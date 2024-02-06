Christians and the environment

Do you remember seeing images of clear city skylines and clean lakes and rivers in large metropolitan areas during the shutdown? I do. What struck me was how quickly the environment was able to recover from what seemed to be permanent damage. That is not to say that we should not be concerned about environmental issues. Has anyone told you that Christians do not care about the earth? The reality is that the Bible teaches us to be good stewards over God's creation.

Calvin DeWitt has written a book, "The Environment and the Christian," in which he lists seven areas that should concern us. First is that wilderness is being converted to agriculture, and agricultural land is being converted into urban areas at an unprecedented rate. Second, as many as three species a day may be becoming extinct. Third, land is being degraded by pesticides, herbicides and fertilizers. Fourth, the storage of nuclear and other hazardous wastes is a problem. Fifth, pollution is affecting the land and oceans. Sixth, many are concerned about changes in the atmosphere, i.e., warming. And seventh, as civilization spreads, it encroaches cultures that were more in harmony with nature such as the Amish and peoples of the rainforests.

You would think that if caring for the environment is a purely political idea, urban centers would be more environmentally friendly than rural areas, but that is seldom the case. I think most people want clean water, fresh air and less pollution.

As a Christian, I believe this world is created by God. How can anyone look at the amazing scenery all over this planet and not believe that all things have been created by design and for a purpose? Looking through a microscope or a telescope you will see structure and order, not chaos. Psalm 19:1 says, "The heavens declare the glory of God, and the sky above proclaims his handiwork."