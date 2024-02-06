Christmas happenings, winter birthdays and New Year's wishes

Family holiday

Richard and I spent Christmas in San Marcos, Texas, with my sister Ruth Ann. After most of us in the Midwest endured a drastic drop in temperature recently, it was nice to feel the warmer temperatures. Richard and I seldom visit Ruth in San Marcos since the three of us usually get together with my sister Jo and her husband in the Texas Hill Country. With the recent 2-foot snowfall in Wisconsin and with more to come, they stayed put and enjoyed a beautiful white Christmas.

Winter birthdays

By the time you read this, Richard will have celebrated his birthday, opened his gifts and blown out the candles on his coconut cake. The cake was the easy part, the gifts so soon after Christmas were the challenge -- but I know those of you who have family members' birthdays close to Christmas face the same challenge.

Early avian gifts

Richard did get somewhat of an early gift when we attended the Pigeon and Poultry Show in Shawnee, Oklahoma, in early December. We took four Indian fantails and two mookees to the show with the intention of selling them.

As it turns out, he sold one and we returned with five, plus two white Indian fantail hens and a fantail couple that are referred to in the trade as "Milkys." Richard has named them Lovie and Dovie. The male is silver and the female is brown. Richard has assured me that the flock will be reduced accordingly and that long partnered Lovie and Dovie won't be reproducing anytime soon. What did I see one recent warm afternoon? The pair being very lovie dovie!

Wishes for 2017

Regardless of how you welcomed the new year, we wish you the very best in 2017! Did you happen to eat 12 grapes New Year's Eve for good luck through 2017? We hope you will share some of your traditions and resolutions with us. As members of the First Baptist Church of Chaffee, my family often brought in the new year at church singing "Blest Be the Tie That Binds."

Final thoughts

Remember to tell those special people in your life that you love them -- those three words mean so very much and are so nice to hear, especially this time of year.

Please email your news to darbuck2@airmail.net or leave a message at (573) 887-6430 or (214) 207-7839.

And then ...

Then there was the year 2016 as we heralded in the new year of 2017.