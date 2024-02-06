Choose lighting that makes a statement

Creative new shapes and technology mean that home lighting fixtures often do far more than provide illumination. They can be exciting and sculptural works of art.

"Designs are now not only a source of light, but a distinctive feature of an interior design," says New York architect West Chin.

Chin recently hung a frothy cluster of LED glass bubbles over a dining table in a minimalist apartment on Manhattan's High Line.

The fixture's a focal point in an otherwise sparely decorated space. In a Flatiron duplex, he placed a trio of mesh orbs over the staircase; when the lights are on, shadows dance theatrically against a paneled feature wall.

Chin's also a fan of Stickbulb, a lighting component created by RUX studio in New York City.

This 2016 photo provided by Ghislaine ViÃƒÂ±as Interior Design shows one of the rooms in a Montauk, N.Y. beach house with Ghislaine ViÃƒÂ±as' design. The bold, colorful statement lighting becomes not only illumination but art in her design. ViÃƒÂ±as used Alvaro Catalan de Ocon's PET Lamp chandelier, placing the colorful fixture in an all white dining space. "It really pops and becomes a conversation piece," she says. (Garrett Rowland/Ghislaine ViÃƒÂ±as Interior Design via AP)

The "stick" is offered in maple, walnut, reclaimed heart pine, ebonized oak or redwood that's been salvaged from one of New York's old water towers.