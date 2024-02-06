All sections
E-EditionObituariesNewsLatest StoriesBusinessSportsSemoballHealthArts & EntertainmentPhoto & VideoSports GalleryHistoryFoodFaithEventsRecordsOpinionCommunityFamilyEducationsemoEvents CalendarWorldElections
Shopping
ClassifiedsAuctionsHomesSEMO SearchJobs
Submission Forms
Letter to the EditorPaid Election LetterSubmit Speak OutSubmit a Story or PhotoSubmit ClassifiedDelisting RequestSubmit EventWedding Form
Links
Contact UsSupport GuideNewslettersTerms of ServiceAI Policy
custom ad
FeaturesJuly 19, 2017

Choose lighting that makes a statement

Creative new shapes and technology mean that home lighting fixtures often do far more than provide illumination. They can be exciting and sculptural works of art. "Designs are now not only a source of light, but a distinctive feature of an interior design," says New York architect West Chin...

By KIM COOK ~ Associated Press
This undated photo shows Corbett Lighting's Metropolis LED Pendant light.
This undated photo shows Corbett Lighting's Metropolis LED Pendant light.Corbett Lighting via AP

Creative new shapes and technology mean that home lighting fixtures often do far more than provide illumination. They can be exciting and sculptural works of art.

"Designs are now not only a source of light, but a distinctive feature of an interior design," says New York architect West Chin.

Chin recently hung a frothy cluster of LED glass bubbles over a dining table in a minimalist apartment on Manhattan's High Line.

The fixture's a focal point in an otherwise sparely decorated space. In a Flatiron duplex, he placed a trio of mesh orbs over the staircase; when the lights are on, shadows dance theatrically against a paneled feature wall.

Chin's also a fan of Stickbulb, a lighting component created by RUX studio in New York City.

This 2016 photo provided by Ghislaine ViÃƒÂ±as Interior Design shows one of the rooms in a Montauk, N.Y. beach house with Ghislaine ViÃƒÂ±as' design. The bold, colorful statement lighting becomes not only illumination but art in her design. ViÃƒÂ±as used Alvaro Catalan de Ocon's PET Lamp chandelier, placing the colorful fixture in an all white dining space. "It really pops and becomes a conversation piece," she says. (Garrett Rowland/Ghislaine ViÃƒÂ±as Interior Design via AP)
This 2016 photo provided by Ghislaine ViÃƒÂ±as Interior Design shows one of the rooms in a Montauk, N.Y. beach house with Ghislaine ViÃƒÂ±as' design. The bold, colorful statement lighting becomes not only illumination but art in her design. ViÃƒÂ±as used Alvaro Catalan de Ocon's PET Lamp chandelier, placing the colorful fixture in an all white dining space. "It really pops and becomes a conversation piece," she says. (Garrett Rowland/Ghislaine ViÃƒÂ±as Interior Design via AP)

The "stick" is offered in maple, walnut, reclaimed heart pine, ebonized oak or redwood that's been salvaged from one of New York's old water towers.

Receive Daily Headlines FREESign up today!

Fitted with an LED, the sticks attach to a central metal element and can be configured into various shapes, such as fireworks or cantilevered mobiles.

At Milan's Salone del Mobile this April, the Euroluce lighting exhibition halls showcased LEDs and other technology in imaginative ways.

Hungarian firm Manooi used Swarovski crystals to craft sinuous fixtures evocative of infinity symbols.

Bocci showed fixtures made by injecting soda water into hot glass, then folding and stretching it into pearlescent pendants that looked like giant glowing ribbon candy.

This undated photo provided by Corbett Lighting shows their Theory LED Pendant light. (Corbett Lighting via AP)
This undated photo provided by Corbett Lighting shows their Theory LED Pendant light. (Corbett Lighting via AP)

Designer Tom Dixon took over Milan's iconic old theater, Cinema Manzoni, to show his furniture and lighting. One collection was called Cut; the faceted clear or smoky fixtures, with mirrored finishes and metalized interiors, resembled enormous futuristic crystals. (www.tomdixon.net)

"When we're planning a room that calls for a large piece of statement lighting, we always start with that piece first, building everything else around it," say Brandon Quattrone and Mat Sanders of Consort Design in Los Angeles.

"You want it to be the wow factor in a room. If you're hanging a dining-room chandelier, keep the surrounding walls simple, with a minimal piece of artwork or some subtle shelf styling."

Story Tags
Community
Advertisement
Related
CommunityNov. 23
Thankful People: How Chaffee's Seger Ruiz found a new perspe...
CommunityNov. 21
How to keep your philanthropic giving local during business ...
CommunityNov. 21
Thankful People: Saxony Lutheran's Cassondra Calvin honors h...
CommunityOct. 28
Get ready for a spooky night at the Lutheran Home's trunk-or...

Connect with the Southeast Missourian Newsroom:

For corrections to this story or other insights for the editor, click here. To submit a letter to the editor, click here. To learn about the Southeast Missourian’s AI Policy, click here.

Related
First Responders Month: The dedication and challenges of Chaffee's volunteer firefighters
FeaturesOct. 24
First Responders Month: The dedication and challenges of Chaffee's volunteer firefighters
Stay away from this
FeaturesJuly 27
Stay away from this
New playground equipment donated
FeaturesJuly 27
New playground equipment donated
Adopt Trixie 7-27-24
FeaturesJuly 27
Adopt Trixie 7-27-24
Captured on Film
FeaturesJuly 27
Captured on Film
Senior Center Menus for July 29-Aug. 2
FeaturesJuly 27
Senior Center Menus for July 29-Aug. 2
Thinking of others is the best therapy
FeaturesJuly 27
Thinking of others is the best therapy
Settling Louis Lorimier's estate: His widow Marie and son Manuel
FeaturesJuly 27
Settling Louis Lorimier's estate: His widow Marie and son Manuel
Advertisement
Receive Daily Headlines FREESign up today!
image
Shopping
Links
Submission Forms
© 2024 rustmedia
SitemapTermsPrivacy