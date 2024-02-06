Choose to be joyful

Many of our churches are celebrating Advent as they are counting down to Christmas. This Sunday, our topic is Joy. Sometimes we confuse joy with happiness. No one is happy all the time. I once read that the record for smiling was 10 hours. When I worked retail jobs, I would have managers remind me to smile, has anyone told you to smile lately? Someone said that happiness happens, and that joy is a condition of the heart. I believe that we can learn to be joyful.

I wrote an Advent sermon about Joy in which I took the letters of the word "Joyful' and made an acrostic. Starting with the letter "J," my first point is that Jesus is our source of joy. When the angel appeared to the shepherds to announce the birth of the Messiah, he said, "Fear not, for behold, I bring you good news of great joy that will be for all the people." Luke 2:10. I write about Jesus in my columns because I believe he is for all people.

I often tell my congregation, "Jesus loves you just the way you are, and he loves you too much to leave you in that condition." Many people fear that they must be good enough before they can make a commitment to follow Christ. The Bible indicates that we are saved by grace through faith, and it is Christ who enables us to fulfill God's righteous standards.

The letter "O" in Joyful stands for Obedience. When we obey the commands of our Lord, we experience joy. From the moment of the resurrection, Jesus' disciples have been commanded to go to all the nations and make disciples. Matthew 28:18-20 says:

Jesus came and said to them, "All authority in heaven and on earth has been given to me. Go therefore and make disciples of all nations, baptizing them in the name of the Father and of the Son and of the Holy Spirit, teaching them to observe all that I have commanded you. And behold, I am with you always, to the end of the age."