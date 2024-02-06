Choosing what is easy

As Americans, we regard freedom as the highest ideal. It is what our country is founded upon; we revere it. The way we define it, though, is, I think, a narrow definition that often serves the necessities of capitalism rather than serving people. When we are enslaved to pursuing the next thing, to attaining more and more, to proving our worth by the things we have and do, we are not necessarily free. Although physically we might be -- and yes, this type of freedom should be highly regarded and available to all -- this physical freedom does not necessarily equate with internal freedom.

The other day, one of my coworkers brought up the question: Why do we like to do what is hard? Once a week, we are called to take up what is easy: rest. And yet, this expanse of space during the Sabbath in which anything can happen and we have no agenda -- when, like a child, we are free to follow our interests and be surprised -- can be one of the most difficult things to relax into. In our work-obsessed culture in which we often find our worth in how much we accomplish in a day, we are often uncomfortable in the face of not having a plan, a to-do list, a set of goals. We are terrified of meandering, of aimlessness, of quiet. Why?

Could it be, perhaps, because we are afraid of encountering God? Our God tells us God's name is I AM, asks us to be still and know God is. In our society that so values individualism, it can be difficult to simply be and receive rather than to work to attain for ourselves. Of course, sometimes, hard work on our part or doing the hard thing is what is asked of us; other times, though, I think we are called to what is easy -- surrender.