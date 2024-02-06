The First Amendment reads, "Congress shall make no law respecting an establishment of religion, or prohibiting the free exercise thereof; or abridging the freedom of speech, or of the press; or the right of the people peaceably to assemble, and to petition the Government for a redress of grievances."

Like most Americans, I have taken the First Amendment for granted. I have been aware of the attacks on the Second Amendment and the arguments that modern technology was never considered. I find it ironic now that political leaders are restricting the free exercise of religion, and that so many people are appealing to modern technology.

So, you cannot meet in person, just have your service live-streamed, it is no big deal, right? Do you really think that is what our founding fathers intended? I do not. I believe that America was wise to protect religious liberty and not to mandate a religion from the government. My interpretation is that governors asking churches to social distance or wear masks is acceptable. Demanding they close their doors or be fined is not acceptable. It is a violation of the Bill of Rights.

I read that John MacArthur, who leads a mega-church in California, has announced he will not shut down his church as the government is demanding. He is a gifted theologian and has a worldwide ministry known as "Grace to You." In response to Gov. Gavin Newsom, he says, "Christ, not Caesar, is head of the church."

As I have stated in previous columns, there is a line that many in the community of faith will not cross. For MacArthur, the governor has pushed him to that line. I have heard arguments from Christians that we cannot disobey the orders, even if they are illegal. Few are willing to stand against the government.