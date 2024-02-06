In an article written by John Piper, founder and teacher from www.desiringGod.org, he discusses the subject, "What Is Christian Unity?" He said that unity among two or more people is not necessarily good or bad. It remains neutral until it is given goodness or badness by something else. He gives some examples. First, Herod and Pilate are unified by their hatred of Jesus. Luke 23:12 (ESV), "And Herod and Pilate became friends with each other that very day, for before this they had been at enmity with each other." This is bad unity.
An example of good unity is Paul and Silas. They were wrongly imprisoned for their faith, but they were able to sing and worship together (Acts 16:25).
Piper claims that it is never enough to call Christians to have unity. That could be good or bad. He cites a unified vote by his home church, in South Carolina, 50 years ago to forbid blacks from attending services--bad unity. He makes the case that just because a church or a denomination has a unified vote does not make their decision an indicator of good unity.
Piper says that Christian unity in the New Testament gets its goodness from a combination of its source, its views, its affections, and its aims.
The "source" is unity of the Spirit in the bond of peace (Ephesians 4:3). 1 Corinthians 12:13 (ESV) says, "For in one Spirit we were all baptized into one body--Jews or Greeks, slaves or free--and all were made to drink of one Spirit." This unity of Spirit overcomes our differences. Therefore, salvation through faith in Jesus is the key to unity and peace.
The Christian "views" that lead to unity is an agreement on truth claims. While Christian unity is more than shared truth, it is not less. Ephesians 4:13 (ESV) points to the goal of unity: "Until we all attain to the unity of the faith and of the knowledge of the Son of God, to mature manhood, to the measure of the stature of the fullness of Christ." Basically, this means our doctrinal beliefs result in unity around the person and work of Jesus.
By "affections," Piper is referring to love that unifies Christians as brothers and sisters in the faith. This love is far superior to the idea I must hate myself or my culture to accept you and love your culture. This is a love that does not require one group to be put down to elevate another group. We can celebrate our differences and forgive each other of our grievances. 1 Peter 3:8 (ESV) puts it this way, "Finally, all of you, have unity of mind, sympathy, brotherly love, a tender heart, and a humble mind."
As I exposit the Scripture week after week, I often see how the early church struggled with transitioning from being predominately Jewish, to mostly Gentile (non-Jewish). Human beings have always struggled with racial issues and will continue to do so until we get to heaven. By the way, anti-Semitism is racism.
Finally, Piper speaks of the "aims" of unity. Christian unity has at least two aims: a witness to the world, and an acclamation of the glory of God. In John 13:34--35 (ESV) Jesus states, "A new commandment I give to you, that you love one another: just as I have loved you, you also are to love one another. By this all people will know that you are my disciples, if you have love for one another."
As Christians, we should lead the way to unity, not division or destruction. While we may question the motives of those who make a career out of real or perceived injustice, it is better to focus our attention on finding common ground. "And if a house is divided against itself, that house will not be able to stand." Mark 3:25 (ESV).
Connect with the Southeast Missourian Newsroom:
For corrections to this story or other insights for the editor, click here. To submit a letter to the editor, click here. To learn about the Southeast Missourian’s AI Policy, click here.