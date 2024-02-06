Christmas cookies galore

Every year I look forward to the annual cookie recipe column in early December. I start looking for recipes that I want to try early in the season and compile them into a file and then can hardly wait to share them with you. For many years running now, the cookie column is the longest of the year and probably one of the more popular ones for sure.

If you have the opportunity, be sure to go online to read the complete column as you won't want to miss any of the cookie recipes to try this Christmas season.

Have fun baking and trying new cookie recipes this year.

Hot Chocolate Cookies

There's no doubt Santa will love these easy Hot Chocolate Cookies!

6 ounces bittersweet chocolate, chopped

2 1/4 cups all-purpose flour

3 envelopes hot cocoa mix without marshmallows (about 1.38 ounces each)

1 teaspoon instant espresso powder

1 teaspoon baking powder

1/2 teaspoon baking soda

1/4 teaspoon kosher salt

2 sticks salted butter, at room temperature

1 3/4 cups sugar

2 large eggs

2 teaspoons vanilla extract

1 1/2 cups white chocolate chips

24 marshmallows, halved crosswise with kitchen shears

Put the chopped chocolate in a heatproof bowl and set over a saucepan filled with a few inches of simmering water over low heat. Let melt, three to four minutes, then stir until smooth. Remove the bowl from the pan and let cool slightly.

Combine the flour, hot cocoa mix, espresso powder, baking powder, baking soda and salt in a medium bowl and whisk to get rid of any lumps.

Combine the butter and sugar in a large bowl and beat with a mixer on medium-high speed until light and smooth, two to three minutes. Add the eggs, one at a time, and beat until combined. Beat in the vanilla. With the mixer on low speed, gradually add the melted chocolate. Increase the speed to medium high and beat until smooth and light, about 1 minute. With the mixer on low speed, add the flour mixture and beat until just combined, 30 seconds to one minute. Stir in the white chocolate chips. Cover the dough and refrigerate until it just begins to firm up, about 30 minutes.

Preheat the oven to 350 degrees. Line two baking sheets with parchment paper. Scoop the dough into balls (about 1 tablespoon each) and place on the baking sheets, about 2 inches apart. Bake until the edges just begin to set, nine to 10 minutes.

Remove from the oven and place a marshmallow half on the center of each cookie, cut-side down. Continue baking until the edges of the cookies are set and the marshmallows are stuck on, two to three minutes more. Let cool five minutes on the pans; remove to racks to cool completely.

Source: www.thepioneerwoman.com/food-cooking/recipes/a37896975/hot-chocolate-cookies-recipe/

Frying Pan Cookies

Peculiar looking flourless cookies. For rum-packed flavor try using 2 teaspoons rum extract in place of the vanilla.

1 1/2 cups dates, pitted and chopped

1/4 cup butter

2 eggs

1 cup white sugar

1/4 teaspoon salt

1 teaspoon vanilla extract

1/2 cup chopped walnuts

3 cups crisp rice cereal

1/2 cup flaked coconut (optional)

1/3 cup confectioners' sugar (optional)

Melt butter or margarine in heavy skillet. Add slightly beaten eggs. Stir in dates, sugar, salt and vanilla. Cook over low heat stirring constantly until thick and well blended.

Have ready crisp rice cereal and chopped nuts in large bowl. Stir cooked mixture into them until coated.

Chill. Put by teaspoonful on cookie sheet. Chill again. When cold roll in crisp rice crumb and coconut mixture or powdered sugar.

Source: www.allrecipes.com/recipe/9942/frying-pan-cookies/?fbclid=IwAR26VDHsDdZfWz-8RsM2IuWBWzXcVC6RBv5seyW9WaNHC0vDC-owmlTdCfM

Minnesota Munchers

A chewy, chocolate chip cookie loaded with milk and semi-sweet chips, toffee bits and pecans.

1 cup butter, softened

1 1/2 cups brown sugar, packed

2 large eggs

2 teaspoons vanilla extract

2 1/2 cups all-purpose flour

1 teaspoon baking powder

1/4 teaspoon salt

1 cup milk chocolate chips

1/2 cup semisweet chocolate chips

2/3 cup toffee bits

1 cup chopped pecans

Preheat oven to 350 degrees. Grease two cookie sheets.

In a medium bowl, cream together butter and sugar. Beat in eggs, one at a time, then stir in vanilla. Combine flour, baking powder and salt; stir into creamed mixture. Fold in milk chocolate and semisweet chips, toffee bits and pecans. Drop by tablespoons onto cookie sheet.

Bake for 10 to 12 minutes in preheated oven. Cool on baking sheet for five minutes before removing to cool completely on wire racks.

Source: www.christmas-cookies.com/recipes/drop-cookie-recipes/minnesota-munchers/?fbclid=IwAR3MlVbUQREvOq92g-Na26NlGrCqC2m4I4rE1LQDGwQ8EItkSBDMVJtpsTk

Melting Moments

It is melt in your mouth time, folks! Melting Moments are a must-make Christmas Cookie! Some also call these Cornstarch Cookies.

1 1/2 cups all purpose flour

1/2 cup cornstarch

1/4 teaspoon salt

1/4 cup powdered sugar

1 cup unsalted butter room temperature

1 teaspoon vanilla extract

Topping:

1 cup powdered sugar sifted

In a medium sized bowl whisk together the flour, cornstarch and salt. Set aside. Beat butter and sugar at medium speed with an electric mixer until light and fluffy.

Mix in the vanilla extract. Add the flour mixture that you prepared earlier, and mix until everything is well incorporated. Divide dough into 2-3 equal portions.

Transfer the each dough portion onto separate piece of plastic wrap and roll into a 1-inch diameter log. Tightly twist each end of the plastic wrap to ensure that the dough is tightly enclosed and airtight. Refrigerate for at least one hour or until it is quite firm.

Place parchment paper onto a baking sheet. Slice the shortbread cookie dough into 1/2-inch bites and place onto the prepared baking sheet, spacing about 1-inch apart. Place in the refrigerator to chill at least 30 minutes.

Preheat oven to 350 degrees. Bake until the edges have turned lightly golden brown, about 8 to 10 minutes. Remove from the oven and allow to cool completely.

To finish the bites, sprinkle the tops with powdered sugar. If you prefer, you can just roll the slightly cooled bites in the powdered sugar. Place in an airtight container between sheets of wax paper. They will keep well for about 2 weeks.

Source: www.sugarapron.com/2019/11/25/melting-moments/?fbclid=IwAR1zo4wGdtOfpHDF9mWTmWv0S6CIbY3brzwP8K2aW-U59rBca1W44QgVdhQ

Cranberry Pecan Pinwheel Cookies

1 cup fresh cranberries, rinsed and drained

1/2 cup pecan halves

Zest from one orange

1/4 cup granulated sugar

1 cup butter softened

1 cup granulated sugar

3/4 teaspoon almond extract

1 egg, room temperature

2 1/2 cups all-purpose flour

Combine cranberries, pecans, orange zest, and one quarter cup of sugar in a food processor. Process until the cranberries and pecan have been broken down into very small pieces. Set aside.

Cream butter and sugar together in a large mixing bowl. Mix in the almond extract and egg until well combined. Stir in the flour, mixing just until incorporated.

Divide the cookie dough in half.

Cover a large cutting board with plastic wrap and use another piece of plastic wrap to press out half of the dough into an 8-inch square.

Spread half of the cranberry filling over the dough to within half an inch of the edges.

se the plastic wrap to carefully roll up the dough.

Pinch the edges of the dough to seal. Wrap tightly in plastic wrap and refrigerate for 2 hours up to 48 hours, or until dough is firm. (Repeat with remaining dough and filling.)

Preheat the oven to 375 degrees. Line a large baking sheet with parchment paper and set aside.

Cut 1/4-inch slices from the roll and place on the baking sheet. Bake for 6 to 8 minutes or until the bottoms of the cookies are very lightly browned.

Let cool on the baking sheet for 1 to 2 minutes before moving to a wire rack. Repeat for remaining cookies.

Source: www.momontimeout.com/cranberry-pecan-pinwheel-cookies-recipe/

Cranberry, White Chocolate, Crystallized Ginger Cookies

1/2 cup butter, at room temperature

1/2 cup vegetable shortening

3/4 cup sugar

1/2 cup brown sugar

1 egg

2 teaspoons vanilla

1/2 teaspoon salt

1 teaspoon baking soda

1 3/4 cup flour

2/3 cup dried cranberries

1/2 cup chopped pecans, toasted

1/3 cup crystallized ginger, finely chopped

8 ounces white chocolate, chopped

Preheat oven to 350 degrees. Line baking sheets with parchment and set them aside.

Cream butter, shortening, and sugars. Add egg and vanilla and mix well. Mix in salt and baking soda, then flour.

Stir in cranberries, pecans, ginger, and white chocolate.

Scoop, then roll tablespoonfuls of dough. Place 2-inches apart on baking sheets.

ake for 12-14 minutes or till golden. Cool for a few minutes on the baking sheet then remove the cookies to a wire rack to finish cooling.

Notes: The shortening gives a delightful snap to these cookies. If you use all butter, you'll miss the wonderful texture the shortening provides.

Source: www.thatskinnychickcanbake.com/cranberry-white-chocolate-crystallized-ginger-cookies/?fbclid=IwAR3HZmpM9rjaKSMRfzEacxJnEMhd1RwAytb_Q8eirSd0ODv3MS3UJ_qp4w8

Holiday Sugar Cookie Brittle

1 stick butter, softened

3/4 cup granulated sugar

1 teaspoon vanilla

1 cup flour

1/2 teaspoon baking powder

1 cup red and green M&M's

Cream butter, sugar, and vanilla. Add flour and baking powder and mix thoroughly. (Dough will be powdery.) Stir in M&M's.

Cover large jelly roll pan with foil. Spray with non-stick cooking spray and sprinkle dough evenly on pan. Press dough to cover pan completely.

Bake at 375 degrees for 10-12 minutes.

Cool completely on pan; break into irregular pieces. Store at room temperature.

Source: www.lemontreedwelling.com/holiday-sugar-cookie-brittle/?fbclid=IwAR3X_R9F7y6-tZnS7HUA1vykUuYnQJ8xKQfq1F-gnukmt_ceMTUn79gj6f4

Cherry Kissmas (Christmas) Cookies

These cookies are a very pretty cherry cookie with chocolate kisses on top.

1 cup butter, softened

1 cup powdered sugar

1/2 teaspoon salt

3 teaspoons maraschino cherry juice

1 teaspoon vanilla extract

5 to 6 drops red food coloring, optional, but helps with color

2 1/4 cups all-purpose flour

3/4 cup chopped maraschino cherries

24 chocolate kisses

Pre-heat oven 350 degrees and line a baking sheet with parchment paper.

In a large bowl , beat butter, powdered sugar and salt until fluffy. Slowly add in flour and mix until well combined. Stir in cherries.

Roll dough into 1-inch balls and place on a prepared baking sheet. Bake 8-10 minutes until bottom is golden brown.

Press a chocolate kiss into the center of each cookie, the edges will crinkle.

Let cookies cool on the baking sheet for a few minutes, move to cooling rack. Store in air tight container.

Source: www.wedishitup.com/2152/cherry-kissmas-christmas-cookies/?fbclid=IwAR2uqTZ4TLhGgrkL-pllZ-ukLhpGFm1NN536SmgqtdZBsGZjHLdf-MNj9R4#recipe

Almond Meltaway Cookies

These Almond Meltaway Cookies are a lot like shortbread cookies, with a sweet almond glaze on top. They're soft, sugary, and I promise you'll be hooked after just one bite!

For the cookies:

2 cups all-purpose flour

1/2 teaspoon baking powder

1/4 teaspoon flaked sea salt (or substitute regular table salt)

1 cup unsalted butter, room temperature

3/4 cup granulated sugar

1 large egg

2 teaspoons almond extract

For the almond icing:

1 cup powdered sugar

1 tablespoon milk (or subsitute water)

1 1/2 teaspoons almond extract

Preheat oven to 375 degrees. Line a baking sheet with parchment paper or a silpat. Set aside.

In a medium bowl, whisk together flour, baking powder and salt. Set aside.

In a stand mixer, beat butter and sugar until light and fluffy. Add egg and almond extract, mixing until combined. Add flour mixture 1/2 cup at a time, mixing until completely combined.

Roll 1 tablespoon of dough into small circles and then press with hands (or with the bottom of a cup) into a disk shape. Place on prepared baking sheet.

Bake for 8 minutes. The cookies will not look browned or cooked, but they are! Remove from oven and let cookies rest on baking sheet for 5 minutes. Then, transfer to a wire rack to cool completely.

To Ice: In a small bowl, whisk together powdered sugar, milk and almond extract — until smooth. Using a spoon, smooth icing onto the top of each cookie and let set for 10 minutes, or until hardened. Store in the fridge, let come to room temperature when ready to serve.

Source: www.thenovicechefblog.com/almond-meltaway-cookies/?fbclid=IwAR1nZnR-vUYr2w1sj3syQfSRk5hb6-PCZeMuOcjyYxdYyvobpX_OeIGccgc

Eggnog Cookies

Eggnog cookies are festive, sweet cookies that melt in your mouth. They are soft and fluffy that tastes incredibly like eggnog and drizzled with a sweet eggnog glaze.

Cookies:

1 cup unsalted butter room temperature

1/2 cup brown sugar

3/4 cup white granulated sugar

1/4 teaspoon salt

2 1/2 cups all purpose flour

1/2 teaspoon ground nutmeg

1/2 teaspoon ground cinnamon

1 teaspoon baking powder

2 egg yolks

1/2 cup eggnog

1 teaspoon rum extract

Icing:

1 cup powdered sugar

1/4 teaspoon ground nutmeg

2 tablespoons eggnog, warmed

Take butter and eggs out of the refrigerator and leave it on the counter to get to room temperature for 30-45 minutes.

When the eggs are at room temperature, separate egg yolks from egg whites. (You can discard egg whites or use it to make an egg-white omelet or something else.)

Prepare cookie dough:

Preheat oven to 350 degrees and line a cookie sheet with parchment paper.

Beat butter and sugars together for a couple of minutes in an electric mixer on medium-high speed. Scrape sides and bottom of the bowl and beat for another minute. Beat in rum extract and egg yolks. Lower the speed to low and mix in flour, baking powder, cinnamon, nutmeg, salt and eggnog. Beat just until combined. Turn off the mixer, scrape sides and bottom of the bowl and make sure that all ingredients are mixed evenly.

Use a cooking scoop (preferably #50) to scoop cookie dough and quickly but gently roll it into a ball. Place all rolled cookie dough onto the prepare baking sheet about 2-inches apart.

Bake for 11-13 minutes, depending on the size of the cookie. Cool cookies on a wire rack before adding icing.

Place powdered sugar and ground nutmeg into a wide and shallow bowl. Warm up eggnog for only a few seconds (until hot but not too hot where it's boiling) in a microwave and mix it into the powdered sugar. Keep whisking until the icing in completely smooth.

Drizzle the icing over cooled cookies.

Source: www.willcookforsmiles.com/eggnog-cookies/?fbclid=IwAR0exQNg6viZSRSG-Z9O0ENYeMPq4jpGfZv_Qhvmlu1RQcowAHa_azE0T18

Ginger Molasses Cookies

Molasses cookies that are soft and chewy on the inside and crisp around the edges. Full of delicious ginger flavor and taste just like Christmas! Drizzle or dip part-way in white chocolate for the ultimate holiday cookie! Decorate after dipping half of cookie with edible holly leaves and red berries or other decorations.

3/4 cup butter, softened

1 cup light brown sugar, packed

1 large egg

1/4 cup molasses

2 1/4 cups all-purpose flour

2 teaspoons baking soda

1 teaspoon ground cinnamon

1 teaspoon ground ginger

1/2 teaspoon ground cloves

1/4 teaspoon fine sea salt

1/4 cup granulated sugar (for rolling the cookies)

Optional: white chocolate melting wafers (for dipping), sprinkles

Preheat the oven to 375 degrees. Line a baking sheet with parchment paper and set aside. Combine the butter and sugar in a large bowl. Cream for one minute, or until fluffy. Add in the egg and beat until smooth. Next add in the molasses and mix until combined.

Place the flour, baking soda, cinnamon, ginger, cloves and salt into a sifter (if you don't have a sifter, whisk in a bowl), and then add to the butter mixture. Mix with a spoon, just until combined. Be careful not to over mix. Refrigerate dough 10-15 minutes.

Using a medium cookie scoop (or about 1 1/2 tablespoons), roll the cookie dough into a ball. Place the granulated sugar into a shallow bowl and then roll the dough into the sugar. Place on the baking sheet, about 2-inches apart.

Bake 8-10 minutes and let cool on the pan 5 minutes before moving to a cooling rack.

Dip half the cookies in melted white chocolate half way if desired and place on wax paper or parchment paper if desired. Allow to harden.

Note: If I want a good crackle, I typically place them on the top rack of the oven. Then make sure to tap the pan on the counter when you pull them out.

To store: These cookies will stay fresh in an airtight container for up to 3 days.

Freezing dough: Scoop the dough into balls, then flash freeze on a baking sheet until hard (about 30 minutes). Then add to a freezer bag and freeze for up to 3 months.

Baking from frozen: Let the frozen dough balls sit on the baking sheet as the oven preheats. Then bake as directed, adding 1-2 minutes to the original baking time if needed.

Source: www.iheartnaptime.net/soft-molasses-cookies/?fbclid=IwAR3dZ7BLADNKdHvnGPjE0mHelVW46fTII1YFvpJZHz-zcWVn4MxJARrDBfs#recipe

Grandma's No Bake Cookies

Grandma's old fashioned no-bake cookies are so simple to make! Packed with chocolate flavor and oatmeal for a satisfying and easy treat that everyone loves!

1/2 cup salted butter

1 3/4 cups brown sugar

4 tablespoon unsweetened cocoa powder

1/2 cup 2% milk

1 teaspoon vanilla extract

1/2 cup creamy peanut butter

3 cups quick cooking oats, not old fashioned

Line 2 baking sheets with parchment or wax paper and set aside. In a medium saucepan over medium-high heat melt butter. Add brown sugar and stir to combine. Add cocoa, milk, and vanilla extract and mix to combine.

Allow the mixture to come to a rolling boil and cook for 1 minute.

Remove from the heat and add the peanut butter and stir until it melts in and is combined.

Next, add the oats and stir to combine with a wooden spoon or silicone spatula.

Use a medium cookie scoop or tablespoon to drop batter 1-inch apart on the cookie sheet about 15 cookies per sheet.

Allow the cookies to cool and set. You can also set them up in the refrigerator for about 30 minutes if you would like them to cool quickly.

Note: Easily double this recipe to have more on hand or to give out as gifts.

Only use quick cooking oats (not old fashioned oats). Please pay attention to the packaging as they are very easy to confuse one for the other.

Make sure that you use unsweetened cocoa powder and not dutch process.

You can quicken your set up time by placing these in the refrigerator for 30 minutes.

These can be frozen, see my tips above.

Source: www.thecountrycook.net/grandmas-no-bake-cookies/?fbclid=IwAR2x34Pttl40fQO9xl6u9MpEUpMOip1rIJX7cMGMS53cjNlgA-B1wj56TuQ#recipe

Peppermint Snowball Cookies

Buttery peppermint shortbread cookies rolled in powdered sugar and sprinkles with crushed candy canes.

1 cup butter, softened

2/3 cup powdered sugar, plus more for rolling

1/2 cup candy canes crushed

1 teaspoon pure vanilla extract

1/2 teaspoon salt

2 cup flour

Line two baking sheets with parchment paper and preheat oven to 350 degrees.

In the bowl of a stand mixer, beat together butter and sugar. Add crushed candy canes, vanilla and salt. Gradually add flour, scraping down sides as necessary.

Use a tablespoon to measure cookie dough and roll into a ball. Bake for about 10 minutes or until bottoms are light golden brown. Let cool 5 minutes and then roll in powdered sugar. Let cool completely and roll in powdered sugar again. Sprinkle with crushed candy canes. Store tightly covered for up to three days.

Source: www.number-2-pencil.com/peppermint-snowball-cookies/?fbclid=IwAR3VY-kKuSlLET4LPggsxbVnhpJYoLM-Y1XAHlwPeXLhVFZ9MBIfYcjojDo

Cranberry Orange Cookies

For the cookies:

3/4 cup salted butter, softened

1 cup sugar

1 egg

2 cups all-purpose flour

1 1/2 teaspoon baking powder

1/4 teaspoon baking soda

1/2 cup dried cranberries, finely chopped

1 tablespoon orange zest

For the rolling sugar:

1/2 cup sugar

1 tablespoon orange zest

Preheat oven to 350 degrees.

Using an electric mixer, mix butter and 1 cup sugar until light and fluffy. Add egg.

In a separate bowl, combine flour, baking powder, and baking soda. Add to butter mixture and mix until just combined. Fold in cranberries and 1 tablespoon orange zest. Chill dough while you make orange sugar.

Combine 1/2 cup sugar and 1 tablespoon orange zest. Use your fingers to rub the 2 together until everything is combined and mixture is fragrant.

Shape dough into 1-inch balls and roll in orange sugar. Place on baking sheet and flatten slightly.

Bake 10 - 13 minutes or until lightly golden. Cool on wire racks.

Source: www.fakeginger.com/cranberry-orange-cookies/?fbclid=IwAR1slktYTZ96Q_ZIQnY8EcVW9zcF_5PbFfsGByptvov4Dmk-AIUU9gJ4oRk

Santa's Whiskers Cookies

The merriest of all Christmas cookies! Santa's Whiskers Cookies are soft slice and bake cookies flavored with almond, studded with cherries, and rolled in coconut.

3/4 cup unsalted butter, softened to room temperature

2/3 cup granulated sugar

1 large egg, at room temperature

1 teaspoon pure vanilla extract

1/2 teaspoon almond extract

2 cups all-purpose flour (spoon and leveled)

1/4 teaspoon salt

3/4 cup finely chopped maraschino cherries (or use a mix of green and red)

1 cup sweetened shredded coconut, for rolling

Optional: one 4-ounce white chocolate baking bar and extra coconut for topping

In a large bowl using a hand-held mixer or stand mixer fitted with a paddle attachment, beat the butter and granulated sugar together on medium-high speed until combined and creamy, about 2 minutes. Beat in the egg, vanilla extract, and almond extract on high speed. Scrape down the sides and bottom of the bowl as needed, and continue to beat until fully combined. On low speed, beat in the flour and salt until combined. The cookie dough will be thick and slightly sticky. Switch to low speed and beat in the cherries just until combined. Too much beating will turn the cookie dough pink. (Which isn't necessarily a bad thing!)

Turn the dough out onto a floured work surface and, with floured hands, divide or cut into two. Shape each half into an 8-inch log, about 2 1/2 inches in diameter. The measurements don't have to be exact. Roll each log in the shredded coconut. Tightly wrap the logs in plastic wrap and chill in the refrigerator for at least 3 hours and up to 5 days. Chilling is mandatory for this cookie dough. I prefer to chill mine for 4 hours or even overnight — the colder the dough, the thicker the cookies.

Preheat oven to 350 degrees. Line two large baking sheets with parchment paper or silicone baking mats. (Always recommended for cookies.) Set aside.

Slice each log into 12 equally thick cookies and place cookies on baking sheets about 2 inches apart.

Bake the cookies for 13-14 minutes or until brown around the edges. Remove from the oven and allow cookies to cool on the baking sheet for 5 minutes before transferring to a wire rack to cool completely.

If desired, drizzle the cooled cookies with white chocolate. Melt the chopped white chocolate in a double boiler or in the microwave in 15-second increments, stopping and stirring after each until completely smooth. Drizzle on the cookies. Sprinkle with extra coconut, if desired. Allow chocolate to set completely in the refrigerator for 20 minutes or at room temperature for 30 minutes.

Cookies without chocolate will stay fresh covered at room temperature for 1 week. Cookies with chocolate will stay fresh covered at room temperature for 3 days or in the refrigerator for 1 week.

Notes: Make Ahead Instructions: Baked cookies freeze well up to 3 months. Thaw overnight in the refrigerator and bring to room temperature, if desired, before serving. You can make/assemble the cookie dough logs and chill in the refrigerator for up to 5 days (see step 2). Cookie dough logs freeze well too, up to 3 months. Allow the logs to thaw overnight in the refrigerator then continue with step 3.

Cherries: I used maraschino cherries and green candied cherries — I found the green cherries in the holiday section of my regular grocery store. If you can't get your hands on green cherries, just use red maraschino cherries or add some salted or unsalted pistachios or green sprinkles. Dried cranberries or dried cherries are a wonderful substitute for the red cherries too! Stick with around 3/4 cup — 1 cup total add-ins. If using maraschino cherries packed in juice, lightly blot before or after chopping.

Nuts: Santa's Whiskers Cookies typically contain nuts, but I skipped the nuts in this recipe. If desired, use half chopped pecans, walnuts, almonds, or pistachios and half chopped cherries. Stick with around 3/4 cup — 1 cup total add-ins.

Source: www.sallysbakingaddiction.com/santas-whiskers-cookies/

Cinnamon Spice Palmiers

These light and crisp pastry cookies come together with puff pastry dough, sugar, spices, and a hint of orange zest. For a quick and easy variation, use store-bought puff pastry or try homemade rough puff pastry dough.

Dough:

1 store-bought frozen and thawed puff pastry (2 sheets)

Sugar spice mixture for rolling and filling:

1 cup granulated sugar

2 1/2 teaspoons ground cinnamon

1 teaspoon ground nutmeg

1 teaspoon ground cardamom

2 teaspoons orange zest

Dough: Prepare store-bought frozen puff pastry by making sure it's thawed.

Sugar Spice Mixture: Combine the granulated sugar, cinnamon, nutmeg, and cardamom. Evenly divide mixture into 2 bowls. Stir orange zest into half. The 1st half without the orange zest will be used for rolling out the dough in the next step. The 2nd half with the orange zest will be used for filling the rolled out dough in step 4.

Sprinkle a generous amount of the 1st sugar and spice mixture (the one without the orange) onto a large work surface. Coat rolling pin with mixture as best you can.

Remove dough from the refrigerator and, if using homemade rough puff pastry, cut in half. If using thawed store-bought puff pastry, which is typically two 9-inch square sheets of dough, work with 1 sheet at a time and unfold the sheet you'll work with first. Place 2nd half of dough back in the refrigerator. Always best to keep dough cold before working with it. Roll dough into a 10-inch square, sprinkling more sugar spice mixture onto the dough as much as necessary to prevent the rolling pin from sticking. Do your best to keep the edges straight and do your best to smooth out the creases if using store-bought dough. Use a bench scraper, sharp knife, or pizza cutter to cut uneven edges if necessary.

Filling and shaping: Sprinkle half of the 2nd half of sugar spice mixture (the one with the orange zest) evenly on top. Run rolling pin over the sugar spice filling to press it down into the dough as best you can. Cut a tiny slit in the very center of the bottom edge of the square. This is a visual mark for you so you know where the center is. Slowly and tightly roll the left edge into the center. Slowly and tightly roll the right edge into the center. Carefully wrap "log" tightly in plastic wrap or parchment paper.

Repeat steps with 2nd half of dough. Save any excess sugar spice mixture left on your work surface to sprinkle on cookies before baking. Chill "logs" for 30 minutes or up to 2 days in the refrigerator.

Preheat oven to 400 degrees. Line 2-3 baking sheets with silicone baking mats or parchment paper.

Remove logs from the refrigerator and unwrap. Slice off the rounded ends so each end is straight and even. Slice each log into 3/8 inch (just under 1/2 inch) thick slices. If the logs or cookies unravel as you shape the cookies, which is bound to happen, re-roll back together. You'll have around 36-40 evenly sliced cookies. Arrange 2 inches apart on prepared baking sheets and sprinkle any leftover excess sugar spice evenly mixture on top of each.

Bake, rotate, finish baking: Bake for 8-9 minutes. Cookies will be beginning to puff up/expand in the oven. Remove from the oven and flip each over. If cookies have lost shape, use a fork or spoon to roll/tighten back together. Continue baking for 10-12 minutes or until golden brown. (Note: If using store-bought puff pastry, the time may be closer to 8 extra minutes instead of 10-12. Just bake until golden brown.)

Remove from the oven and cool for 5 minutes on the baking sheets before transferring to a wire rack to cool completely. Or enjoy the cookies warm.

Cover and store leftover pastry cookies for up to 1 week at room temperature.

Notes: Make Ahead and Freezing Instructions: The shaped logs can be refrigerated for up to 2 days in the refrigerator. You can also freeze the logs for up to 1 month. Thaw logs in the refrigerator before continuing with last steps. (Note: I find there aren't quite as many flaky layers in the baked cookies after freezing/thawing the logs and the sugar coating may become wet as it thaws.)

Plain Cinnamon Sugar: You can skip the nutmeg, cardamom, and orange zest for plain cinnamon sugar palmiers.

Source: www.sallysbakingaddiction.com/cinnamon-spice-palmiers/

Butternuts

These butternut cookies are a very simple recipe but packed with lots of flavor! Make plenty to share with friends and family.

3/4 cup butter, room temperature plus 1 tablespoon

1/2 cup powdered sugar

1/4 teaspoon salt

1 3/4 cups all-purpose flour

1 package butterscotch chips, 6 ounces

1 cup finely chopped pecans

Rum glaze:

3 cups powdered sugar

3 to 4 tablespoon milk or water

1 teaspoon rum extract

Topping:

1/2 cup chopped pecans

Cream butter with powdered sugar and salt until light and fluffy. Blend in flour; mix well. Add butterscotch chips and 1 cup finely chopped pecans. Mix well by hand.

Shape dough, a scant teaspoonful at a time, into balls. Place 1-inch apart on ungreased cookie sheet.

Bake in 325 degrees oven for 15- 20 minutes or until firm but not brown. Let cool on wire racks.

Make rum glaze. Mix the powdered sugar, rum extract, and milk until smooth.

You can either dip the cookies in the glaze or use a spoon to pour over cookies.

Sprinkle with chopped pecans and allow the glaze to set up.

Source: www.justapinch.com/print/dessert/cookies/butternuts.html?ttl=1638399750

Peppermint Meringue Cookies

Melt in your mouth Peppermint Meringue Cookies dipped in dark chocolate!

4 egg whites, room temperature

1 tablespoon white vinegar

1 tablespoon cornstarch

1 cup granulated sugar

1/2 teaspoon peppermint extract

10 ounces Ghirardelli dark chocolate wafers, melted

3 peppermint candy canes, crushed (optional)

In a clean, dry mixing bowl, whisk the egg whites for 30 seconds until frothy. Add in vinegar and cornstarch, whisk with electric mixer for 1 minute. While beating, slowly add the sugar in a steady stream. Add peppermint extract.

Beat for 4 minutes on high until stiff peaks form.

Spoon into a large pastry bag with tip, pipe on parchment paper lined baking sheets.

Bake in a 200 degree oven for 80 minutes. Turn oven off and allow meringues to set 4 hours or overnight.

Once set, dip the bottoms into melted chocolate, add crushed candy canes, and return to parchment paper to set.

Note: Typically if your meringues crack it means your oven temperature is too high. Be sure to use an oven thermometer if this persists. It can also happen with changes in temperature, so don't peek on those meringues while baking, as opening the oven can cause cracks.

When stored properly, meringue cookies will last about two weeks. I don't recommend freezing meringue cookies. Store in airtight container at room temperature.

Once baked, meringues should be light and crisp, but not browned. You will know when they are done when the meringue cookie can easily be lifted from a piece of parchment paper and the bottoms are dry.

Source: www.shugarysweets.com/meringue-cookies/?fbclid=IwAR36PeL80URvWfEN_osti0MPNdBuuEivQJNbYYerC25MNHSaJIj1mk9cN7U

Iced Gingerbread Oatmeal Cookies

These iced gingerbread oatmeal cookies are chewy, soft, and brimming with gingerbread flavor from molasses, ginger, cinnamon, nutmeg, and cloves. If dipped lightly, the icing will set so you can stack, transport, and/or gift the cookies.

2 cups old-fashioned whole rolled oats

1 2/3 cups all-purpose flour (spoon and leveled)

1 teaspoon baking soda

1/2 teaspoon salt

2 teaspoons ground ginger

1 1/2 teaspoons ground cinnamon

1/2 teaspoon ground nutmeg

1/4 teaspoon ground cloves

3/4 cup unsalted butter, softened to room temperature

1 cup packed light or dark brown sugar

1/4 cup granulated sugar

1 large egg, at room temperature

1/4 cup unsulphured dark molasses

Icing:

1 1/2 cups sifted confectioners' sugar

1/4 teaspoon pure vanilla extract

1 1/2 to 2 tablespoons milk

Small pinch each: ground cinnamon and ground ginger, plus extra cinnamon for garnish if desired