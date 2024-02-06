Christmas is a time for family, friends and food

The Christmas season is upon us, and nearly everyone I know is busy making plans for the season. Whether it be a family dinner, a brunch or breakfast, appetizers or afternoon snacks, there are many plans to be made.

In this column today, I've tried to include a little something for everyone. There are many recipes included here, so you will need to go online to read the complete column including all of the recipes. Enjoy this very special time of year with some very special recipes to serve.

Cranberry and Brie Puff Pastry Wreath

Golden puff pastry wreath filled with sweet cranberry sauce, oozy Brie cheese and pistachios is a fantastic addition to your holiday cheese board.

1 sheet puff pastry thawed

2 to 3 tablespoons whole berry cranberry sauce

8 ounces Brie cheese, sliced

2 tablespoons pistachio nuts, roughly chopped

1 egg, beaten

Preheat the oven to 400 degrees and line a baking sheet with parchment paper.

Roll the pastry out to a round circle and cut a large circle out of the pastry. Lay the pastry on the prepared baking sheet. Mark a circle with a medium-sized bowl and with a sharp knife, cut 4 cuts into the center circle.

Spread the cranberry sauce around the center "star" then top with the Brie and pistachios.

Bring one point of the center star over the filling as well as bringing the outer edge of pastry inwards. Press the two together and continue until you have a wreath.

Brush with beaten egg then place in the oven and allow to bake for 15 minutes until golden brown and cooked through.

Remove from the oven, allow to rest for 5 minutes then slice and serve.

Perfect Crab-Stuffed Mushrooms

These little goodies are the perfect addition to your next holiday gathering or even the perfect appetizer to serve before a cozy dinner at home. Everyone will be dazzled by every delicious bite (they won't be able to keep their hands off of them.) You'll be the one smiling while you think of how easy they were to toss together. If you end up with leftover stuffing, it will freeze for a later use.

2 tablespoons butter

2 tablespoons minced green onion

1 cup cooked crabmeat, finely chopped

1/2 cup dry bread crumbs

1/4 cup shredded Monterey Jack cheese

1 egg, beaten

1 teaspoon lemon juice

1/2 teaspoon dried dill weed

1/2 cup butter, melted

1-1/2 pounds fresh button mushrooms, stems removed

1/2 cup shredded Monterey Jack cheese

1/4 cup dry white wine

Preheat oven to 400 degrees.

Melt 2 tablespoons butter in a skillet; cook and stir green onion until softened, about 2 minutes. Transfer green onion to a bowl. Stir in crabmeat, bread crumbs, 1/4 cup Monterey Jack cheese, egg, lemon juice, and dill weed until well mixed.

Pour 1/2 cup melted butter in a 9x13-inch baking dish; turn mushroom caps in butter to coat. Fill mushroom caps with the crab mixture and sprinkle with remaining 1/2 cup Monterey Jack cheese. Pour white wine into baking dish.

Bake in preheated oven until cheese is melted and lightly brown, 15 to 20 minutes.

Cranberry Apple Pecan Salad

This Cranberry Apple Pecan Salad might become your new holiday meal favorite! It's a delicious blend of sweet and savory flavors, and perfect for the holiday season. Loaded with sweet apples, fresh cranberries, crispy bacon, crunchy pecans, goat cheese, green onions, and a light vinaigrette, this salad makes a beautiful and delicious addition to any holiday meal.

For the salad:

1 cup fresh cranberries

1/3 cup granulated sugar

1/4 cup water

8 ounces mixed greens

1 Honeycrisp apple, chopped

6 ounces bacon, cooked

1/2 cup pecan halves

3 1/2 ounces crumbled goat cheese

4 green onions, sliced

For the dressing:

1/2 cup olive oil

1/4 cup white balsamic vinegar

1-1/2 tablespoons honey

1/2 teaspoon Dijon mustard

1/4 teaspoon pepper

1/8 teaspoon salt

Prepare cranberries by combining fresh cranberries, sugar, and water in a small saucepan. Heat on medium-high heat until cranberries begin to pop. Remove from heat and cool.

Prepare dressing by combining ingredients in a small container and shaking well. Set aside.

Spread mixed greens in a large salad bowl. Top with prepared cranberries, chopped apples, crumbled bacon, pecans, goat cheese, and green onions. Add dressing and toss to coat.

Butternut Squash Salad with Roasted Brussels sprouts, Pecans, and Cranberries

If you want a healthy side dish for Christmas or New Year's Eve, try this Butternut Squash Salad with Roasted Brussels sprouts, Pecans, and Cranberries. It is one of the best holiday side dishes you'll ever try. This salad is full of vegetables and nuts. It's healthy, gluten free, vegetarian, and packed with fiber, not to even mention it is delicious.

Roasted Brussels Sprouts:

3 cups Brussels sprouts ends trimmed, yellow leaves removed

3 tablespoons olive oil

1/4 teaspoon salt to taste

Roasted Butternut Squash:

1-1/2 pounds butternut squash peeled, seeded, and cubed into 1-inch cubes (Yields about 4 cups of uncooked cubed butternut squash)

2 tablespoons olive oil

3 tablespoons maple syrup

1/2 teaspoon ground cinnamon

Other Ingredients:

2 cups pecan halves

1 cup dried cranberries

2 to 4 tablespoons maple syrup, optional

How to roast Brussels sprouts: Preheat oven to 400 degrees. Lightly grease the foil-lined baking sheet with 1 tablespoon of olive oil. Trim ends of Brussels sprouts and remove yellow leaves. Then, slice all Brussels sprouts in half.

In a medium bowl, combine halved Brussels sprouts, 2 tablespoons of olive oil, salt (to taste), and toss to combine. Place onto a foil-lined baking sheet, cut side down, and roast in the oven at 400 degrees for about 20-25 minutes. During the last 5-10 minutes of roasting, turn them over for even browning, the cut sides should be nicely and partially charred but not blackened.

How to roast butternut squash: Preheat oven to 400 degrees. Lightly grease the foil-lined baking sheet with 1 tablespoon of olive oil.

In a medium bowl, combine cubed butternut squash (peeled and seeded), 1 tablespoon of olive oil, maple syrup, and cinnamon, and toss to mix.

Place butternut squash in a single layer on the baking sheet. Bake for 20-25 minutes, turning once half-way through baking, until softened.

Note: You can roast both Brussels sprouts and butternut squash on 2 separate baking sheets at the same time, on the same rack in the oven.

How to toast pecans: Toast pecans in the preheated oven at 350 degrees. Line a baking sheet with parchment paper. Toast the pecans for about 5 minutes (maybe a bit longer) in the preheated oven at 350 degrees until they get darker in color.

Note: pecans burn really fast, so make sure to check the nuts after 5 minutes and frequently afterwards.

For the salad assembly: In a large bowl, combine roasted Brussels sprouts, roasted butternut squash, pecans, and cranberries, and mix to combine.

Optional: For more sweetness, add 2 or 4 tablespoons of maple syrup, if desired. Do not add all maple syrup at once, start with 2 tablespoons, then add more, if desired, and toss with the salad ingredients to combine.

Freezer-Friendly Everything Bagel Biscuit Bombs

5 eggs

1 tablespoon butter

3/4 cup shredded cheddar cheese (3 ounces)

1 cup fully cooked original frozen pork sausage crumbles, thawed (from 9.6-ounce bag)

1 can (16.3 ounce) Pillsbury Grands! Flaky Layers refrigerated Buttermilk biscuits

1 tablespoon water

1-1/2 teaspoons everything bagel seasoning blend (with sea salt, garlic and onion) (from 2.3-ounce jar)

Heat oven to 350 degrees. Line large cookie sheet with cooking parchment paper, or spray with cooking spray. In medium bowl, add 4 of the eggs; beat well with whisk.

In 10-inch nonstick skillet, melt butter over medium heat; tilt pan to coat. Pour in beaten eggs; cook 1-1/2 to 2-1/2 minutes, stirring occasionally, until eggs are firm but still moist. Remove from heat; stir in cheese until melted. Add sausage crumbles, and stir mixture well; cool 5 minutes.

Separate dough into 8 biscuits; let stand 5 minutes. Gently pull biscuit apart partially, leaving bottom and lower sides intact, forming a deep pocket. Place 1/4 cup egg mixture inside, pressing inside to fit. Gently stretch dough over filling, pressing and firmly sealing around edges of biscuit. Reshape into round, and place on cookie sheet. (Biscuits will be full.) Repeat for remaining biscuits.

In small bowl, add remaining egg and the water; beat well with whisk. Brush egg wash mixture on top of each biscuit. Sprinkle tops of biscuits evenly with bagel seasoning.

Bake 18 to 22 minutes or until biscuit tops are golden brown and inside mixture is heated through. Serve immediately, or transfer to cooling rack, and refrigerate until cool, about 45 minutes; freeze for later use.

To freeze and reheat: Wrap each cooled biscuit tightly in plastic wrap and a layer of foil. Transfer to large resealable food-storage freezer bag, and place in freezer. To reheat from frozen, remove one biscuit from storage bag; unwrap completely. Wrap biscuit in paper towel; place on microwavable plate. Microwave on medium-low (30%) 1 minute; microwave on high 1 to 1-1/2 minutes or until sandwich is heated through and center is at least 165 degrees. Let stand 1 minute before serving.

Oven-Barbecued Beef Brisket

This Oven-Barbecued Beef Brisket is slightly smoky, tender, and juicy. No one will ever guess it wasn't cooked on the grill. If you need an entree idea other than ham or turkey, this brisket will work nicely for he main fare or to have on hand for a quick lunch.

For the dry rub:

1-1/2 tablespoons packed light brown sugar

1-1/2 tablespoons paprika

2 teaspoons dry mustard

2 teaspoons ground black pepper

2 teaspoons salt

1 teaspoon onion powder

1 teaspoon garlic powder

1 teaspoon ground cumin

1/4 teaspoon cayenne pepper

For the brisket:

1 (4 to 5 pounds) brisket roast -- if there is a thick layer of fat trim it down to 1/4 inch

1 pound bacon

For the sauce:

Reserved bacon from cooked brisket

1 onion, finely chopped

1/2 cup cider vinegar

1/3 cup packed dark brown sugar

1 to 2 cups chicken broth

1/2 cup ketchup

4 teaspoons canned chipotle peppers in adobo sauce, minced

Make the rub. Mix all ingredients well in a small bowl and set aside.

Place oven rack in upper-middle position and heat oven to 275 degrees. Rub dry rub all over brisket and poke holes all over with a fork. Place half of bacon going crosswise in a broiler safe 9- x 13-inch pan (it's best not to use glass). Put brisket fat side down on top of bacon. Lay the rest of the bacon crosswise on top of brisket, wrapping it down around the sides, and tucking any excess under. Cover pan with foil and place in oven for 4 hours.

Take pan out of oven. Carefully flip brisket over, fat side up. Replace foil and return to oven. Turn off heat and leave brisket in oven 1 additional hour.

Pour accumulated juices from brisket into large measuring cup or a bowl. Remove bacon from brisket and chop into pieces. Cook bacon in medium saucepan over medium heat for about 5 minutes, until fat has rendered. Add onion and cook until softened, 4-5 minutes. Take off heat and add vinegar and dark brown sugar. Return to heat and simmer until reduced to a syrupy consistency, about 5 minutes.

Skim fat from accumulated juices and add chicken broth to make a total of 3 cups. Add to mixture in saucepan and reduce until about 3 cups in volume, 8-10 minutes. Take off heat and add ketchup. Mix well and strain if desired. (I like to strain about half the solid pieces out and leave the rest). After straining, add chipotle peppers.

Turn oven to broil. Brush brisket with 1 cup sauce and broil until top is lightly browned and fat starts to crisp. Cut brisket against the grain into 1/4-inch slices and serve with extra sauce.