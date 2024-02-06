Christians and masks

On Monday, the Cape Girardeau County Health Department issued an order for us to wear masks. For some, there was relief and a sense that making everyone wear masks was long overdue. For others, another piece of our individual liberty being stripped away. This is another silly move like telling us which way to walk down store isles. Some people like rules and some do not. For the Christian, we have a set of principles that guide our behavior in all circumstances.

In 1 Peter 2:13--14 we read, "Be subject for the Lord's sake to every human institution, whether it be to the emperor as supreme, or to governors as sent by him to punish those who do evil and to praise those who do good." In other words, we are supposed to follow the rules if doing so does not cause us to sin against God. Whether we believe masks make us safe or not, it is not a sin to wear a mask.

I was disappointed that the order included threats of fines or arrests, and even included a way to report people for not following the order. As a pastor who closed his church for the health and safety of our members and the community without such threats, I found this to be excessive. As I looked further into the order and communicated with the Health Department, I found the guidelines to be manageable. Those who speak or sing onstage may remove their masks. Family groups, once seated and social distanced, may remove their masks.

When the authors wrote about obeying the government in the New Testament, Nero was ruling -- he was a ruthless dictator. To think that Christians were willing to be law-abiding citizens when there was little justice speaks to our modern situation. If you consider yourself to be a Christian, follow Philippians 2:14, "Do all things without grumbling or disputing." We set an example that others can follow.