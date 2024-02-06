All sections
E-EditionObituariesNewsLatest StoriesBusinessSportsHealthArts & EntertainmentPhoto & VideoHistoryFoodFaithSubmit Speak OutOpinionCommunityFamilyEducationsemoEventsWorld
Shopping
ClassifiedsAuctionsHomesSEMO SearchJobs
Submission Forms
Letter to the EditorPaid Election LetterSubmit Speak OutSubmit a Story or PhotoSubmit ClassifiedDelisting RequestSubmit EventWedding Form
Links
Contact UsSupport GuideNewslettersTerms of ServiceAI Policy
featuresMarch 9, 2023

Chorizo enlivens a wintry Spanish white bean stew

In Spain's rugged Asturias region, winter winds coming off the Atlantic demand rib-sticking meals that make the most of preserved foods. That often means fabada asturiana, a homey mix of cured meats, dried beans and alliums slowly simmered with various cuts of smoked pork. ...

Christopher Kimball
Spanish Chorizo, Ham and White Bean Stew.
Spanish Chorizo, Ham and White Bean Stew.Associated Press

In Spain's rugged Asturias region, winter winds coming off the Atlantic demand rib-sticking meals that make the most of preserved foods.

That often means fabada asturiana, a homey mix of cured meats, dried beans and alliums slowly simmered with various cuts of smoked pork. It could spend half a day on the stove, but in this recipe from our book "Tuesday Nights Mediterranean," which features weeknight-friendly meals from the region, we make a quick-and-easy version that comes together in 30 minutes.

We pared back on the meats, using only chorizo and ham, both of which lend deep flavor to the broth. The dish gets its name from fabas, the large beans traditionally used, but we found that canned white beans worked well. We especially liked the relatively large size and creamy texture of cannellinis, but great northern and navy beans are fine, too.

A pinch of saffron adds a Spanish flavor and fragrance, while giving the stew an alluring golden hue.

Spanish Chorizo, Ham and White Bean Stew

Start to finish: 30 minutes

Receive Daily Headlines FREESign up today!

Servings: four

  • 1 tablespoon extra-virgin olive oil
  • 1 medium yellow onion, chopped
  • 6 medium garlic cloves, chopped
  • 1 teaspoon saffron threads
  • Kosher salt and ground black pepper
  • 8 ounces Spanish chorizo, casings removed, halved and thinly sliced
  • 8 ounces ham steak, cut into Â½-inch cubes
  • 1 1/2 quarts low-sodium chicken broth
  • Three 15 1/2-ounce cans white beans, rinsed and drained
  • 3 bay leaves
  • 4 scallions, thinly sliced
  • Warmed crusty bread, to serve

In a large pot over medium, heat the oil until shimmering. Add the onion, garlic, saffron, Â¼ teaspoon salt and Â½ teaspoon pepper. Cook, stirring occasionally, until the onion is slightly softened, five to eight minutes.

Add the chorizo and ham, then cook, stirring, just until the chorizo begins to release its fat, about 1 minute. Stir in the broth, beans and bay.

Bring to a simmer over medium-high, then reduce to medium and cook, stirring occasionally and adjusting the heat as needed to maintain a simmer, 10 to 15 minutes.

Remove and discard the bay, then stir in the scallions. Taste and season with salt and pepper. Serve with bread.

177milkstreet.com/recipes/white-bean-stew

Story Tags
Community
Advertisement
Related
featuresJuly 27
Stay away from this
featuresJuly 27
New playground equipment donated
featuresJuly 27
Reflections on the death of Jerome 'Dizzy' Dean
featuresJuly 27
Adopt Trixie 7-27-24

Connect with the Southeast Missourian Newsroom:

For corrections to this story or other insights for the editor, click here. To submit a letter to the editor, click here. To learn about the Southeast Missourian’s AI Policy, click here.

Related
Captured on Film
featuresJuly 27
Captured on Film
Senior Center Menus for July 29-Aug. 2
featuresJuly 27
Senior Center Menus for July 29-Aug. 2
Thinking of others is the best therapy
featuresJuly 27
Thinking of others is the best therapy
Settling Louis Lorimier's estate: His widow Marie and son Manuel
featuresJuly 27
Settling Louis Lorimier's estate: His widow Marie and son Manuel
We are designed
featuresJuly 23
We are designed
Revolutionary home kitchen conveniences that changed everything
featuresJuly 20
Revolutionary home kitchen conveniences that changed everything
Captured on film 7-20-24
featuresJuly 20
Captured on film 7-20-24
Wasson column 7-20-24: God is in control
featuresJuly 20
Wasson column 7-20-24: God is in control
Advertisement
Receive Daily Headlines FREESign up today!
image
Shopping
Links
Submission Forms
© 2024 rustmedia
TermsPrivacy