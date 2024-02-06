Christmas at the Archive

A patron called here recently to ask us to decipher a word from an early-1800s probate book. The binding on that particular book is tight, and the imaging technique was just slightly off on that image, but I was able to take the original book and carefully tilt it until I could read that exact word.

Another patron found a mention of a will from 1811 in "Book 66 of the probate court office in Jackson, Missouri," in a genealogy book written by a distant, now deceased, relative of his. We realized it was not Book 66, but Box 66, and that's where the entire file, including an affidavit of heirs and administrative bond naming each heir, resided. Those files are indexed by name, and we found it under an alternate spelling.

We often hear from people from all over the country who are looking for a document to show relationships between parent and child, as this is important in applying to join the Sons or Daughters of the American Revolution (SAR or DAR). Many people are working with their local DAR or SAR chapter and need to find acceptable documents. Often, a record from the probate court is the way to go, or even a land record that mentions the parent and offspring by name as "father of" or "mother of." In other counties, these records might reside with the Circuit Court's probate division or Recorder of Deeds, respectively (land records are with the Recorder in Cape County, but we have abstracts of early records).

And what's a Christmas story without a ghost? I'm told the Archive Center has our own ghost, Joe the Ghost, named for an owner of the Gockel & Buerkle livery stable that once stood where the Archive is today. It probably isn't actually him, but it makes a good story, and keeping our region's story alive is what we do.