Choosing to be thankful

By Rob Hurtget

I have many people in my life who are thankful. They celebrate others. They see opportunity where none exists and are curious about a variety of topics.

Then there are other people in my life who are not thankful. They are extremely critical of themselves and everyone else. They tend to know what they know, and they think they don't need to know anything else. They don't even seem to enjoy themselves, let alone celebrate others.

I admire thankful people. I relish being around them. Their joy is contagious. They have much that I can learn from. Those who are not thankful, though, are just hard to be around. They complain about most things and seem to find their joy in pointing out the flaws and faults in others. Intentionally being thankful may not come naturally to all, but it is a skill that can be learned by all.

The Bible tells us much about being thankful. Thankfulness from the Bible is not blind optimism or rote dogma. Thanksgiving from the Bible equips others to be thankful beyond the calendar and above circumstances. The readers and preachers of the Bible know that ongoing thankfulness is a choice to be made rather than a feeling to have.