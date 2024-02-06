Christmas cookies galore

Every year I look forward to the annual cookie recipe column in early December. I start looking for recipes that I want to try early in the season and compile them into a file and then can hardly wait to share them with you. For many years running now, the cookie column is the longest of the year and probably one of the more popular ones for sure.
If you have the opportunity, be sure to go online to read the complete column as you won't want to miss any of the cookie recipes to try this Christmas season.
Have fun baking and trying new cookie recipes this year.
There's no doubt Santa will love these easy Hot Chocolate Cookies!
Put the chopped chocolate in a heatproof bowl and set over a saucepan filled with a few inches of simmering water over low heat. Let melt, three to four minutes, then stir until smooth. Remove the bowl from the pan and let cool slightly.
Combine the flour, hot cocoa mix, espresso powder, baking powder, baking soda and salt in a medium bowl and whisk to get rid of any lumps.
Combine the butter and sugar in a large bowl and beat with a mixer on medium-high speed until light and smooth, two to three minutes. Add the eggs, one at a time, and beat until combined. Beat in the vanilla. With the mixer on low speed, gradually add the melted chocolate. Increase the speed to medium high and beat until smooth and light, about 1 minute. With the mixer on low speed, add the flour mixture and beat until just combined, 30 seconds to one minute. Stir in the white chocolate chips. Cover the dough and refrigerate until it just begins to firm up, about 30 minutes.
Preheat the oven to 350 degrees. Line two baking sheets with parchment paper. Scoop the dough into balls (about 1 tablespoon each) and place on the baking sheets, about 2 inches apart. Bake until the edges just begin to set, nine to 10 minutes.
Remove from the oven and place a marshmallow half on the center of each cookie, cut-side down. Continue baking until the edges of the cookies are set and the marshmallows are stuck on, two to three minutes more. Let cool five minutes on the pans; remove to racks to cool completely.
Source: www.thepioneerwoman.com/food-cooking/recipes/a37896975/hot-chocolate-cookies-recipe/
Peculiar looking flourless cookies. For rum-packed flavor try using 2 teaspoons rum extract in place of the vanilla.
Melt butter or margarine in heavy skillet. Add slightly beaten eggs. Stir in dates, sugar, salt and vanilla. Cook over low heat stirring constantly until thick and well blended.
Have ready crisp rice cereal and chopped nuts in large bowl. Stir cooked mixture into them until coated.
Chill. Put by teaspoonful on cookie sheet. Chill again. When cold roll in crisp rice crumb and coconut mixture or powdered sugar.
Source: www.allrecipes.com/recipe/9942/frying-pan-cookies/?fbclid=IwAR26VDHsDdZfWz-8RsM2IuWBWzXcVC6RBv5seyW9WaNHC0vDC-owmlTdCfM
A chewy, chocolate chip cookie loaded with milk and semi-sweet chips, toffee bits and pecans.
Preheat oven to 350 degrees. Grease two cookie sheets.
In a medium bowl, cream together butter and sugar. Beat in eggs, one at a time, then stir in vanilla. Combine flour, baking powder and salt; stir into creamed mixture. Fold in milk chocolate and semisweet chips, toffee bits and pecans. Drop by tablespoons onto cookie sheet.
Bake for 10 to 12 minutes in preheated oven. Cool on baking sheet for five minutes before removing to cool completely on wire racks.
Source: www.christmas-cookies.com/recipes/drop-cookie-recipes/minnesota-munchers/?fbclid=IwAR3MlVbUQREvOq92g-Na26NlGrCqC2m4I4rE1LQDGwQ8EItkSBDMVJtpsTk
It is melt in your mouth time, folks! Melting Moments are a must-make Christmas Cookie! Some also call these Cornstarch Cookies.
Topping:
In a medium sized bowl whisk together the flour, cornstarch and salt. Set aside. Beat butter and sugar at medium speed with an electric mixer until light and fluffy.
Mix in the vanilla extract. Add the flour mixture that you prepared earlier, and mix until everything is well incorporated. Divide dough into 2-3 equal portions.
Transfer the each dough portion onto separate piece of plastic wrap and roll into a 1-inch diameter log. Tightly twist each end of the plastic wrap to ensure that the dough is tightly enclosed and airtight. Refrigerate for at least one hour or until it is quite firm.
Place parchment paper onto a baking sheet. Slice the shortbread cookie dough into 1/2-inch bites and place onto the prepared baking sheet, spacing about 1-inch apart. Place in the refrigerator to chill at least 30 minutes.
Preheat oven to 350 degrees. Bake until the edges have turned lightly golden brown, about 8 to 10 minutes. Remove from the oven and allow to cool completely.
To finish the bites, sprinkle the tops with powdered sugar. If you prefer, you can just roll the slightly cooled bites in the powdered sugar. Place in an airtight container between sheets of wax paper. They will keep well for about 2 weeks.
Source: www.sugarapron.com/2019/11/25/melting-moments/?fbclid=IwAR1zo4wGdtOfpHDF9mWTmWv0S6CIbY3brzwP8K2aW-U59rBca1W44QgVdhQ
Combine cranberries, pecans, orange zest, and one quarter cup of sugar in a food processor. Process until the cranberries and pecan have been broken down into very small pieces. Set aside.
Cream butter and sugar together in a large mixing bowl. Mix in the almond extract and egg until well combined. Stir in the flour, mixing just until incorporated.
Divide the cookie dough in half.
Cover a large cutting board with plastic wrap and use another piece of plastic wrap to press out half of the dough into an 8-inch square.
Spread half of the cranberry filling over the dough to within half an inch of the edges.
se the plastic wrap to carefully roll up the dough.
Pinch the edges of the dough to seal. Wrap tightly in plastic wrap and refrigerate for 2 hours up to 48 hours, or until dough is firm. (Repeat with remaining dough and filling.)
Preheat the oven to 375 degrees. Line a large baking sheet with parchment paper and set aside.
Cut 1/4-inch slices from the roll and place on the baking sheet. Bake for 6 to 8 minutes or until the bottoms of the cookies are very lightly browned.
Let cool on the baking sheet for 1 to 2 minutes before moving to a wire rack. Repeat for remaining cookies.
Source: www.momontimeout.com/cranberry-pecan-pinwheel-cookies-recipe/
Preheat oven to 350 degrees. Line baking sheets with parchment and set them aside.
Cream butter, shortening, and sugars. Add egg and vanilla and mix well. Mix in salt and baking soda, then flour.
Stir in cranberries, pecans, ginger, and white chocolate.
Scoop, then roll tablespoonfuls of dough. Place 2-inches apart on baking sheets.
ake for 12-14 minutes or till golden. Cool for a few minutes on the baking sheet then remove the cookies to a wire rack to finish cooling.
Notes: The shortening gives a delightful snap to these cookies. If you use all butter, you'll miss the wonderful texture the shortening provides.
Source: www.thatskinnychickcanbake.com/cranberry-white-chocolate-crystallized-ginger-cookies/?fbclid=IwAR3HZmpM9rjaKSMRfzEacxJnEMhd1RwAytb_Q8eirSd0ODv3MS3UJ_qp4w8
Cream butter, sugar, and vanilla. Add flour and baking powder and mix thoroughly. (Dough will be powdery.) Stir in M&M's.
Cover large jelly roll pan with foil. Spray with non-stick cooking spray and sprinkle dough evenly on pan. Press dough to cover pan completely.
Bake at 375 degrees for 10-12 minutes.
Cool completely on pan; break into irregular pieces. Store at room temperature.
Source: www.lemontreedwelling.com/holiday-sugar-cookie-brittle/?fbclid=IwAR3X_R9F7y6-tZnS7HUA1vykUuYnQJ8xKQfq1F-gnukmt_ceMTUn79gj6f4
These cookies are a very pretty cherry cookie with chocolate kisses on top.
24 chocolate kisses
Pre-heat oven 350 degrees and line a baking sheet with parchment paper.
In a large bowl , beat butter, powdered sugar and salt until fluffy. Slowly add in flour and mix until well combined. Stir in cherries.
Roll dough into 1-inch balls and place on a prepared baking sheet. Bake 8-10 minutes until bottom is golden brown.
Press a chocolate kiss into the center of each cookie, the edges will crinkle.
Let cookies cool on the baking sheet for a few minutes, move to cooling rack. Store in air tight container.
Source: www.wedishitup.com/2152/cherry-kissmas-christmas-cookies/?fbclid=IwAR2uqTZ4TLhGgrkL-pllZ-ukLhpGFm1NN536SmgqtdZBsGZjHLdf-MNj9R4#recipe
These Almond Meltaway Cookies are a lot like shortbread cookies, with a sweet almond glaze on top. They're soft, sugary, and I promise you'll be hooked after just one bite!
For the cookies:
For the almond icing:
Preheat oven to 375 degrees. Line a baking sheet with parchment paper or a silpat. Set aside.
In a medium bowl, whisk together flour, baking powder and salt. Set aside.
In a stand mixer, beat butter and sugar until light and fluffy. Add egg and almond extract, mixing until combined. Add flour mixture 1/2 cup at a time, mixing until completely combined.
Roll 1 tablespoon of dough into small circles and then press with hands (or with the bottom of a cup) into a disk shape. Place on prepared baking sheet.
Bake for 8 minutes. The cookies will not look browned or cooked, but they are! Remove from oven and let cookies rest on baking sheet for 5 minutes. Then, transfer to a wire rack to cool completely.
To Ice: In a small bowl, whisk together powdered sugar, milk and almond extract — until smooth. Using a spoon, smooth icing onto the top of each cookie and let set for 10 minutes, or until hardened. Store in the fridge, let come to room temperature when ready to serve.
Source: www.thenovicechefblog.com/almond-meltaway-cookies/?fbclid=IwAR1nZnR-vUYr2w1sj3syQfSRk5hb6-PCZeMuOcjyYxdYyvobpX_OeIGccgc
Eggnog cookies are festive, sweet cookies that melt in your mouth. They are soft and fluffy that tastes incredibly like eggnog and drizzled with a sweet eggnog glaze.
Cookies:
Icing:
Take butter and eggs out of the refrigerator and leave it on the counter to get to room temperature for 30-45 minutes.
When the eggs are at room temperature, separate egg yolks from egg whites. (You can discard egg whites or use it to make an egg-white omelet or something else.)
Prepare cookie dough:
Preheat oven to 350 degrees and line a cookie sheet with parchment paper.
Beat butter and sugars together for a couple of minutes in an electric mixer on medium-high speed. Scrape sides and bottom of the bowl and beat for another minute. Beat in rum extract and egg yolks. Lower the speed to low and mix in flour, baking powder, cinnamon, nutmeg, salt and eggnog. Beat just until combined. Turn off the mixer, scrape sides and bottom of the bowl and make sure that all ingredients are mixed evenly.
Use a cooking scoop (preferably #50) to scoop cookie dough and quickly but gently roll it into a ball. Place all rolled cookie dough onto the prepare baking sheet about 2-inches apart.
Bake for 11-13 minutes, depending on the size of the cookie. Cool cookies on a wire rack before adding icing.
Place powdered sugar and ground nutmeg into a wide and shallow bowl. Warm up eggnog for only a few seconds (until hot but not too hot where it's boiling) in a microwave and mix it into the powdered sugar. Keep whisking until the icing in completely smooth.
Drizzle the icing over cooled cookies.
Source: www.willcookforsmiles.com/eggnog-cookies/?fbclid=IwAR0exQNg6viZSRSG-Z9O0ENYeMPq4jpGfZv_Qhvmlu1RQcowAHa_azE0T18
Molasses cookies that are soft and chewy on the inside and crisp around the edges. Full of delicious ginger flavor and taste just like Christmas! Drizzle or dip part-way in white chocolate for the ultimate holiday cookie! Decorate after dipping half of cookie with edible holly leaves and red berries or other decorations.
Preheat the oven to 375 degrees. Line a baking sheet with parchment paper and set aside. Combine the butter and sugar in a large bowl. Cream for one minute, or until fluffy. Add in the egg and beat until smooth. Next add in the molasses and mix until combined.
Place the flour, baking soda, cinnamon, ginger, cloves and salt into a sifter (if you don't have a sifter, whisk in a bowl), and then add to the butter mixture. Mix with a spoon, just until combined. Be careful not to over mix. Refrigerate dough 10-15 minutes.
Using a medium cookie scoop (or about 1 1/2 tablespoons), roll the cookie dough into a ball. Place the granulated sugar into a shallow bowl and then roll the dough into the sugar. Place on the baking sheet, about 2-inches apart.
Bake 8-10 minutes and let cool on the pan 5 minutes before moving to a cooling rack.
Dip half the cookies in melted white chocolate half way if desired and place on wax paper or parchment paper if desired. Allow to harden.
Note: If I want a good crackle, I typically place them on the top rack of the oven. Then make sure to tap the pan on the counter when you pull them out.
To store: These cookies will stay fresh in an airtight container for up to 3 days.
Freezing dough: Scoop the dough into balls, then flash freeze on a baking sheet until hard (about 30 minutes). Then add to a freezer bag and freeze for up to 3 months.
Baking from frozen: Let the frozen dough balls sit on the baking sheet as the oven preheats. Then bake as directed, adding 1-2 minutes to the original baking time if needed.
Source: www.iheartnaptime.net/soft-molasses-cookies/?fbclid=IwAR3dZ7BLADNKdHvnGPjE0mHelVW46fTII1YFvpJZHz-zcWVn4MxJARrDBfs#recipe
Grandma's No Bake Cookies
Grandma's old fashioned no-bake cookies are so simple to make! Packed with chocolate flavor and oatmeal for a satisfying and easy treat that everyone loves!
Line 2 baking sheets with parchment or wax paper and set aside. In a medium saucepan over medium-high heat melt butter. Add brown sugar and stir to combine. Add cocoa, milk, and vanilla extract and mix to combine.
Allow the mixture to come to a rolling boil and cook for 1 minute.
Remove from the heat and add the peanut butter and stir until it melts in and is combined.
Next, add the oats and stir to combine with a wooden spoon or silicone spatula.
Use a medium cookie scoop or tablespoon to drop batter 1-inch apart on the cookie sheet about 15 cookies per sheet.
Allow the cookies to cool and set. You can also set them up in the refrigerator for about 30 minutes if you would like them to cool quickly.
Note: Easily double this recipe to have more on hand or to give out as gifts.
Only use quick cooking oats (not old fashioned oats). Please pay attention to the packaging as they are very easy to confuse one for the other.
Make sure that you use unsweetened cocoa powder and not dutch process.
You can quicken your set up time by placing these in the refrigerator for 30 minutes.
These can be frozen, see my tips above.
Source: www.thecountrycook.net/grandmas-no-bake-cookies/?fbclid=IwAR2x34Pttl40fQO9xl6u9MpEUpMOip1rIJX7cMGMS53cjNlgA-B1wj56TuQ#recipe
Peppermint Snowball Cookies
Buttery peppermint shortbread cookies rolled in powdered sugar and sprinkles with crushed candy canes.
Line two baking sheets with parchment paper and preheat oven to 350 degrees.
In the bowl of a stand mixer, beat together butter and sugar. Add crushed candy canes, vanilla and salt. Gradually add flour, scraping down sides as necessary.
Use a tablespoon to measure cookie dough and roll into a ball. Bake for about 10 minutes or until bottoms are light golden brown. Let cool 5 minutes and then roll in powdered sugar. Let cool completely and roll in powdered sugar again. Sprinkle with crushed candy canes. Store tightly covered for up to three days.
Source: www.number-2-pencil.com/peppermint-snowball-cookies/?fbclid=IwAR3VY-kKuSlLET4LPggsxbVnhpJYoLM-Y1XAHlwPeXLhVFZ9MBIfYcjojDo
Cranberry Orange Cookies
For the cookies:
For the rolling sugar:
Preheat oven to 350 degrees.
Using an electric mixer, mix butter and 1 cup sugar until light and fluffy. Add egg.
In a separate bowl, combine flour, baking powder, and baking soda. Add to butter mixture and mix until just combined. Fold in cranberries and 1 tablespoon orange zest. Chill dough while you make orange sugar.
Combine 1/2 cup sugar and 1 tablespoon orange zest. Use your fingers to rub the 2 together until everything is combined and mixture is fragrant.
Shape dough into 1-inch balls and roll in orange sugar. Place on baking sheet and flatten slightly.
Bake 10 - 13 minutes or until lightly golden. Cool on wire racks.
Source: www.fakeginger.com/cranberry-orange-cookies/?fbclid=IwAR1slktYTZ96Q_ZIQnY8EcVW9zcF_5PbFfsGByptvov4Dmk-AIUU9gJ4oRk
Santa's Whiskers Cookies
The merriest of all Christmas cookies! Santa's Whiskers Cookies are soft slice and bake cookies flavored with almond, studded with cherries, and rolled in coconut.
In a large bowl using a hand-held mixer or stand mixer fitted with a paddle attachment, beat the butter and granulated sugar together on medium-high speed until combined and creamy, about 2 minutes. Beat in the egg, vanilla extract, and almond extract on high speed. Scrape down the sides and bottom of the bowl as needed, and continue to beat until fully combined. On low speed, beat in the flour and salt until combined. The cookie dough will be thick and slightly sticky. Switch to low speed and beat in the cherries just until combined. Too much beating will turn the cookie dough pink. (Which isn't necessarily a bad thing!)
Turn the dough out onto a floured work surface and, with floured hands, divide or cut into two. Shape each half into an 8-inch log, about 2 1/2 inches in diameter. The measurements don't have to be exact. Roll each log in the shredded coconut. Tightly wrap the logs in plastic wrap and chill in the refrigerator for at least 3 hours and up to 5 days. Chilling is mandatory for this cookie dough. I prefer to chill mine for 4 hours or even overnight — the colder the dough, the thicker the cookies.
Preheat oven to 350 degrees. Line two large baking sheets with parchment paper or silicone baking mats. (Always recommended for cookies.) Set aside.
Slice each log into 12 equally thick cookies and place cookies on baking sheets about 2 inches apart.
Bake the cookies for 13-14 minutes or until brown around the edges. Remove from the oven and allow cookies to cool on the baking sheet for 5 minutes before transferring to a wire rack to cool completely.
If desired, drizzle the cooled cookies with white chocolate. Melt the chopped white chocolate in a double boiler or in the microwave in 15-second increments, stopping and stirring after each until completely smooth. Drizzle on the cookies. Sprinkle with extra coconut, if desired. Allow chocolate to set completely in the refrigerator for 20 minutes or at room temperature for 30 minutes.
Cookies without chocolate will stay fresh covered at room temperature for 1 week. Cookies with chocolate will stay fresh covered at room temperature for 3 days or in the refrigerator for 1 week.
Notes: Make Ahead Instructions: Baked cookies freeze well up to 3 months. Thaw overnight in the refrigerator and bring to room temperature, if desired, before serving. You can make/assemble the cookie dough logs and chill in the refrigerator for up to 5 days (see step 2). Cookie dough logs freeze well too, up to 3 months. Allow the logs to thaw overnight in the refrigerator then continue with step 3.
Cherries: I used maraschino cherries and green candied cherries — I found the green cherries in the holiday section of my regular grocery store. If you can't get your hands on green cherries, just use red maraschino cherries or add some salted or unsalted pistachios or green sprinkles. Dried cranberries or dried cherries are a wonderful substitute for the red cherries too! Stick with around 3/4 cup — 1 cup total add-ins. If using maraschino cherries packed in juice, lightly blot before or after chopping.
Nuts: Santa's Whiskers Cookies typically contain nuts, but I skipped the nuts in this recipe. If desired, use half chopped pecans, walnuts, almonds, or pistachios and half chopped cherries. Stick with around 3/4 cup — 1 cup total add-ins.
Source: www.sallysbakingaddiction.com/santas-whiskers-cookies/
Cinnamon Spice Palmiers
These light and crisp pastry cookies come together with puff pastry dough, sugar, spices, and a hint of orange zest. For a quick and easy variation, use store-bought puff pastry or try homemade rough puff pastry dough.
Dough:
Dough: Prepare store-bought frozen puff pastry by making sure it's thawed.
Sugar Spice Mixture: Combine the granulated sugar, cinnamon, nutmeg, and cardamom. Evenly divide mixture into 2 bowls. Stir orange zest into half. The 1st half without the orange zest will be used for rolling out the dough in the next step. The 2nd half with the orange zest will be used for filling the rolled out dough in step 4.
Sprinkle a generous amount of the 1st sugar and spice mixture (the one without the orange) onto a large work surface. Coat rolling pin with mixture as best you can.
Remove dough from the refrigerator and, if using homemade rough puff pastry, cut in half. If using thawed store-bought puff pastry, which is typically two 9-inch square sheets of dough, work with 1 sheet at a time and unfold the sheet you'll work with first. Place 2nd half of dough back in the refrigerator. Always best to keep dough cold before working with it. Roll dough into a 10-inch square, sprinkling more sugar spice mixture onto the dough as much as necessary to prevent the rolling pin from sticking. Do your best to keep the edges straight and do your best to smooth out the creases if using store-bought dough. Use a bench scraper, sharp knife, or pizza cutter to cut uneven edges if necessary.
Filling and shaping: Sprinkle half of the 2nd half of sugar spice mixture (the one with the orange zest) evenly on top. Run rolling pin over the sugar spice filling to press it down into the dough as best you can. Cut a tiny slit in the very center of the bottom edge of the square. This is a visual mark for you so you know where the center is. Slowly and tightly roll the left edge into the center. Slowly and tightly roll the right edge into the center. Carefully wrap "log" tightly in plastic wrap or parchment paper.
Repeat steps with 2nd half of dough. Save any excess sugar spice mixture left on your work surface to sprinkle on cookies before baking. Chill "logs" for 30 minutes or up to 2 days in the refrigerator.
Preheat oven to 400 degrees. Line 2-3 baking sheets with silicone baking mats or parchment paper.
Remove logs from the refrigerator and unwrap. Slice off the rounded ends so each end is straight and even. Slice each log into 3/8 inch (just under 1/2 inch) thick slices. If the logs or cookies unravel as you shape the cookies, which is bound to happen, re-roll back together. You'll have around 36-40 evenly sliced cookies. Arrange 2 inches apart on prepared baking sheets and sprinkle any leftover excess sugar spice evenly mixture on top of each.
Bake, rotate, finish baking: Bake for 8-9 minutes. Cookies will be beginning to puff up/expand in the oven. Remove from the oven and flip each over. If cookies have lost shape, use a fork or spoon to roll/tighten back together. Continue baking for 10-12 minutes or until golden brown. (Note: If using store-bought puff pastry, the time may be closer to 8 extra minutes instead of 10-12. Just bake until golden brown.)
Remove from the oven and cool for 5 minutes on the baking sheets before transferring to a wire rack to cool completely. Or enjoy the cookies warm.
Cover and store leftover pastry cookies for up to 1 week at room temperature.
Notes: Make Ahead and Freezing Instructions: The shaped logs can be refrigerated for up to 2 days in the refrigerator. You can also freeze the logs for up to 1 month. Thaw logs in the refrigerator before continuing with last steps. (Note: I find there aren't quite as many flaky layers in the baked cookies after freezing/thawing the logs and the sugar coating may become wet as it thaws.)
Plain Cinnamon Sugar: You can skip the nutmeg, cardamom, and orange zest for plain cinnamon sugar palmiers.
Source: www.sallysbakingaddiction.com/cinnamon-spice-palmiers/
Butternuts
These butternut cookies are a very simple recipe but packed with lots of flavor! Make plenty to share with friends and family.
Rum glaze:
Topping:
Cream butter with powdered sugar and salt until light and fluffy. Blend in flour; mix well. Add butterscotch chips and 1 cup finely chopped pecans. Mix well by hand.
Shape dough, a scant teaspoonful at a time, into balls. Place 1-inch apart on ungreased cookie sheet.
Bake in 325 degrees oven for 15- 20 minutes or until firm but not brown. Let cool on wire racks.
Make rum glaze. Mix the powdered sugar, rum extract, and milk until smooth.
You can either dip the cookies in the glaze or use a spoon to pour over cookies.
Sprinkle with chopped pecans and allow the glaze to set up.
Source: www.justapinch.com/print/dessert/cookies/butternuts.html?ttl=1638399750
Peppermint Meringue Cookies
Melt in your mouth Peppermint Meringue Cookies dipped in dark chocolate!
In a clean, dry mixing bowl, whisk the egg whites for 30 seconds until frothy. Add in vinegar and cornstarch, whisk with electric mixer for 1 minute. While beating, slowly add the sugar in a steady stream. Add peppermint extract.
Beat for 4 minutes on high until stiff peaks form.
Spoon into a large pastry bag with tip, pipe on parchment paper lined baking sheets.
Bake in a 200 degree oven for 80 minutes. Turn oven off and allow meringues to set 4 hours or overnight.
Once set, dip the bottoms into melted chocolate, add crushed candy canes, and return to parchment paper to set.
Note: Typically if your meringues crack it means your oven temperature is too high. Be sure to use an oven thermometer if this persists. It can also happen with changes in temperature, so don't peek on those meringues while baking, as opening the oven can cause cracks.
When stored properly, meringue cookies will last about two weeks. I don't recommend freezing meringue cookies. Store in airtight container at room temperature.
Once baked, meringues should be light and crisp, but not browned. You will know when they are done when the meringue cookie can easily be lifted from a piece of parchment paper and the bottoms are dry.
Source: www.shugarysweets.com/meringue-cookies/?fbclid=IwAR36PeL80URvWfEN_osti0MPNdBuuEivQJNbYYerC25MNHSaJIj1mk9cN7U
Iced Gingerbread Oatmeal Cookies
These iced gingerbread oatmeal cookies are chewy, soft, and brimming with gingerbread flavor from molasses, ginger, cinnamon, nutmeg, and cloves. If dipped lightly, the icing will set so you can stack, transport, and/or gift the cookies.
Icing:
Small pinch each: ground cinnamon and ground ginger, plus extra cinnamon for garnish if desired
Make the cookies: Pulse the oats in a food processor 10-12 times until you have a variety of texture — chopped oats with some oat flour. Whisk the pulsed oats, flour, baking soda, salt, ginger, cinnamon, nutmeg, and cloves together in a medium bowl. Set aside.
In a large bowl using a hand mixer or a stand mixer fitted with a paddle attachment, beat the butter, brown sugar, and granulated sugar together on medium-high speed until creamed, about 2 minutes. Add the egg and molasses and beat on high speed until combined, about 1 minute. Scrape down the sides and up the bottom of the bowl and beat again as needed to combine.
Add the dry ingredients to the wet ingredients and mix on low until combined. Dough will be very thick and a little sticky. Cover and chill the dough for 30-45 minutes in the refrigerator (and up to 4 days). If chilling for longer than a few hours, allow to sit at room temperature for at least 30 minutes before scooping and baking because the dough will be quite hard.
Preheat oven to 350 degrees. Line baking sheets with parchment paper or silicone baking mats. Set aside.
Scoop cookie dough, about 1 1/2 tablespoons of dough per cookie, and place 3 inches apart on the baking sheets. Bake for 12-13 minutes or until lightly browned on the sides. The centers will look very soft.
Remove from the oven and allow cookies to cool on the baking sheet for 5 minutes before transferring to a wire rack to cool completely before icing.
Make the icing: Combine confectioners' sugar, vanilla extract, and 1 tablespoon of milk in a medium bowl. Use a fork to whisk until combined. It will be impossible to fully combine because this isn't enough liquid. Add only enough extra milk to make a very very thick icing. I only add about 1 more tablespoon of milk. Whisk in a very small pinch each of ground cinnamon and ginger. (Taste and add more if desired.) Lightly dip the tops of the cookies into the icing or lightly drizzle icing on top. Feel free to dust/sprinkle more ground cinnamon on top of the icing for garnish. Icing will set after a few hours, so you can stack, transport, and/or gift the cookies.
Cookies stay fresh covered at room temperature for 3 days or in the refrigerator for up to 10 days.
Notes
Make Oats: Pulsing the oats in step 1 is the trick to this recipe. If you don't have a food processor, use a blender. If you don't have either, give the oats a rough chop on a cutting board. Even if you're using quick oats, pulsing the oats is necessary — you just won't have to pulse them as much as whole oats. Do not use oat flour in place of the pulsed oats.
Confectioners' Sugar: Sift confectioners' sugar before measuring.
Source: www.sallysbakingaddiction.com/iced-gingerbread-oatmeal-cookies/?fbclid=IwAR1maje74FTcLqjT7C13JQDcXmlvpOoeABvM9WlAjiEyylemqMxY9cLsdVI#tasty-recipes-102332-jump-target
Peppermint Meltaway Cookies
Cookie :
Frosting:
Combine butter, powdered sugar and peppermint extract in large bowl. Beat at medium speed, scraping bowl often, until creamy. In a separate bowl, combine flour and cornstarch. Gradually add to creamed mixture and beat at low speed until well mixed.
Cover and refrigerate until firm at least one hour.
Preheat oven to 350 degrees.
Shape dough into 1-inch balls, and place it 2 inch apart on ungreased baking sheets.
Bake at 350 degrees for 10-12 minutes or until bottoms are lightly browned. Remove to wire racks to cool completely.
In a small bowl, beat butter until fluffy. Add the powdered sugar, milk and peppermint extract and beat until smooth.
Spread over cooled cookies and immediately sprinkle with crushed candies.
Store in an airtight container.
Source: www.cakescottage.com/2016/10/25/peppermint-meltaway-cookies/?fbclid=IwAR1sQDwebyMUgr2d3TX0Jp-_7G4W3j0143JEjcVfKL4I54SBHfOWLbXwjeo
Christmas Chocolate Chip Cookies
All dressed up and ready to party! Your favorite Chocolate chip cookie topped with holiday sprinkles for an easy treat at any holiday occasion.
Combine flour, baking soda and salt in small bowl.
Beat butter and both sugars in large mixer bowl until creamy. Add eggs, one at a time, beating well after each addition. Scrape down the sides and bottom of the bowl as needed. Add the vanilla and beat on high until combined.
Gradually beat in flour mixture, and mix until crumbles form. Add the chocolate chips and sprinkles, and incorporate with your hands. Use your hands to press the crumbles together into a dough. It should form one large ball (right at the stage between "wet" dough and "dry" dough).
Cover tightly with plastic wrap and refrigerate dough for at least 2 hours.
Preheat oven to 350 degrees. Line cookie sheets with parchment paper.
Scoop dough out 1 - 1 1/2 tablespoons at a time and shape into a ball, transfer to baking sheets. Press a few chocolate chips and sprinkles into the tops of the cookie dough balls, if desired.
Bake for 9-11 minutes until the cookies look puffy and dry and just barely golden.
Do not overbake. They should look like they're not done yet.
At this point You can also press a few more chips into the tops of the cookies, if desired.
After cooling off they will sink down and turn into these dense, buttery, soft cookies.
Store in an airtight container.
Source: www.cakescottage.com/2016/12/02/christmas-chocolate-chip-cookies/#more-179752
Soft Cream Cheese Lemon Cookies
The ultimate chewy and Soft Lemon Cream Cheese Cookies made with lemon zest and freshly squeezed lemon juice. These buttery lemon cookies bake up soft and thick and have plenty of sweet lemon citrus flavor.
Lemon Icing:
Combine butter and cream cheese in a bowl fit with a paddle attachment of a mixer. Cream together for about 1 minute. Add granulated sugar and continue to mix. Add egg and vanilla extract and continue to beat on medium to high speed until light and fluffy, about 5-7 minutes. Add half the flour, all the baking soda, salt, cornstarch and lemon zest. Add lemon juice and the remaining flour. Mix to combine until the dough starts to form like a ball. Add a little more flour until slight ball starts to form.
Cover and refrigerate dough at least 2-3 hours or up to a few days.
Preheat oven to 350 degrees. Prepare baking sheet and spray with cooking spray or parchment paper.
Using a cookie scoop, scoop about 1 1/2 tablespoon cookie dough. Roll cookie dough between hands to get a nice round ball and place on prepared cookie sheet.
Bake for 8-15 minutes.
TIP: Remove from oven and while still hot, slightly press down if desired.
Allow cookies to cool down completely before transferring. Cookies will slightly harden overnight a little more so don't bake them much longer.
To make the glaze, combine powdered sugar and water together in a small bowl. Whisk fast until ingredients are combined with no lumps.
Dip cookies upside down into icing or drizzle icing over the top and allow to harden.
Source: www.swankyrecipes.com/soft-lemon-cream-cheese-cookies.html?fbclid=IwAR1M_jVUutQdRFoccxTk8Esz6Ky7_--DJSNjKr8M_IeMt39x9I2qOpkcThs
Almond Joy Cookies
These easy Almond Joy Cookies take just four ingredients and don't even require a mixer! No beating, no chilling, just mix 'em up and throw 'em in the oven easy! You're going to love these ooey gooey fabulous cookies!
Preheat the oven to 325 degrees. Line a large baking sheet with parchment paper and set aside.
In a large bowl combine coconut, chocolate chips, almonds, and sweetened condensed milk. Stir until combined.
Scoop out dough with a cookie scoop onto prepared baking sheet.
Moisten the tips of your fingers with water and shape into discs. Pat the tops flat.
Bake cookies for 12 to 14 minutes or until tips of coconut are just starting to turn golden brown. Let cool on baking sheet.
Store cookies in an airtight container.
Source: www.momontimeout.com/almond-joy-cookies-just-4-ingredients/
Poinsettia Pinwheel Cookies
Despite the intricate design, these festive pinwheels are simple to create. The cream cheese in the cookie dough adds just the right amount of pliability, so you can cut, fold and shape with ease. We decorated the cookies with white, red and green coarse sanding sugar, sometimes called pearlized sugar, but you can feel free to swap in plain confectioners' sugar. They'll look stunning either way!
Beat the cream cheese, butter and granulated sugar in a large bowl with an electric mixer on medium-high speed until light and fluffy, about 2 minutes, scraping down the bowl with a rubber spatula as needed.
Reduce the mixer speed to low and beat in the flour and salt until combined. Divide the dough between 2 large pieces of plastic wrap. Flatten each into a 1/2-inch-thick disk and wrap. Refrigerate until firm, at least 1 hour and up to overnight.
Preheat the oven to 350 degrees. Line 2 baking sheets with parchment.
Roll out 1 disk of dough on a lightly floured surface until about 1/8 inch thick, dusting with more flour as needed.
Cut out 3-inch squares using a sharp paring knife or a 3-inch square cutter (you should be able to get 6 or 7 squares). Lift the cutouts using an offset spatula and arrange 2 inches apart on one of the prepared baking sheets. Re-wrap and refrigerate the dough scraps while you shape the pinwheels.
Cut a 1 1/2-inch slit in all four corners of each dough square to form 8 points. Fold over every other point and press into the center of the square. Refrigerate while you make the leaves.
Cut enough leaves out of the scraps using a sharp paring knife or a leaf-shaped cutter, making 2 leaves for each pinwheel. Arrange the leaves on the other prepared baking sheet. Lightly brush with water and sprinkle with green sanding sugar. Set aside in the refrigerator.
Lightly brush the pinwheels with water and sprinkle half with red sanding sugar and half with white sanding sugar. Brush the end of 2 leaves and tuck underneath a pinwheel on opposite sides. (No need to press the dough; it will meld together as it bakes.)
Bake, rotating the baking sheet halfway through, until the cookies are puffed and the edges are golden, 20 to 25 minutes. Immediately press a chocolate candy in the center of each warm cookie. Let cool 5 minutes, then transfer the cookies to a wire rack to cool completely.
Repeat with the remaining disk of dough, and any remaining scraps, to make more cookies.
Note: When measuring flour, we spoon it into a dry measuring cup and level off excess. (Scooping directly from the bag compacts the flour, resulting in dry baked goods.)
Source: www.foodnetwork.com/recipes/food-network-kitchen/poinsettia-pinwheel-cookies-9390074
No Bake Orange Balls
Mix all ingredients together and shape in to walnut size balls. Roll balls in additional powdered sugar or coconut. Place in refrigerator to chill until firm. Makes 15-20 cookies.
Notes: I placed vanilla wafers in a plastic resealable bag and rolled over them with a rolling pin to crush them. You could also use a food processor.
Source: www.thesouthernladycooks.com/no-bake-orange-balls/?fbclid=IwAR088juiTcroooJgAsbpiky9sJDIwyN8HNlA5ZfIZnwBbXhilxEI7iOH3pw
Cheesecake-Stuffed Red Velvet Cookies
The classic flavors of red velvet cake are transformed into cookies with the cream cheese baked right inside.
Filling:
Cookies:
Confectioners' sugar, for coating
Make the filling: Line a baking sheet with parchment paper. Beat the cream cheese, granulated sugar, sour cream and vanilla in a large bowl with an electric mixer on medium speed until smooth. Spoon 1 tablespoon of the filling at a time onto the parchment so that you have 12 dollops. Freeze until solid, about 2 hours.
Make the cookies: Sift together the flour, cocoa powder, baking powder, salt and baking soda in a medium bowl. Whisk together the granulated sugar, butter, buttermilk, food coloring, vanilla and eggs in another bowl. Fold the flour mixture into the sugar mixture with a rubber spatula until smooth. Cover the bowl with plastic wrap and refrigerate until chilled, about 30 minutes (it will still be soft).
Preheat the oven to 350 degrees. Line 2 baking sheets with parchment.
Coat your hands generously with confectioners' sugar and scoop a heaping tablespoon of the cookie dough into your hand. Put one of the frozen cream cheese dollops in the middle of the dough and place another tablespoon of the dough on top of the cream cheese. Shape the dough around it to completely enclose the cream cheese, and then roll to coat in the confectioners' sugar. Repeat with the remaining dough and cream cheese, coating your hands in confectioners' sugar as needed.
Place the cookies on the prepared baking sheets about 2 inches apart. Bake until the cookies are firm around the edges and can be easily lifted with a spatula, 10 to 12 minutes. Let the cookies cool on the trays for 10 minutes, and then transfer to a cooling rack and cool completely.
Source: www.foodnetwork.com/recipes/food-network-kitchen/cheesecake-stuffed-red-velvet-cookies-4480443
Peppermint Shortbread Cookies
These festive Peppermint Shortbread Cookies are the perfect addition to your holiday cookie trays this year! With only five ingredients, they are quick and easy to make and look so gosh darn pretty!
Combine flour and sugar in a large bowl. Use a pastry blender to cut in butter. You want very fine crumbs. Stir in extract, food coloring, and Andes peppermint crunch chips.
Use your hands to knead the dough until it comes together and forms a ball. Shape dough into a log about two inches in a diameter and wrap in plastic wrap. Refrigerate for two hours.
Preheat oven to 325 degrees. Line a baking sheet with parchment paper.
Cut slices of cookie dough about 1/4 inch thick and place on baking sheet. Bake for 10-12 minutes or just until cookies are set. Do not over bake. Let cool for several minutes on baking sheet before removing to cooling rack. Let cool completely.
Store in airtight container for 3 days or freeze for up to 3 months.
Source: www.momontimeout.com/peppermint-shortbread-cookies/?fbclid=IwAR0MDknAaNNtzrWI3LUVK8htp_iG79ZGGyYMjICTnspCDsXny92zKHBf6bg
Cranberry Orange Shortbread Cookies
A delightfully easy cookie recipe that yields sensational results! Make sure to add these easy Cranberry Orange Shortbread Cookies to your holiday baking list this season!
Line a baking sheet with parchment paper and set aside.
Combine cranberries and 1/4 cup of sugar in a food processor and process just until the cranberries are broken down into smaller pieces. Set aside.
Combine flour and remaining sugar in a large bowl.
Use a pastry cutter or two forks to cut in butter. You want very fine crumbs. Stir in extract, cranberries and sugar mixture, orange zest and orange juice (optional).
Use your hands to knead the dough until it comes together and forms a ball. Work the dough until it comes together. If the dough is still crumbly, add orange juice, one tablespoon at a time until the dough comes together.
Shape dough into a log about two inches in a diameter and wrap in plastic wrap. Refrigerate for two hours or up to 72 hours.
Preheat oven to 325 degrees.
Cut slices of cookie dough about 1/4- inch thick. Place about a half a cup of sugar in a bowl and coat the cookie slices with sugar. Place cookies on baking sheet and bake for 12 to 15 minutes or just until cookies are set. Do not over bake. I remove my cookies at 12 minutes.
Let cookies cool for several minutes on baking sheet before removing to cooling rack. Let cool completely. Store in airtight container for 3 days or freeze for up to 3 months.
Source: www.momontimeout.com/cranberry-orange-shortbread-cookies-recipe/
The Best Chewy Chocolate Chip Cookies
These Chocolate Chip Cookies are soft and chewy and bursting with chocolate goodness, and life changing. Made in one bowl without a mixer, this recipe delivers soft, thick, chewy cookies every single time! Truly the ultimate chewy chocolate chip cookie with unmatched flavor and texture.
Whisk together the melted butter, brown sugar and granulated sugar in a large bowl for two minutes.
Whisk in the vanilla extract, egg and egg yolk until the mixture is light and creamy.
Add the flour, baking soda, corn starch and salt and mix just until combined. Stir in the chocolate chips.
Scoop out cookie dough, about 1/4 cup per cookie, and roll the dough balls in your hands until smooth. Place on a parchment lined baking sheet and freeze for 30 to 60 minutes.
Preheat oven to 325 degrees. Place cookie dough about 3 inches apart on a parchment lined baking sheet or a baking sheet with a silicone baking mat.
Bake for 12 to 15 minutes in the preheated oven. The cookies are done when the edges are golden and the center looks slightly under baked.
Let the cookies cool on the baking sheet for at least 5 minutes and then transfer to a wire racks to finish cooling.
Store in an airtight container for up to 5 days.
Source: www.momontimeout.com/giant-chewy-chocolate-chip-cookies_28/#recipe
Butter Pecan Cookies
Preheat the oven to 350 degrees.
Add the brown sugar to the butter and white sugar in a bowl and mix until well blended.
Add the vanilla and egg, beating until well combined. Add the flour, baking soda and salt and mix until well blended. Fold in chocolate chips and pecans by hand, reserving a few to press on top of cookie dough, if desired.
Use a small cookie spoon or measure out cookie dough balls of 2 teaspoons each and spread them out on a large baking sheet, about an inch apart. Press reserved chocolate chips onto top of dough, if desired.
Bake for exactly 8 minutes. The cookies will still be slightly insufficient when you remove them from the oven. Do not overcook.
Let stand on a baking sheet for 5 minutes before placing them on a cooling rack or eating them.
Source: www.yourecipes.buzzpostes.com/butter-pecan-cookies/?fbclid=IwAR3qluB_lvqFvbox3cAaeHRjYG89UXXqEwAQ4UnNs35BaB6_Gw9N_KbDuFU
Pumpkin Cookies
These Pumpkin Cookies literally melt in your mouth. Soft and sweet, topped with brown sugar icing these are like little bites of pumpkin pie.
1 (12 oz) bag white chocolate chips
Icing:
Cookies: Preheat to 350 degrees. Line a baking sheet with parchment paper and set aside.
In the bowl of your stand mixer fitted with the paddle attachment mix the butter, granulated and brown sugar on medium speed for 2 minutes.
Add in the egg, vanilla, pumpkin, pumpkin pie spice, salt, baking powder, and baking soda and mix for 1 minute until smooth, scraping the sides of the bowl as necessary.
Turn the mixer to low and add in the flour, mixing until just combined. Stir in the white chocolate chip until evenly incorporated.
Using a medium (2- tablespoon) sized cookie scoop, drop the dough onto the prepared baking sheet. Bake for 10- 12 minutes until the edges are slightly golden. Allow them to cool on the baking sheet for 2 minutes and then transfer to a wire rack to cool completely.
Icing: In a medium saucepan stir together the brown sugar and butter over medium heat.
Bring the mixture to a boil and continue cooking for 1 minute. Remove from the heat and cool for 10 minutes. Mixture will slightly thicken. Whisk in the milk and the powdered sugar until smooth. Alternately you can use a hand mixer for this step.
Spread about 1 teaspoon on the tops of each cookie and allow to set.
Notes: Store airtight at room temperature for up to 3 days.
Source: www.cookiesandcups.com/pumpkin-cookies/?fbclid=IwAR1M_jVUutQdRFoccxTk8Esz6Ky7_--DJSNjKr8M_IeMt39x9I2qOpkcThs#tasty-recipes-53017
Cranberry Butter Cookies
Delicious, soft and chewy cranberry butter cookies with almonds are my family favorite. Make them for your coffee or tea time, friends and families, and anytime treats for the whole year. They will not stay longer in your container, one bite and will make you eat more and more
Preheat oven 320 degrees, and line with baking paper on your baking sheet.
In a medium bowl, mix together butter and sugar and beat until light and fluffy. Add in the egg and beat until well combined. Add in vanilla extract and beat again. Sift the flour and baking powder into the butter mixture (if you use salt, sift also together with the flour and baking powder), and beat until well combined.
Add in dried cranberries, almond slices and almond flour into the butter mixture and mix with spatula until incorporated.
Use a spoon to transfer the dough on your baking sheet. Make a small round for every dough and bake for 20 minutes.
Remove them from the oven, and let them cool on the baking sheet for 20 minutes before transferring them to wire racks to cool completely.
Store them in the airtight container.
Source: www.elamorkitchen.com/cranberry-butter-cookies/?fbclid=IwAR1M_jVUutQdRFoccxTk8Esz6Ky7_--DJSNjKr8M_IeMt39x9I2qOpkcThs#recipe
Pecan Eggnog Cookies
Pecan Eggnog Cookies will be all the rage at your next cookie exchange. Delicious, melt-in-your-mouth cookie cups have eggnog and pecans baked into every bite!
For the cookies:
For the topping:
For the cookies, combine butter and powdered sugar in large mixing bowl. Beat until fully combined. Add in salt, flour, cornstarch, rum, nutmeg and eggnog. Beat until it becomes a soft dough. Fold in chopped pecans.
Drop by large tablespoon into a greased mini muffin pan. Bake for 13-15 minutes in a 350 degree oven.
Remove and lightly press each top with a tart shaper (a water bottle cap would work too!). Just enough to give a small indent. Allow to cool in pans about 10 minutes. Remove and cool completely on wire rack.
For the glaze, whisk together the powdered sugar with eggnog until combined. Drop a small teaspoon on top of each cooled cookie cup. Immediately sprinkle with chopped pecans and a pinch of nutmeg. Allow to set, about 15 minutes.
Note: Use a tart shaper (or your thumb) to make an indent in the top of each cookie as they come out of the oven. Let the eggnog glaze set for about 15 minutes before serving these pecan cookies. Use store bought or homemade eggnog in this recipe. Store cookies in an airtight container in the refrigerator. Enjoy within one week for best taste. Let butter soften at room temperature before using for easiest mixing.
Source: www.shugarysweets.com/pecan-egg-nog-cookies/?fbclid=IwAR0chTLpzxb2kdiuOjHF1YnIucvuJXShpct6iaz7UWSruK1j4UU4or6YYhQ
Italian Anisette Cookies
This is an old recipe for Italian Anisette Cookies, or "S" cookies, and will be a great addition to your holiday cookie tray. If you don't care for the flavor of anise, you can substitute lemon or almond extract for the anise flavoring.
Frosting:
Preheat oven to 400 degrees. In a large bowl sift together the flour, baking powder and salt, set aside. In a large mixing bowl, cream together the butter and sugar. Add the eggs, one at a time, mixing well. Mix in the anise or other flavoring. Add in the milk and flour, alternating portions of each until all combined.
Turn dough onto a floured board and knead until dough is firm and not sticky, adding more flour if necessary.
Break off a handful of dough at a time and roll into long pencil, cut into 5 or 6 inch pieces. Shape into 'S' shape on ungreased cookie sheet. These cookies will puff up. Bake approximately 8-10 minutes. Remove to cool on rack, then frost. Makes about 5 dozen depending on size of cookie.
Frosting: In a large bowl, melt 1 tablespoon of butter. Add in 1/2 pound of confectioners' sugar. Stir in milk, stirring to incorporate well, to a desired consistency for frosting the cookies. Brush on cookies or use a spoon, apply sprinkles right away and return to rack to set. Let cool completely and store in airtight containers.
Source: www.wishesndishes.com/italian-anisette-cookies/?fbclid=IwAR3GO06eF3FynGEizo0CMihqA20PfQFt2kMD7pvoSzvDRqEODYNO6NRP958
Almond Cookies
These Almond Cookies are a melt in your mouth almond cookie with an almond glaze.
Cookies:
Glaze:
Preheat oven to 400 degrees.
In a bowl, with a mixer cream the butter, sugar, and almond extract.
In a separate bowl mix the flour, baking powder, and salt. Add the flour mixture 2 tablespoons at a time to the butter mixture until completely combined (important!!)
Roll into small 1-inch balls and flatten slightly. They should look like a thick checker. Bake for 7 minutes (they will not look done) at 400 degrees on a parchment lined pan. Cool cookies until they are just warm and place sliced almonds on top of each cookie.
For the glaze: Combine powdered sugar, almond extract, and water. Drizzle a spoonful of glaze on top of the almonds and cookie.
Source: www.the-girl-who-ate-everything.com/almond-cookies/?fbclid=IwAR3Lk1S4QeCgqA_QF3R6G7S8PekuLlfOxmDtDicowaV9aFxQD4dfqEmq3rY
Pecan Sandies
Preheat oven to 375 degrees.
In a large bowl, cream together the margarine, vegetable oil, 1 cup white sugar and confectioners' sugar until smooth. Beat in the eggs one at a time, then stir in the vanilla. Combine the flour, baking soda, cream of tartar and salt; stir into the creamed mixture. Mix in the pecans. Roll dough into 1 inch balls and roll each ball in remaining white sugar. Place the cookies 2 inches apart onto ungreased cookie sheets.
Bake for 10 to 12 minutes in the preheated oven, or until the edges are golden. Remove from cookie sheets to cool on wire racks.
Source: www.allrecipes.com/recipe/26206/pecan-sandies/
Christmas Pinwheel Cookies
Add a festive pop of color to your holiday dessert spread with a slice-and-bake recipe for Christmas Pinwheel Cookies.
In a medium bowl, sift together the flour, baking powder and salt. Set aside.
In the bowl of a stand mixer fitted with the paddle attachment, cream the butter until smooth, about 2 minutes. Add the sugar and continue beating until light and fluffy. Add the eggs one at a time, beating between each addition and stopping the stand mixer to scrape down the sides as needed. Beat in the vanilla extract.
Turn the mixer off then add the flour mixture and beat just until combined. Remove the dough and divide it in half.
Return half of the dough to the stand mixer along with your desired amount of red food coloring. Mix until the dough is a cohesive red color. Transfer the dough to plastic wrap, shaping it into an 8-inch square. Wrap it securely and place it in the fridge. Repeat the coloring process with the other half of dough, mixing it with your desired amount of green food coloring. Wrap the green dough in plastic wrap and refrigerate both doughs for 30 minutes.
Remove the doughs from the fridge and cut each in half to form two rectangles of red dough and two rectangles of green dough. Refrigerate one red and one green piece of dough while you roll out the others.
Roll each piece of dough between two pieces of wax paper until it is a rectangle about 1/8-inch thick. Peel off the top layer of wax paper from the green dough then invert it atop the red, peeling off the wax paper so that you have red and green dough stacked atop one anot
Connect with the Southeast Missourian Newsroom:
For corrections to this story or other insights for the editor, click here. To submit a letter to the editor, click here. To learn about the Southeast Missourian’s AI Policy, click here.