All sections
DonateE-EditionObituariesNewsLatest StoriesBusinessSportsSemoballHealthArts & EntertainmentPhoto & VideoSports GalleryHistoryFoodFaithEventsRecordsOpinionCommunityFamilyEducationsemoEvents CalendarWorldElections
Shopping
ClassifiedsAuctionsHomesSEMO SearchJobs
Submission Forms
Letter to the EditorPaid Election LetterSubmit Speak OutSubmit a Story or PhotoSubmit ClassifiedDelisting RequestSubmit EventWedding Form
Links
Contact UsSupport GuideNewslettersTerms of ServiceAI Policy
custom ad
FeaturesDecember 10, 2020

Christmas morning breakfast recipes

The excitement of Christmas is building for many families as lights adorn houses around town, radio stations are playing Christmas music, and plans are being made to gather with loved ones. You may have a tradition of a Christmas morning breakfast or brunch at your house, as we do. I enjoy trying different recipes, so I have already started planning what I will be making. As I have found recipes that are in my "possible" list for this year, I thought you might enjoy seeing them as well...

Susan McClanahan avatar
Susan McClanahan

The excitement of Christmas is building for many families as lights adorn houses around town, radio stations are playing Christmas music, and plans are being made to gather with loved ones.

You may have a tradition of a Christmas morning breakfast or brunch at your house, as we do. I enjoy trying different recipes, so I have already started planning what I will be making. As I have found recipes that are in my "possible" list for this year, I thought you might enjoy seeing them as well.

Have fun planning for your Christmas morning brunch!

Maple Sausage Crack

Here's a one-way ticket to Flavorville! Use maple flavored sausage strips to make this sweet and salty breakfast pastry with five ingredients. Everyone will rave that it's delicious.

  • 1 package (12 ounces) Johnsonville Maple Flavored Sausage Strips, cut 1/2-inch pieces
  • 2 tubes (8 ounces each) crescent rolls
  • 1/2 cup pure maple syrup, divided
  • 3/4 cup brown sugar
  • 1 cup chopped pecans

Preheat oven to 375 degrees.

In a skillet over medium heat, cook and stir sausage pieces until lightly browned; about 2 minutes. Unroll both cans of dough; separate dough into 4 long rectangles. In a greased 15-inch-by-10inch-by-1-inch baking pan, place dough; press into bottom. Pinch seams and prick roll dough all over with fork.

Spread 1/4 cup maple syrup on top of dough using a pastry brush. Evenly sprinkle with sugar; top with sausage and pecan pieces. Drizzle with remaining maple syrup. Bake until crust is golden brown; about 15 to 17 minutes. Allow to cool; cut into pieces.

Source: www.johnsonville.com/recipe/Maple-Sausage-Crack.html?

Crab and Shrimp Brunch Casserole

  • 2 cups seasoned dry stuffing mix
  • 1/2 cup butter, melted
  • 10 3/4 ounce can cream of mushroom soup
  • 1/2 cup plus 2 tablespoons water
  • 10 3/4 ounce can crabmeat, drained and flaked
  • 10 uncooked large shrimp, cleaned and chopped
  • 1/2 cup chopped onion
  • 1/2 cup chopped celery
  • 5 mushrooms, chopped
  • 1 3/4 cup milk
  • 4 egg whites, beaten
  • 1/2 cup mayonnaise
  • 1/2 cup grated Parmesan cheese

In a small bowl, mix stuffing and butter together; set aside. In another bowl, whisk together soup and water; set aside. In a large bowl, combine remaining ingredients except cheese; add stuffing mixture and gently fold together. Spread in a buttered 3-quart casserole dish; spoon soup mixture over top. Sprinkle with cheese.

Bake, uncovered, at 350 degrees for 60 to 75 minutes. Serves four.

Source: www.gooseberrypatch.com/gooseberry/recipe.nsf/55e548eeef8c89b9852568d4004c5ffe/B3942FDB21C73C0C85258140004FBFD0

Coconut French Toast

  • 1 dozen eggs, beaten
  • 1 1/4 cup milk
  • 2 teaspoons sugar
  • 1 teaspoon cinnamon
  • 7-ounce package sweetened flaked coconut
  • 12 slices bread
  • Garnish: warmed maple syrup

In large bowl, whisk together eggs, milk, sugar and cinnamon. Place coconut in a shallow dish; set aside. Add bread slices to egg mixture, a few at a time; allow to soak on both sides. Coat bread slices on both sides with coconut.

Place on lightly greased baking sheets. Bake at 475 degrees for 5 minutes; turn slices over and bake for 5 minutes on the other side. Serve with warmed maple syrup. Serves 6, 2 slices each.

Source: www.gooseberrypatch.com/gooseberry/recipe.nsf/55e548eeef8c89b9852568d4004c5ffe/A7A229CCA1222D988525813E00532D9D

Christmas Wreath Fruit Pizza

  • 1 bag or pouch of sugar cookie mix or 1 tube of refrigerated dough, whichever you prefer
  • 1 (8 ounce) package cream cheese, softened
  • 1/3 cup granulated sugar
  • 2 tablespoons milk
  • 1/2 teaspoon vanilla extract
  • n 1-2 teaspoons of lemon or lime juice
  • Raspberries, blackberries, blueberries and strawberries
  • Fresh mint for wreath garnish

Grease your pizza pan, and the sides of a small Pyrex bowl.

Preheat your oven per cookie mix directions.

If you're making your sugar cookie dough for the crust from a bag - prepare as per directions on the back of the bag.

Spread cookie mixture evenly on pizza pan. (I used a cookie mix, and the cookie crust baked perfectly to the end of the pizza pan.)

In a mixing bowl, mix soften cream cheese, sugar, milk and lime juice together with a hand mixer.

Once the cookie crust has cooled completely, spread your cream cheese mixture on top of your crust.

Arrange your fruit on top of your cream cheese mixture.

Add your fresh mint for garnish.

Source: www.nestofposies-blog.com/2017/11/fruit-pizza-christmas-wreath/

Gingerbread French Toast with Cinnamon Honey Sauce

Make your loved ones gingerbread French toast with cinnamon honey sauce! A great breakfast-in-bed or brunch recipe with a hint of Christmas and mouth-watering sauce.

For the French Toast:

  • 2 eggs
  • 1/4 cup heavy cream
  • 1/4 cup milk
  • 1 teaspoon mixed spices (ground cinnamon, star anise, cloves or ginger)
  • French Baguette (1 inch thick, a day or two old — 12 slices)

3 tablespoons unsalted butter, for frying

  • For the cinnamon honey sauce/dip:
  • 1 teaspoon cinnamon
  • 3 tablespoons unsalted butter, heaped
  • 5 tablespoons honey
  • 2 tablespoons lemon juice, freshly squeezed
  • 1/4 cup heavy cream

In a mixing bowl or an oven dish, whisk the eggs, milk, cream and spices until well combined.

Slice the baguette into 1-inch slices.

Melt butter in a frying pan. Dip each bread slice in the batter and add them to the pan. Cook until nice golden. This will take about 1-2 minutes. Flip each bread slice over and cook for a further 1-2 minutes or until golden.

For the Cinnamon Honey Dip you simply melt butter in a sauce pan. Add cinnamon, honey and lemon juice. Stir until well combined. Slowly pour in the cream while stirring constantly. Slowly bring to a boil and stir for a further minute.

Pour over the toast or dip each French toast in and enjoy!

Source: www.happyfoodstube.com/gingerbread-french-toast-recipe/

Christmas Morning Muffins

These Christmas morning muffins are made with Greek yogurt, filled with rosemary, dried cranberries, nutmeg and vanilla bean. Topped with a cinnamon crumble and vanilla nutmeg glaze they're the perfect festive bite for Christmas morning.

For the muffins:

  • 1 cup all purpose flour
  • 1 cup whole wheat white flour
  • 1 tablespoon baking powder
  • 1 teaspoon cinnamon
  • 1/2 teaspoon nutmeg
  • 1/2 teaspoon kosher salt
  • 1/4 cup plus 2 tablespoons sugar
  • 1 tablespoon freshly chopped rosemary
  • 1/2 cup chopped dried cranberries
  • 2 eggs
  • 1 cup 2% plain Greek yogurt
  • 1/3 cup milk
  • 4 tablespoons butter, melted
  • 1 1/2 tablespoons vanilla bean paste

Crumble topping:

  • 1 tablespoon cold butter, diced
  • 2 tablespoons brown sugar
  • 2 tablespoons all purpose flour
  • Pinch kosher salt
  • 1/2 teaspoon cinnamon
  • 1/2 teaspoon nutmeg

Glaze:

  • 3/4 cup powdered sugar
  • 1/2 teaspoon vanilla bean paste
  • 1/4 teaspoon nutmeg
  • Milk to thin

Preheat oven to 400 degrees. Grease a muffin tin with baking spray and set aside.

Combine the flours, baking powder, cinnamon, nutmeg, salt, sugar, rosemary and cranberries in a large bowl.

Whisk together the eggs, Greek yogurt, milk, butter and vanilla bean paste in a medium bowl until smooth.

Add the wet ingredients to the dry and mix until incorporated.

Scoop the batter evenly into the muffin tins.

Make the crumble topping by combining all the ingredients in a small bowl and working the diced butter into the mixture using your fingers or a fork until the texture of coarse meal. Sprinkle the crumble mixture on top of the muffin batter in the tins.

Bake for 15-18 minutes until set.

Remove from oven, let cool in the tin for 5 minutes before transferring to a cooling rack.

Make the glaze by combining all the ingredients in a small bowl and stirring. Add milk as you go until desired consistency.

Drizzle the glaze over completely cooled muffins and serve.

Source: www.runningtothekitchen.com/christmas-morning-muffins/

Creamy Mocha Punch

  • 4 cups hot water
  • 1 cup sugar
  • 1/4 cup instant coffee granules
  • 4 cups whole milk
  • 1/2 cup chocolate syrup
  • 2 teaspoons vanilla extract
  • 1 1/2 quarts vanilla ice cream, softened

In a heatproof 2-quart pitcher, combine hot water, sugar and instant coffee. Stir until sugar dissolves; set aside to cool.

In a separate pitcher, combine milk, chocolate syrup and vanilla; mix well and stir into cooled coffee mixture. Cover and refrigerate overnight.

When ready to serve, pour mocha mixture into a large punchbowl. Stir in big scoops of softened ice cream. Ladle into cups and serve. Makes 10 to 12 servings.

Source: www.gooseberrypatch.com/gooseberry/recipe.nsf/55e548eeef8c89b9852568d4004c5ffe/A334BAA1874820368525813E005CCECF

Fruit and Bacon Pancake Pie

  • 1 tablespoon butter
  • 1/2 cup onion, chopped
  • 1/2 pound bacon, crisply cooked and diced
  • 2 Bartlett pears, peeled, cored and sliced
  • 2 McIntosh apples, peeled, cored and sliced
  • 1/2 teaspoon dried thyme
  • 3/4 cup all-purpose flour
  • 1/2 teaspoon baking powder
  • 1/2 teaspoon salt
  • 1 cup milk, divided
  • 2 eggs, beaten
  • Garnish: warmed maple syrup

Melt butter in a large skillet over medium heat. Add onion and cooked bacon; cook until onion is soft. Stir in pears, apples and thyme; cook until heated through.

Meanwhile, in a bowl, stir together flour, baking powder and salt. Add 1/2 cup milk and beat until smooth. Add eggs and remaining milk; beat well.

Spread fruit mixture in a buttered 13- x 9-inch baking pan. Pour batter over fruit mixture. Bake, uncovered, at 350 degrees for 30 minutes, or until golden. Serve hot with warmed maple syrup. Serves 4 to 6.

Source: www.gooseberrypatch.com/gooseberry/recipe.nsf/55e548eeef8c89b9852568d4004c5ffe/A4AF23A3F1E266078525813E00532FCB

Overnight Eggs Benedict Casserole with Creamy Hollandaise

  • 12 ounce packages English Muffins, split and chopped
  • 12 ounce package Canadian Bacon, diced
  • 1 bundle of asparagus
  • 8 eggs beaten
  • 2 cups milk
  • 1 teaspoon onion powder
  • 1 teaspoon garlic powder
  • 1 teaspoon paprika
  • 2 tablespoons chives diced
  • Hollandaise Sauce:
  • 4 egg yolks
  • Juice from one large lemon
  • 1/2 teaspoon salt
  • 1/4 teaspoon cayenne, optional
  • 1 teaspoon Dijon mustard
  • 10 tablespoons unsalted butter

Grease a 13- x 9-inch baking dish.

Add chopped English muffins to the bottom of the pan. Add diced bacon scattered on top.

In a large bowl, whisk together eggs, milk, garlic powder, and onion powder. Pour on top of the bread and bacon.

Cover and place in the fridge overnight.

In the morning, remove casserole from the refrigerator.

Preheat oven to 375 degrees.

Sprinkle paprika on top of casserole. Cover with aluminum foil and bake for 35 minutes.

Wash asparagus and cut off the tips. Reserve remaining asparagus stems for use at another time.

Remove casserole, uncover, and add asparagus tips to the top. Bake for 15 more minutes.

Remove from oven and drizzle with hollandaise sauce and top with chives.

Cut into squares and serve warm for breakfast or brunch.

For Hollandaise sauce: Melt the butter slowly in a small pot. Try not to let it boil — you want the moisture in the butter to remain there and not steam away.

Add the egg yolks, lemon juice, salt, Dijon, and cayenne (optional) into a bowl. Blend the egg yolk mixture at a medium speed with an immersion blender (or use a traditional bender or a whisk) until it lightens in color, about 20-30 seconds.

Once the yolks have lightened in color, turn the blender down to its lowest setting and drizzle in the melted butter slowly, while the blender is going until it is a smooth sauce. *You can also use a whisk and stir constantly over a double boiler.

Serve warm.

Notes: Can be made the night before, refrigerated, and reheated the next morning.

Source: www.4theloveoffoodblog.com/overnight-eggs-benedict-casserole-with?

Receive Daily Headlines FREESign up today!

Breakfast Crescent Ring

This sun-shaped wreath of crescent roll deliciousness with melted cheese and savory premium pork sausage makes holiday mornings even better.

  • 1 package premium pork sage sausage
  • 6 eggs
  • 1/3 cup chopped chives (plus additional for garnish)
  • 1 teaspoon garlic powder
  • Kosher salt
  • Freshly ground black pepper
  • 2 cans (8 ounces each) refrigerated crescent rolls
  • 1 cup (4 ounces) shredded cheddar cheese
  • 1/2 cup (2 ounces) shredded mozzarella
  • 1 egg, beaten with 1 tablespoon water (for egg wash, optional)

Cook sausage in large skillet over medium-high heat 8-10 minutes or until thoroughly cooked, stirring frequently. Drain and set aside.

Beat eggs with chives and garlic powder in medium bowl with wire whisk until well blended. Season with salt and pepper. Add to skillet; cook over medium-low heat 3-4 minutes or until eggs are set and still moist, stirring occasionally.

Line two large baking sheets with parchment paper or spray with cooking spray. Unroll dough and separate into 16 triangles. Arrange 8 triangles with shortest sides toward center slightly overlapping in a sun shape and leaving a 4-inch round circle open in center. Place 1/2 of the cooked sausage on top of each crescent roll ring. Top with 1/2 of the cheddar and scrambled eggs and sprinkle with 1/2 of the mozzarella. Repeat with remaining ingredients forming 2 crescent rings.

Pull points of triangles over the ingredients and tuck dough under to form a rings.

Brush with egg wash, if desired and bake at 375 degrees for 20 to 25 minutes or until golden brown. Sprinkle with additional chives, if desired.

Source: www.jimmydean.com/recipes/breakfast/breakfast-crescent-ring/

Christmas Oven Omelet

  • 2 tablespoons butter, sliced
  • 7 eggs, well beaten
  • 1/4 cup milk
  • 1/3 cup sour cream
  • 1/4 teaspoon salt
  • Pepper to taste
  • 3/4 cup cooked ham, diced
  • 1/2 cup shredded Cheddar cheese

Melt butter at 350 degrees in a 9- x 9-inch glass baking pan.

Meanwhile, in a large bowl, whisk together eggs, milk, sour cream and seasonings. Stir in ham and cheese; pour mixture into pan.

Bake, uncovered, at 350 degrees for 40 to 45 minutes, until eggs are set. Makes 4 servings.

Source: www.gooseberrypatch.com/gooseberry/recipe.nsf/55e548eeef8c89b9852568d4004c5ffe/76E2CB25E0A1CDDA8525813E00532F19

Christmas Breakfast Casserole

  • 8-ounce tube refrigerated crescent rolls
  • 8-ounce package brown and serve pork sausage links, sliced
  • 2 cups shredded Swiss cheese
  • 4 eggs, lightly beaten
  • 3/4 cup milk
  • 1 tablespoon green pepper, diced
  • 1 tablespoon red pepper, diced
  • 1/2 teaspoon dried oregano
  • 1/2 teaspoon salt
  • 1/2 teaspoon pepper

Separate crescent rolls into 2 large rectangles; place in an ungreased 13x9-inch baking pan. Press over the bottom and 1/2-inch up in the sides to form a crust. Arrange sliced sausages over crust; top with cheese. Combine remaining ingredients in a bowl; whisk well and pour over cheese. Bake, uncovered, at 425 degrees for 20 to 25 minutes, until golden. Makes 5 to 6 servings.

Source: www.gooseberrypatch.com/gooseberry/recipe.nsf/55e548eeef8c89b9852568d4004c5ffe/90D17569ABA5F78C85257F84006B8B8B

Eggnog Muffins

Make the holidays sweeter with Eggnog Muffins! Loaded with a double dose of eggnog, in the batter, and in the glazed icing, these cake-like muffins are full of warm cinnamon and nutmeg flavors.

  • 3 cups all-purpose flour
  • 1 tablespoon baking powder
  • 1/2 teaspoon salt
  • 1/2 teaspoon cinnamon
  • 3/4 teaspoon nutmeg
  • 1/2 cup granulated sugar
  • 1/2 cup brown sugar
  • 6 tablespoons butter, room temperature
  • 2 large eggs
  • 1/4 cup vegetable oil
  • 1 teaspoon vanilla
  • 1 cup eggnog

Glaze:

  • 3 cups confectioners sugar
  • 3 tablespoons eggnog
  • Cinnamon for sprinkling

Heat oven to 400 degrees. Line muffin pans with cupcake liners or lightly coat with cooking spray. Set aside.

In a small bowl, whisk together flour, baking powder, salt, cinnamon and nutmeg.

In the bowl of a stand mixer or a large bowl using a hand mixer, beat together the granulated sugar, brown sugar and butter until fluffy. Add in eggs 1 at a time. Add in vegetable oil and beat until incorporated. Add vanilla and mix.

Gradually add in dry ingredients and eggnog. Blend until just mixed. Pour batter into prepared muffin pans. Bake for 15-18 minutes until done in center. Remove from oven and place muffins on a wire rack to cool.

Glaze: In a small bowl, whisk together confectioners sugar and eggnog. Dip the top of each muffin into the glaze. Sprinkle with cinnamon and drizzle on additional glaze.

Serve immediately or store covered for up to 3 days.

Source: www.asouthernsoul.com/eggnog-muffins/

Sausage and Sweet Potato Hash

Meat and potatoes make up traditional hash. Our version uses sausage, sweet potatoes and sometimes, a little salsa.

  • 1/2 pound maple pork sausage
  • 1 large sweet potato, peeled and cut into 1/2-inch pieces
  • 1 medium red onion, chopped
  • 2 teaspoons chili powder
  • 1/4 teaspoon plus 1/8 teaspoon salt, divided
  • 1/4 teaspoon plus 1/8 teaspoon pepper, divided
  • 1/2 cup shredded cheddar cheese
  • 1 tablespoon butter
  • 4 large eggs
  • Salsa, optional

In a large nonstick skillet, cook sausage over medium heat 4-6 minutes or until no longer pink, breaking into crumbles; drain. Stir in sweet potato, onion, chili powder and 1/4 teaspoon each salt and pepper. Cook, uncovered, 15-20 minutes or until potatoes are tender, stirring occasionally. Remove from heat. Sprinkle with cheese; cover and let stand until cheese is melted.

Meanwhile, in another nonstick skillet, heat butter over medium-high heat. Break eggs, 1 at a time, into pan; immediately reduce heat to low. Cook, covered, 5-6 minutes or until whites are completely set and yolks just begin to thicken. If desired, carefully turn eggs and cook second side to preferred doneness. Sprinkle with the remaining salt and pepper. Serve hash with eggs and, if desired, salsa.

Source: www.tasteofhome.com/recipes/sausage-sweet-potato-hash/print/

Easy Orange Rolls

Your family will definitely want to rise, shine, and dine when they smell these baking in the oven.

  • 1/2 (8-ouce) package cream cheese, softened
  • 1/4 cup firmly packed light brown sugar
  • 1 1/2 teaspoons orange zest
  • 1 (11-ounce) can refrigerated French bread dough
  • 2 tablespoons granulated sugar
  • 1 tablespoon butter, melted
  • 1/2 cup powdered sugar
  • 1 tablespoon orange juice

Preheat oven to 375 degrees.

Beat cream cheese, light brown sugar, and orange zest at medium speed with an electric mixer until smooth.

Unroll French bread dough onto a lightly floured surface. Spread cream cheese mixture over dough, leaving a 1/4-inch border. Sprinkle with granulated sugar. Gently roll up dough, starting at 1 long side. Cut into 11 (1 1/4-inch) slices.

Place slices in a lightly greased 8-inch round cake pan. Brush top of dough with melted butter.

Bake 25 to 30 minutes or until golden.

Stir together powdered sugar and orange juice in a small bowl until smooth. Drizzle over hot rolls. Serve immediately.

For testing purposes, Pillsbury Crusty French Loaf was used.

Source: www.southernliving.com/syndication/easy-orange-rolls

Sausage-Stuffed Honey Buns

It wouldn't be Christmas morning without a big batch of sausage biscuits with preserves. These sweet and savory rolls could be on their way to becoming a new family tradition. Filled with caramelized bits of sausage melted together with honey and brown sugar, these honey buns may make you think of having a side of sausage with pancakes.

Honey Glaze:

  • 3/4 cup (6 ounces) salted butter
  • 1 cup honey
  • 1/3 cup corn syrup
  • 2 tablespoons granulated sugar
  • 2 tablespoons orange zest plus 1/2 cup fresh juice (from 1 orange)
  • 2 thyme sprigs

Sausage Filling:

  • 1 pound ground pork sausage
  • 1/2 cup butter, at room temperature
  • 1/2 cup honey
  • 1/4 cup dark brown sugar
  • Bun Dough:
  • 1 1/4 cups whole milk
  • 1/4 cup warm water
  • 1 (1/4-ounce) envelope active dry yeast (2 1/4 teaspoons)
  • 1 1/2 teaspoons salt
  • 5 cups all-purpose flour, divided
  • 2/3 cup plus 1 tablespoon granulated sugar, divided
  • 1/2 cup shortening
  • 2 large eggs

Prepare the Honey Glaze: Melt butter in a 2- to 3-quart saucepan over medium. Stir in honey, corn syrup, granulated sugar, orange zest, orange juice, and thyme. Increase heat to medium-high, and bring to a boil; cook 1 minute. Remove from heat, and set aside. (Glaze may be refrigerated in an airtight container up to 1 week.)

Prepare the Sausage Filling: Cook sausage in a 12-inch cast-iron skillet over medium, stirring to crumble, until browned and done. Remove from heat; drain well. Beat butter, honey, and brown sugar with a heavy-duty electric stand mixer fitted with the paddle attachment on medium speed until incorporated. Add sausage, and beat until incorporated. Set aside. (Filling may be refrigerated in an airtight container up to 3 days. Bring to room temperature before using.)

Prepare the Bun Dough: Heat milk in a 3-quart saucepan over medium until bubbles begin to form around the edge of pan. Remove from heat. Combine warm water and yeast in a 1-cup measuring cup. Let stand 10 minutes. Add yeast mixture, salt, 2 cups of the flour, and 1 tablespoon of the granulated sugar to warm milk; stir until relatively smooth. Place mixture in a warm place (85 degrees) until bubbly, 10 to 15 minutes.

Meanwhile, beat shortening with a heavy-duty electric stand mixer fitted with the paddle attachment on medium-high speed until fluffy. Add remaining 2/3 cup granulated sugar; beat until combined. Add eggs, 1 at a time, beating just until blended after each addition. With mixer running on low, gradually add bubbly yeast mixture to shortening mixture until fully incorporated. Add remaining 3 cups flour, in 4 batches, beating just until blended after each addition. Replace the paddle attachment with the dough hook; beat dough on medium speed until smooth, 10 to 12 minutes.

Turn dough out onto a floured work surface; knead until very smooth, about 2 minutes. Transfer to a lightly oiled bowl; cover with plastic wrap. Let stand in a warm place (85 degrees) until dough doubles in size, about 1 hour.

Place 2 1/2 cups of the Honey Glaze in a 12-inch cast-iron skillet. Place dough on a lightly floured surface; punch dough down, and divide in half. Roll 1 dough half out into a 10- x 8-inch rectangle. Spread half of the Sausage Filling over dough rectangle, leaving a 1-inch border. Starting from one long side, roll dough up to enclose filling. Place dough cylinder seam side down; cut off and discard 2 short ends to create smooth ends. Cut cylinder crosswise into 4 to 5 (1 1/2-inch-thick) rounds. Starting in center of skillet and working outward, place rounds, cut side down, on Honey Glaze in skillet. Repeat with second dough half and remaining Sausage Filling. Place skillet in a warm place (85 degrees); let stand until dough rounds have plumped up and press against each other, 20 to 30 minutes.

Preheat oven to 375 degrees. Bake honey buns on middle oven rack until golden brown on top, 55 minutes to 1 hour. (If buns are getting too brown, cover with aluminum foil after baking 30 minutes.)

Carefully invert honey buns onto a serving platter. Serve warm or at room temperature, drizzled with remaining Honey Glaze.

Source: www.southernliving.com/recipes/sausage-stuffed-honey-buns-recipe

Eggnog Bread

This easy eggnog bread is a holiday favorite. Serve it for breakfast, snack time, or dessert. It also makes a great holiday gift!

For the bread:

  • 1 1/2 cups all-purpose flour
  • 1 cup granulated sugar
  • 1/2 teaspoon salt
  • 1 teaspoon baking powder
  • 1/2 teaspoon ground cinnamon
  • 1/4 teaspoon ground nutmeg
  • 3/4 cup eggnog
  • 1/2 cup vegetable or canola oil
  • 2 large eggs, slightly beaten
  • 1 teaspoon vanilla extract
  • 1/2 teaspoon rum extract

For the eggnog glaze:

  • 1 cup powdered sugar
  • 3 tablespoons eggnog
  • 1/2 teaspoon vanilla extract
  • 1/4 teaspoon rum extract
  • 1/8 teaspoon ground nutmeg

Preheat oven to 350 degrees. Spray a 8 1/2- x 4 1/2-inch loaf pan with cooking spray and set aside.

In a large bowl, whisk together the flour, sugar, salt, baking powder, cinnamon, and nutmeg.

In a separate medium bowl, combine the eggnog, oil, eggs, vanilla extract, and rum extract.

Slowly add the wet ingredients to the dry ingredients. Stir until combined. Pour batter into prepared loaf pan. Pound on the counter so the loaf cake is evenly set in the pan.

Bake for 65-70 minutes, or until toothpick comes out clean. Place the loaf on a cooling rack and cool for 15 minutes. Loosen the sides of the bread with a knife. Carefully remove loaf from pan. Let cool completely on wire rack.

While the bread is cooling, make the eggnog glaze. In a small bowl, whisk together powdered sugar, eggnog, vanilla extract, rum extract, and nutmeg. Drizzle the glaze of the cooled loaf cake. Cut into slices and serve.

Note-if the cake isn't done and the top is browning too much, drape a piece of aluminum foil over the top and finish baking until a toothpick comes out clean.

Source: www.twopeasandtheirpod.com/eggnog-bread/

Candy Cane Shaped Crescent Roll Breakfast Pastry

Crescent rolls are shaped like a candy cane and get stuffed with a cherry and cream cheese filling for an easy Christmas brunch treat.

  • 2 packages of refrigerated crescent rolls
  • 1 (8 ounce) cream cheese; softened
  • 1 egg
  • 1/3 cup sugar
  • 1 can cherry pie filling

Glaze:

  • 1/2 cup powdered sugar
  • 1 1/2 tablespoon milk

Preheat oven to 350 degrees.

On a cookie sheet, arrange crescent roll triangles pointing inward into the shape of a candy cane with edges overlapping (you may wish to go online at the address below to view the photo). Lightly press triangles together to seal. Use exactly 1 1/2 packages of crescent rolls to make the candy cane shape.

In a mixing bowl, beat together cream cheese and sugar, add egg; beat until smooth.

Using a teaspoon, spoon cream cheese filling onto the larger part of each triangle; leaving around 1/2inch from the edges. You will have extra cheese left.

Add teaspoons of cherry filling over the top of the cream cheese.

Fold tops of triangles towards the base end of each triangle and press lightly to seal. Using the extra croissant roll dough, cut the triangle ends off of 2 rolls to fill in extra spaces at the top of the candy cane as necessary.

Bake for around 15 minutes or until top of pastry is golden brown.

Allow to cool slightly before adding glaze.

Prepare Glaze: Beat together powdered sugar and milk until smooth. May add an additional 1/2 tablespoon of milk if too thick.

Using a teaspoon, drizzle glaze over crescent tops of candy cane.

Source: www.3yummytummies.com/candy-cane-crescent-roll-breakfast-pastry/

Have a great week, and until next time, happy cooking.

Story Tags
Community
Advertisement
Related
FeaturesNov. 27
‘Slow shopping’ is transforming holiday spending habits
CommunityNov. 27
Thankful People: Finding joy and community in Jackson’s gras...
CommunityNov. 25
Lace up for Kim's Toybox Run: A festive race with a cause
CommunityNov. 23
Thankful People: How Chaffee's Seger Ruiz found a new perspe...

Connect with the Southeast Missourian Newsroom:

For corrections to this story or other insights for the editor, click here. To submit a letter to the editor, click here. To learn about the Southeast Missourian’s AI Policy, click here.

Related
First Responders Month: The dedication and challenges of Chaffee's volunteer firefighters
FeaturesOct. 24
First Responders Month: The dedication and challenges of Chaffee's volunteer firefighters
Stay away from this
FeaturesJuly 27
Stay away from this
New playground equipment donated
FeaturesJuly 27
New playground equipment donated
Adopt Trixie 7-27-24
FeaturesJuly 27
Adopt Trixie 7-27-24
Captured on Film
FeaturesJuly 27
Captured on Film
Senior Center Menus for July 29-Aug. 2
FeaturesJuly 27
Senior Center Menus for July 29-Aug. 2
Thinking of others is the best therapy
FeaturesJuly 27
Thinking of others is the best therapy
Settling Louis Lorimier's estate: His widow Marie and son Manuel
FeaturesJuly 27
Settling Louis Lorimier's estate: His widow Marie and son Manuel
Advertisement
Receive Daily Headlines FREESign up today!
image
Shopping
Links
Submission Forms
© 2024 rustmedia
SitemapTermsPrivacy