a pastry brush. Evenly sprinkle with sugar; top with sausage and pecan pieces. Drizzle with remaining maple syrup. Bake until crust is golden brown; about 15 to 17 minutes. Allow to cool; cut into pieces.

Source: www.johnsonville.com/recipe/Maple-Sausage-Crack.html?

Crab and Shrimp Brunch Casserole

2 cups seasoned dry stuffing mix

1/2 cup butter, melted

10 3/4 ounce can cream of mushroom soup

1/2 cup plus 2 tablespoons water

10 3/4 ounce can crabmeat, drained and flaked

10 uncooked large shrimp, cleaned and chopped

1/2 cup chopped onion

1/2 cup chopped celery

5 mushrooms, chopped

1 3/4 cup milk

4 egg whites, beaten

1/2 cup mayonnaise

1/2 cup grated Parmesan cheese

In a small bowl, mix stuffing and butter together; set aside. In another bowl, whisk together soup and water; set aside. In a large bowl, combine remaining ingredients except cheese; add stuffing mixture and gently fold together. Spread in a buttered 3-quart casserole dish; spoon soup mixture over top. Sprinkle with cheese.

Bake, uncovered, at 350 degrees for 60 to 75 minutes. Serves four.

Source: www.gooseberrypatch.com/gooseberry/recipe.nsf/55e548eeef8c89b9852568d4004c5ffe/B3942FDB21C73C0C85258140004FBFD0

Coconut French Toast

1 dozen eggs, beaten

1 1/4 cup milk

2 teaspoons sugar

1 teaspoon cinnamon

7-ounce package sweetened flaked coconut

12 slices bread

Garnish: warmed maple syrup

In large bowl, whisk together eggs, milk, sugar and cinnamon. Place coconut in a shallow dish; set aside. Add bread slices to egg mixture, a few at a time; allow to soak on both sides. Coat bread slices on both sides with coconut.

Place on lightly greased baking sheets. Bake at 475 degrees for 5 minutes; turn slices over and bake for 5 minutes on the other side. Serve with warmed maple syrup. Serves 6, 2 slices each.

Source: www.gooseberrypatch.com/gooseberry/recipe.nsf/55e548eeef8c89b9852568d4004c5ffe/A7A229CCA1222D988525813E00532D9D

Christmas Wreath Fruit Pizza

1 bag or pouch of sugar cookie mix or 1 tube of refrigerated dough, whichever you prefer

1 (8 ounce) package cream cheese, softened

1/3 cup granulated sugar

2 tablespoons milk

1/2 teaspoon vanilla extract

n 1-2 teaspoons of lemon or lime juice

Raspberries, blackberries, blueberries and strawberries

Fresh mint for wreath garnish

Grease your pizza pan, and the sides of a small Pyrex bowl.

Preheat your oven per cookie mix directions.

If you're making your sugar cookie dough for the crust from a bag - prepare as per directions on the back of the bag.

Spread cookie mixture evenly on pizza pan. (I used a cookie mix, and the cookie crust baked perfectly to the end of the pizza pan.)

In a mixing bowl, mix soften cream cheese, sugar, milk and lime juice together with a hand mixer.

Once the cookie crust has cooled completely, spread your cream cheese mixture on top of your crust.

Arrange your fruit on top of your cream cheese mixture.

Add your fresh mint for garnish.

Source: www.nestofposies-blog.com/2017/11/fruit-pizza-christmas-wreath/

Gingerbread French Toast with Cinnamon Honey Sauce

Make your loved ones gingerbread French toast with cinnamon honey sauce! A great breakfast-in-bed or brunch recipe with a hint of Christmas and mouth-watering sauce.

For the French Toast:

2 eggs

1/4 cup heavy cream

1/4 cup milk

1 teaspoon mixed spices (ground cinnamon, star anise, cloves or ginger)

French Baguette (1 inch thick, a day or two old — 12 slices)

3 tablespoons unsalted butter, for frying

For the cinnamon honey sauce/dip:

1 teaspoon cinnamon

3 tablespoons unsalted butter, heaped

5 tablespoons honey

2 tablespoons lemon juice, freshly squeezed

1/4 cup heavy cream

In a mixing bowl or an oven dish, whisk the eggs, milk, cream and spices until well combined.

Slice the baguette into 1-inch slices.

Melt butter in a frying pan. Dip each bread slice in the batter and add them to the pan. Cook until nice golden. This will take about 1-2 minutes. Flip each bread slice over and cook for a further 1-2 minutes or until golden.

For the Cinnamon Honey Dip you simply melt butter in a sauce pan. Add cinnamon, honey and lemon juice. Stir until well combined. Slowly pour in the cream while stirring constantly. Slowly bring to a boil and stir for a further minute.

Pour over the toast or dip each French toast in and enjoy!

Source: www.happyfoodstube.com/gingerbread-french-toast-recipe/

Christmas Morning Muffins

These Christmas morning muffins are made with Greek yogurt, filled with rosemary, dried cranberries, nutmeg and vanilla bean. Topped with a cinnamon crumble and vanilla nutmeg glaze they're the perfect festive bite for Christmas morning.

For the muffins:

1 cup all purpose flour

1 cup whole wheat white flour

1 tablespoon baking powder

1 teaspoon cinnamon

1/2 teaspoon nutmeg

1/2 teaspoon kosher salt

1/4 cup plus 2 tablespoons sugar

1 tablespoon freshly chopped rosemary

1/2 cup chopped dried cranberries

2 eggs

1 cup 2% plain Greek yogurt

1/3 cup milk

4 tablespoons butter, melted

1 1/2 tablespoons vanilla bean paste

Crumble topping:

1 tablespoon cold butter, diced

2 tablespoons brown sugar

2 tablespoons all purpose flour

Pinch kosher salt

1/2 teaspoon cinnamon

1/2 teaspoon nutmeg

Glaze:

3/4 cup powdered sugar

1/2 teaspoon vanilla bean paste

1/4 teaspoon nutmeg

Milk to thin

Preheat oven to 400 degrees. Grease a muffin tin with baking spray and set aside.

Combine the flours, baking powder, cinnamon, nutmeg, salt, sugar, rosemary and cranberries in a large bowl.

Whisk together the eggs, Greek yogurt, milk, butter and vanilla bean paste in a medium bowl until smooth.

Add the wet ingredients to the dry and mix until incorporated.

Scoop the batter evenly into the muffin tins.

Make the crumble topping by combining all the ingredients in a small bowl and working the diced butter into the mixture using your fingers or a fork until the texture of coarse meal. Sprinkle the crumble mixture on top of the muffin batter in the tins.

Bake for 15-18 minutes until set.

Remove from oven, let cool in the tin for 5 minutes before transferring to a cooling rack.

Make the glaze by combining all the ingredients in a small bowl and stirring. Add milk as you go until desired consistency.

Drizzle the glaze over completely cooled muffins and serve.

Source: www.runningtothekitchen.com/christmas-morning-muffins/

Creamy Mocha Punch

4 cups hot water

1 cup sugar

1/4 cup instant coffee granules

4 cups whole milk

1/2 cup chocolate syrup

2 teaspoons vanilla extract

1 1/2 quarts vanilla ice cream, softened

In a heatproof 2-quart pitcher, combine hot water, sugar and instant coffee. Stir until sugar dissolves; set aside to cool.

In a separate pitcher, combine milk, chocolate syrup and vanilla; mix well and stir into cooled coffee mixture. Cover and refrigerate overnight.

When ready to serve, pour mocha mixture into a large punchbowl. Stir in big scoops of softened ice cream. Ladle into cups and serve. Makes 10 to 12 servings.

Source: www.gooseberrypatch.com/gooseberry/recipe.nsf/55e548eeef8c89b9852568d4004c5ffe/A334BAA1874820368525813E005CCECF

Fruit and Bacon Pancake Pie

1 tablespoon butter

1/2 cup onion, chopped

1/2 pound bacon, crisply cooked and diced

2 Bartlett pears, peeled, cored and sliced

2 McIntosh apples, peeled, cored and sliced

1/2 teaspoon dried thyme

3/4 cup all-purpose flour

1/2 teaspoon baking powder

1/2 teaspoon salt

1 cup milk, divided

2 eggs, beaten

Garnish: warmed maple syrup

Melt butter in a large skillet over medium heat. Add onion and cooked bacon; cook until onion is soft. Stir in pears, apples and thyme; cook until heated through.

Meanwhile, in a bowl, stir together flour, baking powder and salt. Add 1/2 cup milk and beat until smooth. Add eggs and remaining milk; beat well.

Spread fruit mixture in a buttered 13- x 9-inch baking pan. Pour batter over fruit mixture. Bake, uncovered, at 350 degrees for 30 minutes, or until golden. Serve hot with warmed maple syrup. Serves 4 to 6.

Source: www.gooseberrypatch.com/gooseberry/recipe.nsf/55e548eeef8c89b9852568d4004c5ffe/A4AF23A3F1E266078525813E00532FCB

Overnight Eggs Benedict Casserole with Creamy Hollandaise

12 ounce packages English Muffins, split and chopped

12 ounce package Canadian Bacon, diced

1 bundle of asparagus

8 eggs beaten

2 cups milk

1 teaspoon onion powder

1 teaspoon garlic powder

1 teaspoon paprika

2 tablespoons chives diced

Hollandaise Sauce:

4 egg yolks

Juice from one large lemon

1/2 teaspoon salt

1/4 teaspoon cayenne, optional

1 teaspoon Dijon mustard

10 tablespoons unsalted butter

Grease a 13- x 9-inch baking dish.

Add chopped English muffins to the bottom of the pan. Add diced bacon scattered on top.

In a large bowl, whisk together eggs, milk, garlic powder, and onion powder. Pour on top of the bread and bacon.

Cover and place in the fridge overnight.

In the morning, remove casserole from the refrigerator.

Preheat oven to 375 degrees.

Sprinkle paprika on top of casserole. Cover with aluminum foil and bake for 35 minutes.

Wash asparagus and cut off the tips. Reserve remaining asparagus stems for use at another time.

Remove casserole, uncover, and add asparagus tips to the top. Bake for 15 more minutes.

Remove from oven and drizzle with hollandaise sauce and top with chives.

Cut into squares and serve warm for breakfast or brunch.

For Hollandaise sauce: Melt the butter slowly in a small pot. Try not to let it boil — you want the moisture in the butter to remain there and not steam away.

Add the egg yolks, lemon juice, salt, Dijon, and cayenne (optional) into a bowl. Blend the egg yolk mixture at a medium speed with an immersion blender (or use a traditional bender or a whisk) until it lightens in color, about 20-30 seconds.

Once the yolks have lightened in color, turn the blender down to its lowest setting and drizzle in the melted butter slowly, while the blender is going until it is a smooth sauce. *You can also use a whisk and stir constantly over a double boiler.

Serve warm.

Notes: Can be made the night before, refrigerated, and reheated the next morning.

Source: www.4theloveoffoodblog.com/overnight-eggs-benedict-casserole-with?