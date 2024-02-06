Christmas kryptonite

If asked for my favorite superhero, Superman would come to mind first for me.
Each time our personal vehicle crosses into Metropolis, Illinois, we visit Superman Square and are again reminded of the mythical figure whose strength and otherworldly abilities far exceeded even the most impressive human.
The so-called "Man of Steel" has been a part of U.S. culture since 1938 when D.C. Comics introduced the virtually indestructible character into a world still wracked by an economic depression and imperiled by the rise of Hitler in Europe.
Indeed, Superman debuted just seven months before Kristallnacht, the infamous "Night of Broken Glass", in the territories controlled by Nazi Germany.
Kristallnacht symbolized what became a two-front powerful assault on humanity in those days -- economically and militarily.
American Jerry Siegel and Canadian Joe Shuster introduced the indelible comic book hero into this tense time globally but were astute enough to intuit a truly omnipotent character would ultimately be uninteresting to readers.
Where is the suspense if Superman can't be compromised or threatened in any way?
In Greek mythology, Achilles was invulnerable to attack except in one spot - his heel, the place his mother held onto him as she dipped him into the indemnifying waters of River Styx.
Achilles could be hurt by a poisoned arrow which found its mark in the heel.
Superman's Achilles heel was kryptonite -- remnants of the strongman's home planet of Krypton. Exposure to the mineral, in the parlance of Messrs. Siegel and Shuster, rendered the hero weak, not unlike the effects of radiation, which set in motion a long, slow, agonizing demise.
Superman's arch enemy Lex Luthor knew he could execute his nefarious plans if he could get the planetary material close to the Man of Steel.
In this season of the year, we read about the birth of the principal character of the Christian story.
Jesus of Nazareth, Son of man, the Second Person of the Trinity, the Savior, whom John's Gospel said was present at creation, is never imaged as indestructible in the pages of the New Testament.
He required food and rest - things Superman never needed.
As the pages of all four Gospels attest, he could be hurt and killed.
For a vivid refresher of the last sentence, watch the crucifixion scene in the 2004 film, "The Passion of the Christ."
Even when you know what you're about to see, the savagery inflicted on the central character is extraordinarily hard to watch.
To stretch a metaphor to its breaking point, one could say humanity is Jesus' kryptonite.
Because of the human condition, he lowered himself to our unstable and fragile form and in so doing, was made vulnerable to all the maladies people face, including death.
Unable to ignore the ultimate fate of humanity, Jesus inserted himself into the human story and kryptonite -- us -- killed him.
It is the process of entering into our peculiar form of lethal radiation sickness -- namely, sin -- that we celebrate His coming at this season of the year.
By faith, we accept Jesus knew precisely what awaited Him if He came to be with us.
He knew and did it anyway.
In the words of the old hymn, yes, Love Came Down at Christmas.
Connect with the Southeast Missourian Newsroom:
For corrections to this story or other insights for the editor, click here. To submit a letter to the editor, click here. To learn about the Southeast Missourian’s AI Policy, click here.