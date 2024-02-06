In an article written by John Piper, founder and teacher from www.desiringGod.org, he discusses the subject, "What Is Christian Unity?" He said that unity among two or more people is not necessarily good or bad. It remains neutral until it is given goodness or badness by something else. He gives some examples. First, Herod and Pilate are unified by their hatred of Jesus. Luke 23:12 (ESV), "And Herod and Pilate became friends with each other that very day, for before this they had been at enmity with each other." This is bad unity.

An example of good unity is Paul and Silas. They were wrongly imprisoned for their faith, but they were able to sing and worship together (Acts 16:25).

Piper claims that it is never enough to call Christians to have unity. That could be good or bad. He cites a unified vote by his home church, in South Carolina, 50 years ago to forbid blacks from attending services--bad unity. He makes the case that just because a church or a denomination has a unified vote does not make their decision an indicator of good unity.

Piper says that Christian unity in the New Testament gets its goodness from a combination of its source, its views, its affections, and its aims.

The "source" is unity of the Spirit in the bond of peace (Ephesians 4:3). 1 Corinthians 12:13 (ESV) says, "For in one Spirit we were all baptized into one body--Jews or Greeks, slaves or free--and all were made to drink of one Spirit." This unity of Spirit overcomes our differences. Therefore, salvation through faith in Jesus is the key to unity and peace.